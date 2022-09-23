A Nespresso machine can be a quick, easy way to get your caffeine kick. When searching for the best Nespresso machines for iced coffee, some features to consider are machine size, water tank capacity, and accessories that can make your iced coffee brewing more convenient. Making iced coffee with a Nespresso machine involves brewing the hot coffee of your choice and pouring it over ice (and sometimes adding cold milk), so the kind of Nespresso machine you buy depends on what kind of iced coffee or espresso drink you want.

What To Consider When Looking For A Nespresso Machine For Iced Coffee

Nespresso machines are divided into two categories:

Original Nespresso Machines

Original machines make espresso and espresso-based drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, macchiatos, and more. They come in a range of sizes with features such as a removable milk container for easy fridge storage, and they can include a milk frother. These machines are compatible with Original Nespresso pods, which you’ll need to extract over ice to make cold coffee.

Vertuo Nespresso Machines

For a little more versatility, Vertuo machines can brew the same kind of espresso drinks as the Original but also make larger coffee drinks (like a standard cup of drip coffee). They typically don’t include a milk frother, but some have the option of bundling one when you buy. Only Vertuo Nespresso pods are compatible with these machines, and they’ll need to be extracted over ice for cold coffee.

Other Things To Consider

The size of your Nespresso machine may depend on your space. Some are slim and compact, so they take up less room. However, compact machines come with a smaller water tank reservoir and used capsule container, so they’ll require you to empty and fill the machine on a more regular basis.

As mentioned, each Nespresso machine has its own compatible pods, and Nespresso even makes cold drink capsules that are designed to be served over ice. But if you’re open to different brands, some espresso machines can brew Keurig and Nespresso pods of varying drink sizes, so if you like more capsule variety, that is an option. Nespresso machines and other brands can also include extras like capsule storage or complimentary espresso cups to complete your coffee set-up.

Whether you’re looking for something with no frills or more features, these are the best Nespresso machines for iced coffee.

1. A Highly Rated Nespresso Machine For Iced Coffee & Espresso

Pros:

Over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Available in five colors

Large 54-ounce water tank

Brews four cup sizes for coffee and espresso

Includes a variety set of 12 capsules

Cons:

Reviewers report the water doesn’t get that hot after brewing

Make single-serve coffee or espresso drinks at the touch of a button with this wildly popular Nespresso Vertuo machine. You can use Vertuo pods, including these Nespresso pods specifically designed for iced coffee. But no matter what kind of pod you put in, the machine automatically adjusts the size, temperature, pressure, and brewing time for the specific capsule loaded. The machine can accommodate four different cup sizes: 5 and 7 ounces for coffee drinks, plus single and double espresso drinks. The water tank is a generous 54 ounces and can fit up to 17 pods, so the machine doesn’t need to be filled or emptied daily. When making your drink, the water takes just 15 seconds to heat up and brew, and the machine will shut off after nine minutes of inactivity to save energy. There’s no milk frother included, but if you want it bundled with your Nespresso machine, you can get one that makes cold and hot froth here.

A helpful review: “This is the best easiest strong cup of coffee maker- I am happier than I thought I would be with it. Feels a little pricey when buying pods from Nespresso site but only because it’s in a larger quantity- I’m saving so much money and the coffee is ridiculously good strong rich coffee/espresso. I am an ice coffeee drinker so I throw in a cube, some vanilla and it’s better than any shop on the corner.”

Dimensions: 9 x 12.3 x 12.2 inches (width x depth x height) | Tank capacity: 54 ounces | Used capsule capacity: 17 | Compatibility: Vertuo Nespresso pods

2. A Nespresso Machine For Iced Lattes & Cappuccinos

Pros:

Automatically heats and froths milk

Removable milk container can be stored in fridge when not in use

Allows for any cup size, according to the brand website

Includes a variety set of 16 capsules

Cons:

Expensive

Does not make cold froth

The Nespresso Lattissima Plus is the only machine on this list with its own milk frother, so you can easily make espressos, lungos, cappuccinos, and more at the touch of a button. It only froths hot milk, but reviewers prepare the coffee and froth over ice to make cold drinks. You can also adjust the quantity of milk or froth for your cup. The heat-up time is 40 seconds, then brewing begins. This machine uses Original Nespresso pods, including capsules designed to be served over ice. The drip tray is removable to accommodate different cup sizes, and the milk container is also removable, so you can store it in the fridge when it’s not in use. If you’re not using the machine for up to nine minutes, the energy saver mode turns it off, but you can adjust that time up to eight hours.

A helpful review: “We are in love with this machine! I’m an iced latte in the summer/hot latte in the winter gal and my husband loves his Americanos. We can do all of that with this machine and with great coffee blend choices from Nespresso and save a ton over buying coffee chain espresso drinks all the time.”

