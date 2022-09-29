“The key to keeping apartment floors clean is to find an easy-to-use and easy-to-store mop that makes quick cleaning easy and effortless and then do daily touch ups on an as needed basis,” according to Angela Brown, host of the YouTube channel and podcast Ask a House Cleaner. Aside from being convenient to use and store, the best mops for apartments will also be suitable for the type of flooring you have in your home.

The Expert

Angela Brown is the host of the YouTube channel and podcast Ask a House Cleaner. She is also the author of How to Start Your Own House Cleaning Company and the founder and creator of the Savvy Cleaner Training and Certification Program, which draws on 25-plus years of experience in the industry.

What To Look For In Mops For Apartments

First, think about what type of floor you have to narrow down your mop choices. Brown explains: “The challenge with choosing the right mop for an apartment is that apartments have different types of flooring but in smaller sizes than a full-sized home.” Plus, since many apartments are tight on storage space, “it may not make sense to have a dust mop, a damp mop, and a steam mop,” according to Brown. Fortunately, many mops are suitable for cleaning multiple floor surfaces, which means you can cut down on the number of mops you have and maximize the available storage space.

You’ll also want to consider the type of mop you want to use, which is ultimately a matter of your specific cleaning preferences as well as floor surfaces.

Flat mops are lightweight and versatile for light cleanup around the home. They can often be used either wet or dry, making them a great option for tasks like wiping up spills and picking up dust around the home. You can find versions with reusable mop heads (or pads) or disposable ones, depending on your preferences. Similar to a basic flat mop, a spray mop will dispense cleaning solution, typically at the push of a button, onto the floors for you.

. When filled with water, this type of mop produces hot steam to clean dirt from — and eliminate bacteria lingering on — floor surfaces. Most steam mops will come with reusable mop pads, and some also include attachments that you can use to clean upholstery, windows, countertops, or un-wrinkle clothing. While steam mops are often safe for tile, linoleum, and vinyl floors, there are also models that you can use on other surfaces. Just be sure to heed the manufacturer’s manual beforehand — and in any case, avoid using a steam mop on unsealed hardwood floors as they can become damaged by the moisture. Typically, you’ll need to sweep before you mop. But if you’re looking for a mop that can handle debris well too, a mop and vacuum combo can simplify the cleaning process into one easy step.

One mop to avoid using in an apartment, according to Brown? “I recommend staying away from mop systems that include a mop with a mop bucket that you have to fill and empty,” she explains. The mop bucket just creates too much inconvenience.

Shop The Best Mops For Apartments

In a hurry? Here are the best mops for apartments:

With all this in mind, below you’ll find five of the best mops for apartments, all of which can be found on Amazon.

1. A Microfiber Flat Mop That Works For Most Hard Flooring

Pros:

Designed for use on most hard floor types

Microfiber pads are machine washable

Con:

The clamp can be flimsy, according to some reviewers

Suitable for most hard surfaces, this microfiber mop comes with three machine-washable microfiber pads that clip to the mop head and can be used wet or dry. The mop head offers 360-degree rotation, allowing you to reach underneath furniture and into tight corners. Plus, the stainless steel handle is telescopic and can extend up to 59 inches long. The mop also comes with a tool to scrape excess debris from the microfiber pad before you toss it in the wash.

Positive Amazon review: “I thought I was going to have to spend hours scrubbing my wall-to-wall laminate wood flooring. It is in every room in my apartment. I hadn’t done it for more time than it needs because I was dreading it. I bought this and used it with vinegar in the water. It was amazing how quickly it cleaned the floor with just one mop head. Finished up, let it dry, tossed the mop cover in the laundry, and [hung] the thin mop onto my new mop hangers in the closet. I am so old and arthritic. It was so easy!”

Type of mop: Flat mop | Best for: Hardwood, laminate, marble, tile, and vinyl | Best used: Wet or dry

Also available on: Walmart, $29

2. The Fan-Favorite Mop With 61,000+ Reviews

Pros:

Has over 60,000 ratings on Amazon

Comes with 20 disposable mopping pads to get you started

Con:

Different pads are required for wet or dry mopping

A popular pick, this Swiffer Sweeper mop has amassed over 61,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating — plus, it has Brown’s approval. Brown describes this mop as “easy-to-use and easy-to-store,” adding that it has the “versatility of mop heads or pads that can be used as a dry dust mop, or a damp mop.” Each order comes with 20 disposable mop pads — 14 for dry mopping and six for wet mopping. The pads are simple to attach using the built-in cloth grippers, and the mop head rotates 360 degrees for easy maneuvering around your home.

Positive Amazon review: “I moved to an apartment with vinyl plank flooring, and a friend told me to get this as a dry sweeper. It’s great! I can sweep the entire apartment in no time, and it gets under furniture the vacuum couldn’t. I was amazed at how much dust and hair it picked up. I’m totally sold on this.”

