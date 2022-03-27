No matter how often you clean your house, sometimes there are smells that just won’t seem to go away. Maybe you own a few pets, enjoy cooking extravagant meals, or live in an apartment that was previously occupied by smokers (or you’re a smoker yourself). Regardless of your situation, the best odor-eliminating candles are specifically formulated to target and neutralize unwanted odors, leaving behind a fresh fragrance in its place.

Do odor-eliminating candles work?

Unlike run-of-the-mill candles that merely mask smells, odor-eliminating candles contain certain additives that release odor-neutralizing enzymes that attack and break down the odor itself. While brands tend to keep their odor-neutralizing formulas a secret, simply looking for phrases like “odor neutralizing” or “odor abating” will let you know you’re on the right track — and, when in doubt, Amazon reviews can go a long way in telling you about a candle’s effectiveness. That said, many of the candles on this list harness natural additives, like a blend of essential oil or plant extracts, which can also work to effectively break up odors.

What types of candles should I be looking for?

Beyond looking for odor-eliminating formulas, you also have options when it comes to wax type. Most candles fall under two categories: those composed of paraffin wax and those made from vegetable-based waxes. Paraffin candles are typically more common, tend to be cheaper, and are great at holding scents. It’s worth mentioning that some studies have shown that burning paraffin wax can release potentially dangerous particles into the air, though health experts tend to agree that it’s in such trivial doses that it’s unlikely to pose serious health risks.

Many people prefer candles made from vegetable-based wax, particularly soy, because they’re more eco-friendly and are less likely to leave behind soot. They might be pricier than ones made from paraffin, but they tend to last longer, so it’s a worthy investment. Many of the candles on this list are vegetable-based. Other types of natural-based waxes include beeswax and coconut wax, though these options are less popular.

For the best results, burn the candle prior to and during engaging in the activity that will produce an odor whenever possible. Of course, burning it after the fact doesn’t hurt either. But be careful; most candle brands suggest burning a candle for no more than four hours; otherwise, you may risk starting a fire (not to mention ruining your candle).

Whether you’re trying to get rid of bathroom smells, closet smells, pet smells, or something else (the odor options are endless!), these are the best odor-eliminating candles you can buy on Amazon.

1 A Pet Odor-Eliminating Candle That Has Reviewers Raving One Fur All Natural Soy Candle Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 5,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, pet owners love this pet-friendly candle. Designed specifically to rid your home of lingering odors caused by your beloved four-legged friend(s), this candle is made from 100% natural soy wax and contains an effective odor-eliminating agent and has a 60-hour burn time. It’s also paraffin- and dye-free, and uses nontoxic fragrances and a clean-burning cotton wick that won’t harm your pets. For best results, burn this candle for two to three hours at a time. It will leave behind a pleasant scent that isn’t too overpowering. Helpful review: “We have multiple pets- 3 dogs and a cat- and one of my biggest issues (as much as I adore my fur babies), is that I can never seem to cover up their different scents. I've tried wax melts of all sorts, sprays, odor eliminators, air purification systems; just so many products! They will work temporarily, but only because they cover up the smell. This candle legitimately seems to not only make the smell disappear, but I cannot smell them returning when the candle scent goes away!” Available scents: 34

2 Another, Less Expensive Pet Odor-Eliminating Candle Pet's Favorite Odor Eliminating Candle Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more wallet-friendly option that still effectively eliminates odors left behind by your furry friends, this soy-and-paraffin candle offers just that. Boasting a 70-hour burn time, this nontoxic, independently tested candle is paraben- and cruelty-free, and also has a clean-burning cotton wick. Even after it’s been extinguished, this long-lasting candle continues to work its magic. Helpful review: “My dog eats the fishiest, stinkiest food in existence. I've tried so many air fresheners and candles trying to breathe better in my own home, and this is the first one I've tried that works! After about 10 minutes of burning, my living room smells like a delicious lemon pastry. If you have a smelly pet, please skip past other products and get this!” Available scents: 8

3 A Candle That’s Designed To Get Rid Of Cannabis Smell Cannabolish Smoke Odor Eliminating Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Put down the Febreze and light this candle instead. Formulated specifically to neutralize the smell of cannabis, this chemical-free candle is made from natural soy and beeswax, while a proprietary blend of plant extracts targets unwanted odors. It’s also free of paraffin, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens, and it’s poured into a recyclable glass bottle. Start burning this candle 30 minutes prior to smoking for the best results. The brand doesn’t specify the burn time on this candle, but one reviewer reported that theirs lasted about seven months. Helpful review: “I usually don’t write reviews but this candle just simply blew my mind. It really works to eliminate the order quickly. And it gets rid of smoke so it isn’t lingering in the house hours later. I would recommend this 10/10 times.” Available scents: 2

