Once you have an (admittedly pricey) pair of AirPods Pro in your hands, you’ll likely want to add some protection to your investment, and a leather case offers a classic look to an otherwise high-tech accessory. The best leather AirPods Pro cases guard against scratches, debris, and damage with the help of thick stitching and bumpers, and they come in a range of styles and grades of leather.

In general, the best AirPods cases come in two varieties: those that function a bit like a sleeve with a metal snap closure, allowing you to stash and remove your charging case with ease, and those with a hinged or two-piece design that fits snugly on the lid and body of the charging case, acting more like a sturdy second skin. Keep in mind that while leather is naturally protective against scratches and helps absorb some shock, a sleeve-like case with a looser fit may not protect your AirPods Pro as well against spills or super-fine debris. That being said, thick durable seams, hard shells, and polycarbonate bumpers can help absorb shock in the event of drops or impact.

As far as material goes, you’ll come across three types of leather: full grain, top grain, and genuine. Full-grain leather offers the highest quality, providing a smooth, luxurious feel with few (if any) flaws, but it’s expensive and may be prone to staining. Top-grain leather is the second tier down, but offers great durability and resists staining, even if it has a less premium feel. Genuine leather is the lowest quality but— bright side — is wallet-friendly, making it a great option if you want to stay within certain budget limits. Leather in general will soften and develop a patina with use, however faux leather cases made from polyurethane are another option that tends to be inexpensive, and they come in a wide array of colors.

Lastly, make sure to pick a design with wireless charging capabilities and easy access to the charging port at the base of your case for corded charging. You may also want a case that doesn’t obstruct the view of the LED charging indicator.

With all that said, check out the best leather AirPods Pro cases to give your tech a high-end upgrade.

1. A Timeless Leather Case With A Protective Bumper

Refined and understated, this genuine leather case fully encloses the AirPods Pro charging case for complete protection, and it has a notch that prevents shifting or slipping when the hinged lid is opened. A polycarbonate bumper around the perimeter absorbs shock and helps prevent damage from falls, while serving as a buffer against scratching. Along with its easy-to-access charging port, the case is wireless charging-compatible, and a cutout in front lets you view the LED status indicator. It comes with a detachable carabiner for hanging your AirPods Pro from a bag, purse, or belt loop, and you can choose from both solid colors and two-tone options. Keep in mind that some reviewers have reported the case top may be prone to popping off, so you’ll want to keep an eye on that (and be sure not to place the charging case inside backwards). With that said, this is a great pick for anyone who’s looking for protection in a simple design and at a budget-friendly price.

A reviewer wrote: “I’ve been rocking this case for my AirPod pros for almost a year and it still not only functions exactly like the first day, but also still looks stunning. I’m very happy with this case in every way and definitely recommend it. I’ve tried other cases where the top part of the case comes off with the slightest bump and eventually gets lost, leaving you with the bottom half. Not this one.”

Available colors and styles: 6

2. A High-End Case Made From Full-Grain Leather

If you don’t mind spending a little extra for a luxurious look and feel, it’s worth investing in this premium AirPods Pro case made from full-grain leather — the highest grade of leather. Natural wax is applied to the leather before it’s buffed and polished, lending it a smooth finish that develops a multi-hued patina after some wear, which will only add to the character and richness of the material. (Keep in mind, however, that staining and scratching are more likely with full-grain leather, so you may want to keep a dry cloth on hand to preserve luster and redistribute the wax coating.)

The leather is wrapped around a two-piece hard shell that can be disassembled to insert and remove the AirPods Pro charging case, and the washable and reusable interior adhesive helps keep everything secure. You’ll still get a full view of the LED battery indicator, and the case is compatible with both wireless and corded charging. Available with and without a lanyard, this pick comes in traditional colors like brown and tan, or you can opt for bolder shades like forest green or wine red.

A reviewer wrote: “This is without a doubt as good as it gets. This is something Apple themselves would approve of. Perfect fit beautiful thick leather and great design, doesn’t increase size much at all.”