Type of mop: Flat mop | Best for: All hard floor types, including hardwood, vinyl, and tile | Best used: Wet or dry

Also available on: Walmart (with 10 mop pad refills), $17, and Home Depot (with 10 mop pad refills), $15

3. The Best Spray Mop With Reusable Pads

Pros:

Built-in spray bottle

You can use it with your preferred cleaning solution

Con:

Not the sturdiest mop, according to some reviewers

The O-Cedar spray mop has a tank that is refillable with the cleaning solution of your choice and comes with a reusable microfiber pad. The spray trigger dispenses the solution onto your floors, making the job of cleaning them up a cinch. Plus, the microfiber pads are machine washable up to 100 times before you’ll need to replace them. This set comes with just one mop pad, but you can snag a version with two, three, or four replacement pads. You’ll also find that separate mop pad replacements are inexpensive and will set you back about $5 per mop pad if you snag a four-pack.

Positive Amazon review: “Love these. Bought a second one for upstairs. Not really great for absorbency, like cleaning up wet spills, but unlike sponge mops these don’t fall apart and/or leave pieces of themselves everywhere, and you can rinse and/or wash the removable head and they seem to last really well. I have a spare so I can toss one in the wash when it’s beyond just rinsing. Two caps of Mr. Clean in the bottle topped off with hot water and it’s up to dealing with anything from kitchen grease to musty house smell. Like mine so well I bought a third one for my son’s apartment.”

Type of mop: Spray mop | Best for: Hardwood, laminate, vinyl, stone, and tile surfaces | Best used: Wet or dry

Also available on: Home Depot, $25, and Lowes, $25

4. The Expert-Recommended Steam Mop

Pros:

Only needs water to sanitize floors

Produces steam within seconds

Con:

Must be plugged into a wall outlet

“My favorite go-to, all-in-one mop is the Light ‘N’ Easy steam mop that has reusable, washable Velcro mop pads,” says Brown. She adds that you can use it wet or dry, making it a versatile option, too. “You can detach the handheld steam engine and just use the shell and a dry mop pad for dry-dusting LVP [luxury vinyl plank] or hardwood flooring,” says Brown. “To use it as a damp mop you can simply wet and wring out the mop pad. And of course, you can use it on tile flooring as a steam mop.” She’s such a fan, Brown has been using this steam mop — along with the Swiffer Sweeper mop — for decades. “I’m a big fan of them both,” she proclaims.

The mop has a 20-millimeter refillable water tank, and it heats up within 20 seconds (but automatically shuts off when your hands leave the handle). While it does require an outlet to create steam, the power cord is 20 feet long, which should allow you plenty of freedom of movement. If anything, you might want to purchase some reusable, machine-washable LIGHT ‘N’ EASY mop pads since the steam mop only comes with one pad, according to some reviewers. Once you’re set up, you can use the steam mop on sealed hardwood and tile floors — and if you snag the carpet glider attachment (also sold separately), you can even use it to deep-clean carpet.

Positive Amazon review: “I have a small apartment with wood floors and two cats that leave their muddy little cat prints all over the place. It’s even worse when it rains. I was using a Swiffer but it never really got my floors clean and it certainly didn’t get out tougher problems. After filling the tank and waiting about 45 seconds, first time use, the steam was hot and got everything up from my floors! While I wish the power cord was longer, that didn’t detract from how well this works. If you have a large area to clean, add an extension cord. Price point was spot on for this great item!”

Type of mop: Steam mop | Best for: Sealed hardwood and tile | Best used: Wet (but per Brown’s advice, you can try it for dry mopping, too)

5. The Best Mop/Vacuum For Apartments

Pros:

Simultaneously mops and vacuums floors

LED lights illuminate its path

Cordless

Con:

Continuously operates for only 13 minutes before needing to recharge

If you want to cut cleaning time in half, you might want to opt for a mop and vacuum combo like the Shark VACMOP. It suctions up debris on floors as the disposable pads wipe the floors clean. A button on the handle controls the spray feature — just press it to add some solution to the floor. Affixed to the mop are LED headlights to ensure you don’t miss a spot, and when you’re done, you can throw used pads into the trash using the no-touch disposal feature. The VACMOP operates cordlessly, though it only works continuously for 13 minutes before needing to be recharged — something to consider especially if you live in larger apartments.

The unit comes with four VACMOP pads and a bottle of VACMOP cleaner, but once you run out of either of these, you’ll have to purchase them separately.

Positive Amazon review: “The fact that you can vacuum and mop at the same time is a game changer [...] charge lasts enough to clean my 1,700 foot apartment and sucks up dog hair, feathers from my down pillows, and dust.”

Type of mop: Spray mop and vacuum | Best for: All sealed hard floors | Best used: Wet

Also available on: Walmart, $100, Bed Bath & Beyond, $100, and Shark, $100

