Forget soggy, rubbery leftovers; the best microwave crispers will give your food the crunchy texture you desire. The best pick for your kitchen will be safe to use and will actually fit inside your microwave — microwave crispers are typically circular, and can range in size from about 7 to 12 inches in diameter. While products made from metal are usually a no-go for your microwave, many of these microwave crispers feature metallic materials that are designed specifically for use in the microwave, so you can trust that they’re actually microwave-safe dishes. For easy cleaning, look for a nonstick pick — bonus points if it is dishwasher safe.

Microwave crispers come in a few different styles, so it’s best to pick the one that best aligns with how you plan to use it. Most microwave crispers feature a flat surface that’ll effectively crisp up your food. However, some picks have raised components that can make grill-like marks or prevent your food from sitting in grease if you’re cooking something like bacon in the microwave. While microwave crispers can be used for a wide variety of foods — pizza, fries, meats, oh my! — some picks have specific uses, such as a sandwich maker with crisping elements on both the top and bottom for all-around crunch.

While many microwave crispers may seem similar at first glance, there are some distinct features that you probably want to seek out for easier use. Picks with handles will be much simpler to pick up, which is a must because microwave crispers get very hot to the touch (though keep in mind the handles will likely still be warm, too, so it’s best to use an oven mitt). Some picks come with a lid, which acts as a microwave cover to prevent splatters and protects your food from microwave energy, allowing it to cook solely from the heat from the crisper element.

These five microwave crispers will majorly up the yum factor of your food — you likely won’t want to microwave leftovers without one again!

1. A Highly Rated Microwave Crisper

This microwave crisper from MACONEE has tons of Amazon comments like “works great” and “easy to use,” so you can rest assured that it's a fantastic pick for your kitchen. The 12-inch round microwave crisper is made from a patented heating material that’s safe for use in the microwave. The nonstick coating ensures that the food won’t cling to the surface, making it much easier to clean overall, though it’s dishwasher safe, too. The manufacturer recommends that you preheat this microwave crisper for no longer than 3 minutes before use. Be careful when you remove the crisper from the microwave, though, since it doesn’t have handles and will get hot.

If you have a smaller microwave, MACONEE also sells a 10-inch version of this pick, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Easy to clean, easy to use. No weird chemical after taste. Crisped my bacon in microwave perfectly.”

2. A Microwave Grill Pan That Also Crisps

This lidded grill pan from Microhearth will give your food delicious crispness and grill marks (thanks to its raised, textured base) from the comfort of your home. The cast iron crisper features a nonstick, ceramic coating, and is deemed safe to use in your microwave. The built-in handles are super practical, making it much easier to lift this pick in and out of the microwave. The lid even has a stand that allows you to rest it upright so moisture doesn’t drip on your counter or other surfaces when you’re done cooking.

Many Amazon reviewers indicate that they achieve the best outcome with this pick when they preheat it before use. The only downside of this pick? It isn’t dishwasher safe, though the nonstick coating should make it easy to get any food remnants off by hand.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I use this fantastic grilled at least 3 times a week to grill steak and it's so easy to use. Just preheat in the microwave for 3 minutes with the lid off, then place the steak in it, put the lid on, microwave for 90 seconds, turn steak over and give it 90 more seconds. Juicy steak, medium rare! [...] This is the BEST kitchen item I have ever purchased.”

3. A Smaller Microwave Crisper With A Lid

For smaller microwaves or smaller meals, this microwave crisper from MACONEE is the perfect option, since it has a 7.5-inch interior diameter, making it more compact than most — though keep in mind that it’s 11.2 inches across if you measure from the outer edge of each silicone handle, so not totally tiny. The nonstick coated metal pan is safe for use in the microwave, and it features a handy lid for your convenience. The preheat time for this microwave crisper is about 3 minutes. Once your dish is ready, cleanup will be a total breeze since this pick is dishwasher safe.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My pet name for this is the magic pot. When I first saw it I was like yeah right and totally skeptical. You never ever put metal in a microwave right? So I’m not going to try to understand or explain what [...] makes this thing work but it does and I am totally sold. I literally use this thing every day and I’ve been using it about three months before writing to give you my opinion.”

4. A Microwave Crisper For Sandwiches

Sandwich lovers, listen up. This microwave crisper from MACONEE will take your sandwich from just all right to seriously amazing in a matter of minutes since it features dual pans (one on top and the other on bottom) to make the entire thing delectably crisp. It’ll even leave grill marks on the bread, too. The thickness of the device is adjustable to accommodate different foods — many reviewers indicate that this pick is also great for cooking meats, vegetables, and more.

Made from a combination of silicone and nonstick aluminum (FYI, it’s a patented material that’s safe for the microwave), this microwave crisper is BPA-free and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. The detachable handles make it easier to lift this pick in and out of the microwave. Before placing your food on this microwave crisper, you’ll need to preheat it — do so for no longer than 3 minutes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I really didn't expect it to work but it does and really well. I have made toasted sandwiches and they were fantastic, perfectly toasted. Easy to clean”

5. A Popular Microwave Crisper With A Lid

With claims that it can get up to a whopping 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this popular microwave crisper from Allstar Innovations will give your food oven-quality crispness in a snap. The Reheatza features a nonstick, metal surface that’s specifically made for use in the microwave. And the 10-inch size will fit in most standard machines.

One major benefit of this pick is that is boasts a number of features that make it much easier to use overall. Utilize the handles to easily take this pick in and out of the microwave, and place the lid on top to prevent splatters and to stop the food from being directly microwaved — a main contributor to sogginess. The preheat time for this pick ranges from 2 to 3 minutes based on your microwave’s wattage; read the manufacturer’s instructions closely to determine this.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We wanted to be able to try this for heating up foods that need to be crispy without the use a toaster/toaster oven. We got it in and tried different types of foods on it. Pizza slices weren't soggy on the bottom at all. Nicely heated up rolls and even small meatballs. [...] I highly recommend it especially if you don't have access to use a toaster/oven/stove.”