Dimensions: 6.6 x 9.9 x 12.5 inches (width x depth x height) | Tank capacity: 30 ounces | Used capsule capacity: Not specified | Compatibility: Original Nespresso pods

3. A Budget-Friendly Espresso Machine That’s Compatible With Original Nespresso Capsules

Pros:

Under $100

Includes pod holder and two glass espresso cups

Makes espresso or lungo

Available in black or red

Cons:

Reviewers report the machine can be loud when brewing

It’s super easy to brew an espresso (1.3 ounces) or a lungo (3.75 ounces) with this budget-friendly espresso machine that also comes with a few nice extras. Priced under $100, it’s compatible with Original Nespresso pods, including these Nespresso capsules specifically designed for cold drinks. It has a heat time of 30 seconds and turns off after two hours to save energy. The used capsule container, drip tray, and water tank are all removable and dishwasher-safe. Plus, the machine comes with a pod holder that can fit up to 40 capsules and two glass espresso cups to add to your coffee station.

A helpful review: “This makes a great Espresso, I love it for making ice coffee Americano. Click the button, add ice water and it's delicious.”

Dimensions: 13.6 x 12.3 x 11.1 inches (width x depth x height) | Tank capacity: 27 ounces | Used capsule capacity: Not specified | Compatibility: Original Nespresso and other espresso pods

4. A Compact Nespresso Machine That Comes In 3 Colors

Pros:

Over 7,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Makes espresso or lungo

Available in lime, red, and black

Small footprint

Includes a variety set of 16 capsules

Cons:

Reviewers report the water doesn’t get that hot after brewing

The Nespresso Essenza Mini may be compact, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in features. It heats up water in just 30 seconds and can quickly brew an espresso (1.3 ounces) or lungo (3.75 ounces) — there are separate buttons for each. The Essenza doesn’t have a milk frother, but you can get it bundled with your machine here, and you can purchase some Original Nespresso pods specially designed for iced drinks while you’re at it. Three minutes after the last brew, it enters into Eco mode, and then after nine minutes, it shuts down automatically. So, it saves you energy and counter space at the same time. Choose from red, lime green, and black.

A helpful review: “So easy to use and great espresso i made a few hot espresso’s, they were delicious. This morning I made an ice coffee, added caramel drizzle, taste like Starbucks. It will definitely help me to save money since I was spending $50 a week on Starbucks.”

Dimensions: 4.3 x 12.8 x 8.1 inches (width x depth x height) | Tank capacity: 20.3 ounces | Used capsule capacity: 6 | Compatibility: Original Nespresso pods

5. A Machine That Works With Both Nespresso & Keurig Pods

Pros:

Large 68-ounce water tank

Compatible with Original Nespresso and Keurig pods

Makes espresso, lungo, and regular coffee

Brews up to six different cup sizes

Cons:

Doesn’t include free sample pods

If you’d like some variety amongst your capsules, then the FDM machine is a solid option. It’s compatible with single-serve K-cups, generic universal reusable coffee pods, and Original Nespresso pods, so it can make coffee and single and long shots of espresso. There are six cup sizes: 2, 4, and 6 ounces for Nespresso pods, and 8, 10, and 12 ounces for K-cups — which are ideal for espresso cups, small coffee mugs, and travel mugs. The 68-ounce water tank is the largest on this list, which also makes this machine the largest on this list in width and height. Heat time is not specified, but it will auto shut off after 30 minutes. No milk frother is included, but you can get one separately, along with Original Nespresso pods specially designed for cold drinks.

A helpful review: “Love it! Now I can have my iced lattes at home and don’t have to leave the house.”

Dimensions: 7.2 x 16.2 x 13 inches (width x depth x height) | Tank capacity: 68 ounces | Used capsule capacity: 10 (according to the manual) | Compatibility: Original Nespresso pods, K-cups, and reusable coffee pods

6. The Best Portable Espresso Machine That Works With Nespresso Pods

Pros:

Portable

Compact

Lightweight

Cons:

Doesn’t heat water, you have to add boiling water

Enjoy finely brewed espresso drinks anywhere with this portable espresso maker. It’s compatible with Original Nespresso capsules, including these Original Nespresso pods for iced recipes, so there are no loose grounds needed. Making espresso is easy: just add the pod, then some boiling water, unlock the piston, and pump a few times for a single shot of 1.7 ounces. Weighing only 12 ounces, it’s lightweight and doesn’t require batteries or electricity. Plus, the cap doubles as a cup.

A helpful review: “I recently took it with me on a cruise and was able to make an iced latte every day. I used hot water from a dispenser normally meant to make hot tea and cocoa. I then grabbed a cup and filled halfway with ice and 2/3 of the way with milk and brewed two pods over it. Definitely a cruise hack [...] The only thing I don’t like is that it takes time to dry in between and cannot quickly be put back together without concern for mold growing.”

Dimensions: 6.89 x 2.75 x 2.36 inches (length x width x height) | Tank capacity: 2.4 ounces | Used capsule capacity: N/A | Compatibility: Original Nespresso pods