4 This Odor-Eliminating Candle With Great Throw Dianne's Custom Candles Odor Eliminating Candle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether your goal is to get rid of cooking, pet, bathroom, or smoke odors, this candle is sure to neutralize them all. It’s made from a blend of soy and FDA food-grade waxes with a lead-free cotton wick that makes for a clean burn, and contains a proprietary formula for odor abatement. According to one reviewer, this candle has a strong throw, “but not strong in the sense that it will be overwhelming and give you a headache.” Plus, it boasts an 80-hour burn time. Helpful review: “This candle works well with all smells. I'm talking food aroma (fish, Burgers, etc...), Trash that the kids forgot to take out, my son's sweaty play shoes.....It gets rid of EVERY odor. I even use it in the restroom when I'm there for a while (if you know what I mean).” Available scents: 14

5 An Aesthetically Pleasing Candle Made With Essential Oils Stillwater Bath and Body Scented Candle Amazon $16 See On Amazon This chic-looking candle will neutralize any odor, from litter boxes to leftovers to lingering smoke. It’s made from soy wax with a burn time between 60 and 80 hours, depending on how often you use it, with a 100% natural paper and cotton blend wick for a clean and consistent burn. The four pleasant, subtle scents on offer (Crisp Citrus, French Vanilla, Fresh Linen, and Nag Champa) come courtesy of an array of essential oils, rather than synthetic fragrances. Plus, the modern design and gold lid will blend seamlessly into your home, no matter your interior design style. Helpful review: “This candle smells awesome, not overwhelming, just enough. AND it does eliminate odors! Cigarette snake and wet dog. Lol. Lasts a long time and clean burning.” Available scents: 4

6 This Smoke Odor-Eliminating Candle With Over 7,000 Perfect Ratings Smoke Odor Exterminator Candle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from a blend of soy and paraffin wax, this top-rated candle will get rid of any smoke odor lingering throughout your home and leave a subtle, fresh fragrance in its place. With an array of 35 scents to choose from, ranging from classic (like Lavender and Sandalwood) to unique (I’d love to know what Dragons Blood smells like), you’re sure to find one that suits your preference. Plus, it has a 70-hour burn time and contains a special enzyme formula to break up odors. Helpful review: “I just started smoking a pipe and was looking for something to mask the tobacco smell. Well this does not mask the odor; there is none! My wife (who does not smoke) says she can not smell any tobacco at all [...] It has Exceeded every expectation!” Available scents: 35

7 A Hand-Poured Odor-Eliminating Candle In Five Unique Scents Just Makes Scents Candles & Gifts Soy Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon No matter how much you enjoy cooking, no one wants to smell last night’s dinner while making their morning coffee. But with this hand-poured candle, you don’t have to. With a 40-hour burn time, this candle is made from soy wax for a clean burn that is virtually smoke-free. The brand doesn’t specify whether the formula uses an additive or essential oils, but reviewers confirm that it effectively neutralizes almost any odor you can think of, including stubborn smoke. Choose from five unique scents, including Chai Latte and Tropical Fruit, which some shoppers report smells just like Juicy Fruit gum. Helpful review: “The best product to eliminate pet, smoke, and food odors that I’ve tried so far. The scent is a little bit sweeter than I expected (but better than having other odors in the house). We smoke in the house and also have 3 dogs. We have a Dyson air purifier, but it doesn’t help with the odors that much. This candle works like a charm. The odors disappear within 15 mins.” Available scents: 5

8 Another Smoke Odor Candle With A 100-Hour Burn Time Our Own Candle Company Smoke Eliminator Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of a blend of soy and paraffin wax, this candle with a lead-free wick will get rid of any lingering smoke odors. While this candle has a 100-hour (!) burn time, the brand advises to not burn this candle for more than two hours at a time. Once you come to the end of the candle, remove the remaining wax and you have a cute mason jar to add to your glassware collection. Note that the brand doesn’t report whether the formula uses essential oils or enzyme additives to break up smoke odors. Some Amazon reviewers report that it doesn’t technically eat up smoke odors, but instead effectively masks and dissipates the smell with its fresh scent. Helpful review: “I use these in my home office where I continuously smoke during the day, and family that comes to visit are surprised that my office doesn't have that lingering smoke smell. I keep one burning close to the ashtray.” Available scents: 1