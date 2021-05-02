Which one of us couldn’t use a massage? But few of us can afford or have the time to make it to the spa that often. Cue the best massage pillows, which soothe tired muscles wherever you happen to be — and you only have to pay for it once. When it comes to finding the right pick for you and your body, consider the size, shape, massage functions, and power source.

The size and shape are going to be two of the most important factors; they’ll dictate not only how large of a section your pillow can massage at once (as well as which body parts it’s best-suited for), but also the portability and how easy it is to store.

Next, consider the specific functions you want. Most top-selling options use things called “Shiatsu nodes,” which are meant to mimic a Shiatsu massage (also known as a finger-pressure massage). The number of nodes often influences the intensity of the massage, but so do the speed and directional settings. Finally, some pillows offer an optional heat setting, which can help you to unwind even further.

Last but not least, there’s the power source, which dictates where you’re able to use your massage cushion. If you want massages at home or at the office, a massage pillow with a standard wall plug should do. For the car, find one that comes with a 12-volt socket adapter as well, and if you want to take your massage pillow anywhere, they make fully rechargeable options that work cord-free for at least a few hours.

With all of those criteria in mind (plus real input from real reviewers), these are the best massage pillows Amazon has to offer.

1. The Fan-Favorite Massage Pillow

Looking for a powerful, well-rounded massage pillow? There’s a reason why the Zyllion massager is a best-seller with more than 33,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. It has four powerful Shiatsu nodes that automatically change directions every 60 seconds, not to mention a heat setting that you can turn on or off at the press of a button. It comes with both a wall plug and a car adapter for use at home or during your commute, as well as a free sleeve that you can use to lessen the intensity of the massage. Finally, you can use it just about anywhere on the body, and the easy-to-use strap helps you mount it to office chairs or car seats.

Dimensions: 13 by 9.5 by 3.5 inches

Power source: wall plug, car adapter

One reviewer wrote: “It takes knots out, makes my body feel overall better, and keeps aches and pains away. I cannot live without this now! I haven't got a massage since getting this.”

2. The Best Budget Massage Pillow

At less than $30, the VIKTOR JURGEN massage pillow still offers most of the features you might need including four Shiatsu nodes that massage in two different directions, two different speed settings, and optional heat. It also comes with two different adapters for use inside or in the car. Despite its affordable price tag, thousands of reviewers have given it a 4.4-star overall rating.

Dimensions: 14.2 by 8.7 by 4.1 inches

Power source: wall plug, car adapter

One reviewer wrote: “I did not expect this massager to be this good at the price I purchased it for. This is a strong massage and really works those tight/stiff/sore muscles. I love how versatile it is, meaning I can get a great massage on my neck and shoulders, but also my back and legs.”

3. The Best Back Massager For Work

Because the Naipo Shiatsu massage pillow has a brilliant design that works alongside 80% of office chairs, it’s the best option to use while you’re working. The flexible hook attachment clips onto the top of your seat, while the body of the pillow can be moved up or down depending on whether you want a neck, shoulders, upper back, or lumbar massage. In terms of the massage functions, this one has flat Shiatsu nodes with optional heat and multi-directional rotation. According to buyers, it’s also breathable, comfortable, and easy to use.

Dimensions: 16.93 by 15.5 by 9.89 inches

Power source: wall plug

One reviewer wrote: “I use this all the time at my desk when I’m working from home. It warm, relaxing and the massager really helps my back. It's honestly a game changer for working at a desk.”

4. The Most Versatile Option

Most massage pillows are thicker, more contoured, and more compact, which are all great qualities for certain massages — but if you’re looking for full-body versatility, the WOQQW massager is the way to go. It’s larger, yet thinner than most other options, and as a result, it can massage all body parts (like the abdomen, feet, or head) without feeling overly bulky or uncomfortable. Its four rotating Shiatsu nodes can be powered with a standard wall outlet or a car adapter, plus it has an optional heating function.

Dimensions: 15 by 9 by 3.9 inches

Power source: wall plug, car adapter

One reviewer wrote: “Versatile and powerful. Holy smokes - this is awesome. [...] So far I have used this on my back, neck, shoulders, calves, feet and hands. Even just pressing my hands against the rotating massager just helps stretch the muscles.”

5. The Best Cordless Massage Pillow

Finally, if you don’t want to be bound by cords, there’s the Mynt wireless massage pillow. Thanks to its powerful rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you can get a two-hour massage anywhere, no outlets required. Still, despite the fact that it’s unplugged, it’s still powerful: It has four flattened Shiatsu nodes, multi-directional movement, and optional heat, all of which help to explain the high ratings and award-winning design.

Dimensions: 12.2 by 7.9 by 4.5 inches

Power source: rechargeable lithium-ion battery

One reviewer wrote: “This device has been a life-changer. After loving it so much I showed it to my parents, and they now each have one. [...] The fact that it is wireless makes a big difference, and the fact that the battery lasts through several cycles of 10-15 minutes means that I've never had to use it tethered to the power cable.”