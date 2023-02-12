Whether you want more control over the amount of oil you use when you cook or are looking for a convenient way to streamline post-cooking cleanup, the best oil sprayers for air fryers help you achieve crispy results with less mess. Available in a range of sizes, they have trigger-style or push-button spray mechanisms that produce an even mist. Some are even tinted to help preserve the oil’s freshness between uses.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Oil Sprayers For Air Fryers

If you’ve ever used an oil sprayer for cooking, you may know that they can be a little finicky compared to store-bought spray oils, which contain additives to help them produce a fine, consistent mist. Here are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you find the best option to use with your air fryer.

Material

The best cooking oil spray bottles generally come in one of two materials: plastic or glass. Plastic is a lightweight option that’s less likely to break if dropped on your countertop, however if you don’t change your oil or clean your sprayer frequently, it can absorb flavors and stains. Glass, on the other hand, is more likely to crack or shatter if dropped, but being nonporous by nature, it won’t absorb flavors, making it a great option if you like switching up the type of oil you use.

Keep in mind, exposure to air and sunlight may cause oil to oxidize prematurely, giving it a rancid flavor. Be sure to keep your cooking oil sprayer out of direct sunlight, and consider choosing opaque or tinted bottles for further protection. With that said, if you go through your oil quickly or only fill your bottle partially to keep contents fresh, a transparent sprayer will get the job done while allowing you to easily see when it’s time to refill.

Spray Mechanism

Some oil sprayers for cooking feature a special pressurizing mechanism that allows them to function like an aerosol spray. According to reviewers, however, these can be cumbersome and break easily, so you’re better off choosing a sprayer with a top pump or a trigger-like spray mechanism. If you have a small air fryer, or a basket that’s deep (it can be tricky to reach into the corners in such cases), you may prefer a top pump for easier maneuverability.

A common complaint about oil sprayers is that they don’t produce a fine mist, and, rather, can end up spraying in a stream. Using an oil sprayer can take some practice, but a quick, deliberate press on the sprayer will yield a fine spray, while a long, slow press often results in a stream, which you may prefer for certain situations.

Oil Sprayer Maintenance

Since oil is naturally thick and sticky, it can build up in the nozzle and affect the misting action. To keep the spray mechanism in good repair, gently wipe the nozzle with a lint-free cloth after each use and regularly wash the bottle in warm, soapy water or run it through the dishwasher if it’s safe to do so.

In addition to making it easy to whip up a batch of fries or wings, the best oil sprayers for air fryers are also useful for greasing the sides of pans, muffin tins, skillets and other cookware, making them versatile allies to have in the kitchen.

Shop The Best Oil Sprayers For Air Fryers

In a hurry? These are the best oil sprayers for air fryers:

1. A Trigger-Style Oil Sprayer That Dispenses A Precise Amount Every Time

With a trigger-style spritzing mechanism, this cooking oil sprayer offers precision and consistency with each pump, dispensing a 1/4 teaspoon at a time in a fan-shaped spritz. Made from stain- and odor-resistant glass, the mid-size bottle has a 200-milliliter capacity (or about 6.8 ounces), so it holds a generous amount of oil without becoming too heavy. To ensure even coverage of food or cookware when using the sprayer, it’s recommended to use a sweeping motion when pulling and releasing the trigger. It’s not dishwasher safe, and since it isn’t tinted, you’ll want to store it away from sunlight to preserve the freshness of your oil. No funnel is included, but the opening should be wide enough for easy filling without one.

A reviewer wrote: “This is a great oil sprayer you can use in your kitchen for everyday cooking. It’s made with durable material and it does a great job coating the pan and food items. I use mine for the air fryer and my fries turned out really well! It also works well to spray on the pan when you are frying eggs.”

