Leg pillows come in lots of different shapes to serve different purposes, but no matter which you pick, the best leg pillows should be comfortable, supportive, and elevating. However, the best leg pillow for you will largely depend on your specific needs — say, if you'll be using it to make hanging out on the couch comfier or if you want it for sleeping on your side at night. You'll also want to know what's inside your pillow as well as what's on the outside, as both materials will influence the breathability, durability, and level of support.

So, first determine how you plan on using your leg pillow. Side sleepers typically benefit from using a knee pillow, which has an hourglass-like shape that helps keep your pelvis aligned and prevents your knees from bumping against each other. Back sleepers (or those just looking for a bit of support while sitting), on the other hand, will probably get better use out of a wedge or a bolster; both work similarly — they slip underneath your knees to keep your legs raised for better circulation — but wedge pillows are usually larger and therefore more elevated than bolsters. Finally, there's an elevation pillow, which has a cut-out for a single leg; this one is designed to keep your leg protected and elevated, especially after surgery or injury.

Once you've narrowed down the right shape, check the materials, both inside and out. Memory foam is usually considered the gold standard because it's soft without collapsing, and it provides lightweight support. (Keep in mind, however, that memory foam usually doesn't compress well, so it's often bulky and difficult to travel with and store.) On the outside, opt for something breathable, soft, removable, and washable, so you stay comfortable and your pillow stays clean.

Now that you're prepped with the necessary information, check out the five best leg pillows for all different needs.

1. The Best Knee Pillow

For those who sleep on their sides, the Everlasting Comfort knee pillow is a great option. Yes, it has a 4.4-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews, but it also has a few key features that many of its competitors don't: a curved, ergonomic shape made from top-quality memory foam, a soft, breathable cover you can wash in the machine, and even an adjustable and removable strap to keep the pillow in place all night if you're prone to tossing and turning. Each order even comes with two pairs of free earplugs and a travel case, too.

Interior material: memory foam

Exterior material: polyester air-layer fabric

Dimensions: 10.5 x 6 x 8 inches

One reviewer wrote: "This is the best knee pillow I've ever had. It's got the strap to hold it in place. [...] Plus they sent ear plugs too! The pillow came packed well, it's soft and they really put care into this. It works better than my old one and it stays in place, which is what counts."

2. The Best Wedge Pillow For Legs

If you want pronounced elevation for both legs, look no further than the DMI Ortho bed wedge. It's a full 8-inches high, but has a 40-degree slope to better support your back, boost circulation, and ensure comfort throughout the night. Thanks to the durable memory foam interior, it'll keep its shape over time without collapsing, and it has a removable, washable poly-cotton cover. (You can also get this one in a 6-inch height and a 10-inch height.)

Interior material: memory foam

Exterior material: poly-cotton fabric

Dimensions: 24 x 20 x 8 inches

One reviewer wrote: "If you have back problems this is the leg rest for you. I have been diagnosed with a bulging disc and bone spur in my lower spine which is touching a nerve. [...] This one works! I was hesitant because it is not terribly expensive. But honestly, the last three nights have been phenomenal for me...no tingling, no cramps, no jumping out of bed to stretch and walk it off. I have slept through the night and wake up feeling better than I have in months."

3. The Best Leg Bolster

Bolsters provide dual-leg elevation just like a wedge, but they do so on a smaller scale and without taking up as much of your bed. This one from Cozy Hut has a half-moon shape and is made from durable memory foam that won't collapse under the weight. It also has a plush velour cover that you can remove and wash. Because of it's small size, it is much more manageable when it comes to storage and travel. Reviewers have also enjoyed using it on the couch or at an office desk.

Interior material: memory foam

Exterior material: velour fabric

Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.8 x 5.1 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I love the length of this pillow! I have Hip, back, and leg problems! It is [long] enough to position under one or both legs! It gives very firm support, with a 'gentle give' to get comfortable! Also, It stays in place on bed, since the cover on this has a non slippery material, which helps it not fall, or be pushed off the bed without intent. Well made, and a good value!"

4. The Best Compact Leg Pillow For Travel

Available in a huge variety of colors and patterns, the MyPillow Roll & GoAnywhere pillow is many reviewers' travel pillow of choice when it comes to their heads and their legs thanks to its small, portable design. It offers ample support thanks to a patented interlocking fill, but unlike solid memory foam, it compresses and rolls up for easy storage in your bag, bedside drawer, or closet. It even comes with its own travel bag and the entire thing is machine-washable, so no matter where you bring it, it's always fresh and clean.

Interior material: interlocking fill

Exterior material: cotton/polyester fabric

Dimensions: 12 x 18 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I use this pillow for between my knees at night and also in the car when traveling. It is the perfect size for this purpose."

5. The Best Elevation Pillow

Finally, if you're recovering from surgery or an injury, consider the Milliard leg elevator cushion with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 1,500 reviews. It's designed to reduce swelling and boost circulation, all while cradling legs in the contoured cutout channel. The polyurethane foam is soft, yet structured, while the 45-degree ramp keeps your leg and knee in place without disrupting your sleep. The velour cover is removable and machine-washable, too.

Interior material: polyurethane foam

Exterior material: velour fabric

Dimensions: 32 x 13 x 9.5 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I recently had a bunionectomy and hammertoe surgery on my foot and knew that I needed to find something to help keep my foot elevated. I purchased this and it has been a life saver. I toss and turn normally and knew I needed something with more stability than pillows. This foam leg elevator is very comfortable and I like that it curves around your leg but isn't too restrictive."