Sleep is important, which is why you deserve the absolute best when it comes to where you lay your head at night. The best luxury pillows utilize high-quality fill materials, whether you prefer the softness of down or the support of memory foam, that make you feel like you’re sleeping in a swanky hotel. Luxury pillows come with a variety of fillings:

Though filling is incredibly important when it comes to pillows, a luxury pillow's surface should also be soft, smooth, and tightly woven. Luxe fabrics should have a thread count of at least 200 for softness and durability, and to better protect the filling from oils and dust. Cotton is a popular, breathable choice — look for crisp, durable Egyptian cotton or smooth and shiny sateen cotton. Bamboo is another great option for that high-quality feel and can be cooling for hot sleepers.

Ready for a truly stellar night’s sleep? Here's my roundup of the best luxury pillows that will make you feel like you're spending the night at a five-star hotel.

1. A Soft & Luxurious Down-Filled Pillow

This East Coast Bedding pillow is stuffed with fluffy goose down and has a fill power of 800 for an airy, luxurious feel. While down pillows can compress and are therefore often better for stomach sleepers, the manufacturer suggests that the pillow is medium-firm, and reviewers who are side sleepers report that it has enough support for their comfort.

It comes with a soft sateen cotton shell with a thread count of 400, ensuring the surface of the pillow is smooth and protective, as well as tightly-woven enough to prevent the down from poking through. It's available in multiple sizes, including two-packs.

Positive Amazon review: "My husband and I love these pillows! They have the perfect amount of goose down in them which makes them squishy enough to mold but yet still firm enough to give you support.”

Available sizes: Standard (single or two-pack), Queen (single or two-pack), and King (single or two-pack)

2. A Cozy Pillow Set Filled With Goose Feathers & Down

The Egyptian Bedding goose down pillow is another hotel-quality pillow option. This 750-fill-power down pillow features a blend of 80% white goose down and 20% feathers for a soft yet firm feel. The fabric cover is made of 100% Egyptian cotton with an impressive 1,200 thread-count. Piping around the edges gives it a little extra flair.

This pillow set is available in multiple sizes and firmness options (from soft to firm) to suite all types of sleepers. Stomach sleepers might do okay with the Soft pillows, while back and side sleepers might prefer Firm or Medium Firm. Whatever you choose, your purchase gets you two pillows.

Positive Amazon review: “These pillows are wonderful. They are very thick but fluffy. Egyptian cotton is fabulous! At first, I thought they might be too overstuffed, but as I began to fluff them up, they turned into comfort clouds. Great purchase and so worth the money.”

Available sizes: Standard (Firm, Medium Firm, and Soft), Queen (Firm, Medium Firm, and Soft), and King (Firm, Medium Firm, and Soft)

3. An Inexpensive Down-Alternative Pillow

For those who want the fluffy comfort of down but not the bird-related origins, the Beckham hotel collection gel pillow is a good down alternative that's also very affordable. This plush pillow features a cooling gel-infused microfiber and no-shift construction, so the pillow keeps its shape while you're sleeping for maximum comfort. While the manufacturer recommends it for back, stomach, and side sleepers, the pillow is also described as “super plush,” which means it may not suite anyone who requires a firmer pillow.

Each pillow is dust mite, mold, mildew resistant, so it's a good option for allergy sufferers. The exterior of the pillow is made from 300-thread-count cotton for a soft, smooth feel. If you're not sure the pillow is right for you, you can take advantage of its 30-day guarantee policy.

Positive Amazon review: “If you've ever stayed at a 4 or 5 star hotel and really enjoyed the pillows ability to offer you a great sleep, then try these! You'll be thankful you did. These are those really nice hotel pillows. [...] these pillows definitely help me to rest more soundly. I absolutely recommend this product.”

Available Sizes: Queen and King

4. A Cult-Favorite Memory Foam Pillow That’s Adjustable

If you prefer more support, the Coop Home Goods premium adjustable loft pillow is worth considering. This memory foam pillow is not only hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, but it's also customizable. You can choose how much memory foam stuffing you want in the pillow to adjust it to the most comfortable height, which means it should feel good no matter which position you tend to sleep in.

This pillow comes with two cases — an inner one that holds the foam made of smooth quilted polyester, and a smooth bamboo-derived rayon case that's especially cooling, perfect for hot weather and hot sleepers. The manufacturer doesn't note the thread count, but users report a soft feel. You'll also be comforted to know that you'll have 100 nights to return it for a full refund if you're not a fan of the pillow. It also comes with a five-year warranty.

Positive Amazon review: "This pillow is pure luxury. I have slept so well. You can shape this pillow for how you need it to fit. [...] I no longer wake up throughout the night, tossing and turning in pain. I wake to my alarm refreshed and painless."