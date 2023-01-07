Contrary to popular belief, lunch boxes aren’t just for kids. The best lunch bags for women are practical enough for easy travel and stylish enough for adulthood. Amazon has plenty of brilliant design options ranging from meal prep boxes to electric lunch bags — but you’ll first have to decide which kind best suits your needs, so consider the following criteria before adding anything to your cart.

What To Look For In A Stylish Lunch Bag

Size: If a lunch box isn’t big enough for your lunch, it kind of defeats the purpose. Consider which food items you’re most likely to pack and then choose a bag that fits and organizes them accordingly. I’ve listed the dimensions below each product for your convenience.

Insulation: Consider if you want your lunch bag to keep your food chilled — or hot — until you’re ready to eat it. While brands don’t often list specific insulation times for their products, most options are built with temperature-retaining materials to keep your lunch fresh. If it’s BPA-free and food-grade, even better.

Leak Resistance: If your food spills, you’ll want the mess to be as contained as possible. For that reason, a leak-resistant or leakproof lunch bag is worth the splurge — especially if you’ll be tossing it into a larger bag.

Style: Yes, they do make cool lunch boxes for adults. Look for a design you’ll love carrying around with you, whether that’s a subtle, professional lunch box or an eye-catching bag that could pass for a purse. They even make designer lunch bags if you’re especially fashion-forward.

Functionality: Finally, ensure that your lunch box fits your lifestyle and eating habits. A bento box is a great option for those who like to keep various ingredients separate. A heated electric box keeps your food hot, while a backpack-style bag fits more and travels more efficiently.

Shop The Best Lunch Boxes For Adults

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for adult lunch bags.

Save money and eat healthier by packing your own lunch in one of the lunch boxes below. Check out the 10 best lunch bag designs below.

1. The Overall Best Lunch Bag For Adults

This 15-liter double-deck cooler lunch bag is my number-one pick because it offers functionality, portability, and protection, all for a reasonable price. For one, it has ample compartments for organization, including a mesh side pocket for a water bottle and a separate top section for fruit, cans, and utensils. For another, the PEVA liner is durable, the thermal insulation keeps food fresh for hours, and the interior is fully leakproof to prevent messes. Finally, you can carry it with the handles or a shoulder strap.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is truly the best lunch bag I’ve ever had in my life! It can hold every single thing you could possibly need in a day for lunch, snacks, beverages etc. It even has enough room for silverware, napkins, and tissues. I could not recommend a lunch bag more than this one!”

Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 11 inches | Available Colors: Black, blue, flower, gray, leaves, leopard print, pink | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: Yes

2. A Lunch Bag Under $15 In Lots Of Colors

If you’re looking for a bargain, this lunch tote gets the job done for under $15. Its simple design holds a standard-size lunch, keeps it cool for up to six hours, and it has two handles for easy portability. Despite its affordable price tag, it’s still made from high-quality materials (like BPA-free cotton and insulating aluminum) and comes in five solid colors and patterns.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought a lot of lunch boxes and usually get disappointed when I use them. But this one is fantastic. It's insulated and it has a nice little pocket inside and on the front so you can carry your little extras. And it's the perfect size it's not small! I highly recommend this. Great price too!”

Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 11 inches | Available Colors: Black, charcoal gray, flower, gray, leopard | Leakproof: No | Insulated: Yes

3. The Best Lunch Bag Set

For less than $40, you get plenty of freebies in this Fit & Fresh lunch tote kit. Each order includes an insulated purse-style tote, a matching reusable water bottle, two leakproof, dishwasher-safe food containers (a one-cup size and a two-cup size), and four slim, reusable ice packs. Everything is BPA-free and easy to clean, which explains the average 4.6-star rating from over 4,800 reviewers.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The quality of this lunch set is very obvious. I love it because I can get stuff out without having to unzip everything. Things fit well and it's so user-friendly. The colors are nice too.”

Dimensions: 10 x 6.5 x 11 inches | Available Colors: Aqua (black and white ikat tile, magenta, sage camo, and tabitha floral available without ice packs) | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: Yes

4. The Best Bento-Style Lunch Box

For salad-eaters or those who don’t like their sides touching their mains, the bentoheaven Premium Bento Lunch Box is the best option. Its two stackable containers have ample compartments to hold all different ingredients without getting soggy and the whole thing snaps together (alongside lids and included utensils) with a sealing strap. All in all, it has a 40-ounce capacity, plus it’s 100% leakproof, food-grade, dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and comes in eight colors. While the box isn’t temperature-retaining on its own, you can separately purchase an insulated coordinating bag specifically designed to fit bentoheaven bento boxes as well as your drinks.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Great Bento box and motivates me to pack lunch more often! Is leakproof against liquidy foods, the compartments make it easy to keep different foods from getting soggy, and the design is very stylish.”

Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.5 x 7.5 inches | Available Colors: Billie green, bingo flamingo, black and bamboo, bright light, outer space, steel my heart, very berry, violet me go | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: No (but you can purchase a bentoheaven bag to keep it cool)

5. A Stylish Lunch Bag That Looks Like A Purse

If you didn’t know any better, you might think this lunch bag tote was a purse. Its curved shape, exterior pocket, and cute hand straps make it one of the most stylish options out there — but it’s still insulated, padded, and has a 4.6-star leakproof rating from reviewers. What’s more, you can get it in 29 colors and patterns ranging from plaid to leopard print.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Super cute and convenient. I work at a dealer and have to dress business casual love that it looks like a regular purse. I meal prep and is perfect for my meal, a drink, and snack.”

Dimensions: 9.1 x 6.1 x 12.3 inches | Available Colors: 29 options | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: Yes

6. The Best Heated Lunch Box

Sandwiches and salads are meant to be kept cool, but what if you enjoy a hot lunch and there’s no microwave to be found? This electric lunch box is a travel container and a portable food warmer in one. Just plug it into your car or a wall outlet and its 50-watt heating system will warm the included stainless steel container (which is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning). This box is also leakproof and includes a smaller plastic container, a utensil compartment, a steam vent, and an insulated carrying bag.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I am working a job where I don't have time to go heat up my lunch each day and don't have time to go get food. This is the best thing I have gotten on Amazon! I plug it in about an hour before my lunch and my food is heated up perfectly. I have done, pasta, pizza, frozen meals, you name it and I am obsessed.”

Dimensions: 9.72 x 7.28 x 4.69 inches | Available colors: Blue, gray, green, navy | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: Yes, and heated

7. A Sleek Lunch Bag With 2 Layers Of Insulation

Looking for something sleek and compact? The Hydro Flask lunch box combines those qualities with two layers of insulation and an easy-to-wipe interior. The flexible handle makes for simple carrying but the slim, rugged, lightweight exterior also stores well in bigger bags. It’s sold in six different colors, all of which have an interior pocket for utensils and ice packs.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The handle of this lunch box is sturdy and thick. All items can be laid flat inside before being zipped closed. [...] I find this to be a very professional and smart-looking lunch box that people of all ages can appreciate. And for those who don’t necessarily have access to a refrigerator during the day, they will love how this lunch box keeps food cool for some time.”

Dimensions: 4 x 12.3 x 10.6 inches (also sold in small) | Available colors: Baltic, bilberry, blackberry, chili, peppercorn, snapper | Leakproof: Unclear | Insulated: Yes

8. The Best Cooler Backpack

For extra-long days, family meals, or hands-free travel, there’s this cooler backpack. Like most lunch bags on this list, it’s leakproof and insulated to contain messes and keep your food fresh. Unlike most lunch bags, however, this one has multiple layers, a bottle pocket, a front zipper pocket, a tissue pocket, and plenty of mesh compartments, all of which travel easily and comfortably on your shoulders.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It’s big, but I no longer have to carry two bags to work. It is large enough for breakfast and lunch containers along with ice blocks and soda. I can even put my water bottle in the main compartment. I like that I have a separate, dry area for utensils, napkins and dry snacks. I can even put my wallet in there.”

Dimensions: 10.2 x 6.6 x 15.7 inches | Available Colors: Black, blue, gray, purple, pink flowers, tropical leaves | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: Yes

9. An Ultra-Durable Lunch Bag With All-Day Insulation

YETI is known for its superior insulation and durable materials that can stand up to just about anything — and the YETI Daytrip lunch box is no exception. While it’s definitely an investment, it’s worth the splurge if you work in intense conditions or need to keep your food fresh and protected for hours on end. Its food-safe closed-cell foam delivers incredible temperature insulation, and while it doesn’t have any pockets or compartments, it does feature a magnetic Thermosnap closure, a water-resistant exterior, and a leakproof liner.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Wanted a reliable lunch box for everyday use to keep my breakfast and lunch cool. This YETI Daytrip Lunch Box did not disappoint! I simply add an ice pack each morning and I can enjoy my cold breakfasts, chilled drinks and lunch sandwiches! Would highly recommend the YETI Daytrip Lunch Box — very durable.”

Dimensions: 10.5 x 4.5 x 8.5 inches | Available colors: Alpine yellow, aquifer blue, Bimini pink, charcoal, coral, harvest red, Highlands olive, navy, Nordic blue, Nordic purple, prickly pear, sagebrush green | Leakproof: Yes | Insulated: Yes

10. A Stylish Lunchbox With Personality

Finally, the fashion-forward shopper may appreciate a designer lunch box like this Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote. Despite its cute polka-dot pattern and “Out To Lunch” label, it’s actually pretty functional; the coated linen interior is “easy to wipe clean,” according to some reviewers, while the insulated padding keeps things cool. It doesn’t have any compartments and it’s not leakproof, but if you’re looking for something simple and elevated, it’s “well worth the money,” as one buyer wrote. (Check out other Kate Spade lunchbox designs here.)

One Reviewer Wrote: “Space in the lunchroom fridge is getting very competitive, so this compact lunch bag is just what I needed! Fits a small salad or a sandwich, a piece of fruit, and a couple of snack bag-sized items. Easy to clean and super cute design. This won’t work if you need to pack a lot of food or use bulky containers, but perfect for light lunch and snacks.”

Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 4.5 inches | Available colors: Polka dots (others available here) | Leakproof: No | Insulated: Yes