Available colors and styles: 12

3. A Cowhide Case With Durable Metal Hardware

With its natural, rustic aesthetic, this AirPods genuine leather case provides a great contrast to your tech gear. This unique pick is made from a single piece of heavy cowhide leather with wide-stitched seams that serve as a buffer against scratches and impact. A sturdy snap allows for easy access to your AirPods Pro charging case, and since the case is designed with a flap instead of a hinge, you won’t have to worry about the top part popping off with lots of use. The attached metal clip gives you a way to hang your case from a belt loop or bag, so it’s always in reach, but keep in mind that it’s not removable. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 3,000 reviews, the case supports wireless and corded charging, and a small cutout on the back exposes the LED status indicator.

A reviewer wrote: “This case is exactly what I was looking for. I basically wanted something to keep my case from getting scratched and scuffed. I got the coffee brown case, and I can tell you, that it is made from genuine leather. The bottom is nice and snappy, and the keyring hook/clasp is well made. The stitching is also precise, and holds up well to everyday wear and tear. I’m perfectly satisfied with my choice, and you will be too.”

Available colors and styles: 2

4. A Hand-Crafted Case Made From Top Grain Italian Leather

Four pieces of top-grain Italian leather are hand-stitched together around a sturdy polycarbonate core to create this understated but upscale case. It features a hinged design with reusable adhesive in the interior that attaches securely to the charging case for a secure fit. A cutout for the battery indicator light lets you know when it’s time to recharge the case, whether you use the port at the base or a wireless charger. Although it doesn’t come with a loop or clip, the tanned leather case will protect your AirPods Pro from falls and surface damage, whether you keep them tucked in a pocket, bag, or desk.

A reviewer wrote: “Fits snugly & looks good. Nice quality leather wrap. Should easily outlast the earbuds.”

Available colors and styles: 2

5. A Full-Grain Leather Case With A Detachable Wrist Strap

For carrying convenience, this AirPods Pro case comes with a detachable wrist strap, so you can go hands free, even without toting a bag along. Plus, it’s made from premium full-grain leather, which lends it a luxe, smooth feel. The reinforced stitching helps protect against impact, and the snap-closure design means there’s no chance of a top piece popping off. The case is compatible with wireless as well as corded charging, and it offers an unobstructed view of the status LED. A detachable S-ring allows you to hang it from a belt loop or bag, so you can keep it within easy reach.

A reviewer wrote: “Nice quality leather, handy having both the hook and the wrist strap. Provides nice protection and very [stylish].”

Available colors and styles: 4

6. A Stylish Faux Leather Case With A Laser-Cut Motif

Featuring a decorative motif and shiny gold metallic hardware, this chic faux leather case has plenty of style. Each of the two hinged pieces attach securely to the lid and body of the AirPods Pro charging case and seal together without gaps to prevent debris and dust from entering. The case’s hard-rim bumper provides additional impact and scratch protection, and both corded and wireless charging are supported. Plus, a cutout in front allows you to see the LED charging light, while an optional clip-on chain can be removed, or used to attach your AirPods Pro to a bag or loop for easy access.

A reviewer wrote: “This is by far my favorite AirPods case! It’s so sturdy, yet it feels so soft and elegant. It’s super easy to put on, and although it’s easy to remove, it’s definitely not going to just fall off, you gotta do some wiggling to remove it. It feels and looks so much more expensive than it actually is!”

Available colors and styles: 3

7. A Handbag-Style Case Made From Faux Leather

If you’re looking to go beyond the basic — and don’t mind sacrificing real leather material to do so — this faux leather case comes in a wide range of colors and styles, including Kelly green, wine red, yellow, and a fun cherry print. Combining style and functionality, it provides full access to the charging port as well as the status light (wireless charging is supported, as well). Since there is no polycarbonate bumper or reinforced stitching, it may be a little less protective, but since it closes securely around the AirPods charging case via a snap, you won’t have to worry about a hinged lid popping off. The tasseled case comes with a removable S-clip for hanging from a bag, and the integrated ring lets you attach your keys if you like.

A reviewer wrote: “I chose this holder mostly for its multiple keychains, and I'm glad I did. It's a cute little holder for my Airpods, and clipping on the pill case I use to carry a few accessories for them was a breeze. It's a bit bulky, so I wouldn't recommend it if you want to stay streamlined to the existing case, but it's durable and made of really nice material.”