Capacity: 200 milliliters (6.8 ounces) | Material: Glass | Dishwasher safe? No

2. A Slim Dispenser That Reaches Easily Into Air Fryer Baskets

With the smallest capacity on the list at 100 milliliters (or 3.4 ounces), this oil sprayer for cooking has a slim design that makes it easy to reach into tight spots like deep or small air fryer baskets. Oil is dispensed in a steady fan pattern via the stainless steel finger-pump mechanism, and the nozzle is recessed to prevent debris and dust from accumulating on it. Made from glass, this relatively compact bottle is a good option if you want to keep your oil extra fresh and don’t want bulky bottles cluttering your countertop, but it’s also available in a larger 140-milliliter (or 4.7-ounce) option if you’d like a little more capacity. You’ll want to store the dishwasher-safe bottle out of sunlight since it isn’t tinted, but refilling is easy thanks to the included funnel.

A reviewer wrote: “I've used this oil sprayer exclusively for airfrying, using light olive oil. Using the sprayer I can quickly coat food without a lot of overspray or too much poured oil. The most impressive thing to me so far about this sprayer is that the nozzle stays clean and doesn't build up oil [...] It includes a small funnel that makes it simple and clean to fill the bottle at its small opening.”

Capacity: 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces) or 140 milliliters (4.7 ounces) | Material: Glass | Dishwasher safe? Yes

3. A Set Of 2 Sprayers That’s Helpful If You Use More Than One Type Of Oil

If you’d like to keep two varieties of oil at the ready — or use one for vinegar — this set of two Evo oil sprayers is your pick. Made from BPA-free plastic, each one has a trigger-style mechanism that dispenses a 1/4 teaspoon of oil in a fan pattern with every pump. Some reviewers of the sprayers noted that a more direct stream of oil can be achieved with a slower squeeze of the pump, which may be preferred for certain uses. With a narrow neck that fits easily in the hand, each bottle holds 237 milliliters of oil (or 8 ounces) and is tinted to protect contents from oxidation. A funnel is included for easy filling, but note that these bottles are not dishwasher safe.

A reviewer wrote: “I found these oil sprayers while looking at airfryer recipes and decided to give them a shot. I use one for olive oil and one for avocado oil. They don't use aerosol which is a plus for the environment, but they also allow you to better control the amount of oil you apply to the food you are cooking in the airfryer. [...] The spray bottles are attractive and they are really sturdy as well!”

Capacity: 237 milliliters (8 ounces) per sprayer | Material: BPA-free plastic | Dishwasher safe? No

4. A Large-Capacity Dispenser That Can Spray, Stream, & Pour

With a generous capacity of 500 milliliters (or about 16.9 ounces), this cooking oil spray bottle has a multifunctional design that can spray, stream, or pour, depending on what your cooking method requires. It’s made from glass and has a spring-loaded thumb pump mechanism that produces a fine spray when pressed quickly, or a steady, linear stream when pressed slowly. A lock on the ergonomic handle allows you to cover the nozzle between uses to prevent dust and debris from clogging it. The non-tinted bottle should be stored away from sunlight, and the brand doesn’t specify whether it’s dishwasher-safe — so you may be better off washing it by hand. No funnel is included, but the wide design makes it easy to fill.

This is a great everyday oil dispenser to keep on hand in the kitchen, though the larger size may be a little awkward to use for spraying hard-to-reach areas in smaller fryers, so it’s best if your machine is on the larger side.

A reviewer wrote: “Really happy I got this bad boy. Love that there's different ways to use the oil, whether drizzling, spraying in a direct line, spraying in a mist. Super easy to use. Love it.”

Capacity: 500 milliliters (17 ounces) | Material: Glass | Dishwasher safe? Not stated

About The Recommender

Vanessa Spilios has been writing about cookware and kitchen appliances for Bustle since 2019. She previously worked in culinary product development and marketing at SharkNinja and consulted for Cuisinart Grilling. With extensive experience testing and evaluating housewares, Vanessa has reviewed products and created content for publishers including Bustle, The Kitchn, Apartment Therapy, Forbes Vetted, and America’s Test Kitchen. She received her culinary training at Boston University, and enjoys developing original recipes, which she incorporates into private cooking classes for kids and families.