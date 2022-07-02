If you’d like to keep your passport protected and secure when traveling, a passport holder makes the task easy and stylish. The best passport holders make it easy to slip your passport (measuring 5 by 3.5 inches) in and out since customs will ask you to remove it from the holder for inspection. Also consider the bonus features you want like RFID-blocking materials, zip-up pockets, and even a strap that lets you wear it around your neck. You might also want to consider how many passports you’d like to hold at once and what kind of material, designs, prints, or colors might appeal.

What To Consider When Shopping For A Passport Holder

What Do You Want To Carry?

Some options just hold a passport, while others have room for credit cards, vaccination cards, boarding passes, money, coins, keys, and pens, so it’s important to think about how much storage you want and how streamlined you’d like it to be.

How Do You Want To Carry It?

Every item on this list has a pocket or compartment to fit a standard passport, but there are a few different ways to access and hold your passport when traveling. The typical design is a lightweight bi-fold that has space to slip your passport inside, and it folds shut or features a snap button or elastic band closure. These kinds of holders can be carried in your hand, pocket, or bag, and are the most streamlined choice, but can be hard to find in a large tote or backpack. For an all-in-one option, consider a larger travel wallet, clutch, fanny pack, crossbody, or pouch that has room for other essentials. There are also neck pouches or waist belts that are slim enough to fit under your clothes and can keep your documents secure, while also being close at hand. Finally, if you just want to protect your passport from wear and tear, another option is a clear vinyl passport cover that only holds your passport.

Other Features To Consider

Having a holder that’s waterproof or water-resistant can also be handy. Finally, if you’d like some extra security, keep an eye out for passport holders made of RFID (radio-frequency identification)-blocking material to help safeguard against digital theft.

Wherever you’re traveling, these are the best passport holders on Amazon to keep your passport safe and stylish every step of the way.

1. A Sleek Passport Holder With A Snap Button

Pros:

Over 6,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating

Available in 37 colors

Can fit up to 2 passports, 3 credit cards, cash, or boarding pass

Under $10

This passport holder is a simple bi-fold design that can hold up to two passports, three cards, two sizes of vaccination cards, cash, or a boarding pass. It’s available in 37 colors, from dusty pink to paradise blue, and even comes in a few prints, like starry night and some floral designs. The passport holder closes with a snap button that reviewers report stays closed, even when full. Reviewers also rave that it feels durable and of great quality for the price.

Helpful Amazon review: “Just what I wanted to hold mine and my daughter's passports, her birth certificate copy, my driver's license, credit card, airline member card, and boarding passes while going through the airport. The quality feels good, actually quite impressive especially for this price. Great value, perfect size. I like the snap closure a lot, since I have one passport loose inside, so it still won't fall out.”

Size: 5.9 x 3.9 x 0.6 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 2.08 ounces

2. A Travel Wallet That’s Great For Groups

Pros:

Water-resistant

Holds up to 6 passports

Includes 7 RFID-blocking sleeves

Includes a pen

Cons:

Only available in 2 colors

When you’re traveling with a large group, you want enough space for everyone’s passports. Here’s where the Zero Grid travel wallet comes in. The zip-up case can fit up to six passports and up to 10 cards, and it also has two large pockets — especially helpful when you have two kinds of currency. The holder also includes a full-sized pen which is convenient for filling out customs forms.

The wallet is made of moisture-wicking material with a nylon lining, and Zero Grid offers a lifetime warranty. It also comes with seven RFID-blocking sleeves if you’d like some extra protection for your credit cards. Plus, the brand has included two recovery tags from ReturnMe, the world’s largest lost and found company, and promises to reimburse any stolen items for up to $300.

Helpful Amazon review: “Five airports and young kids was sure to be crazy but it really wasn't bad. This wallet was a dream come true, keeping all our 6 passports together in an easy to grab place. It also held plane tickets and credit cards no problem. It feels well made and holds everything in place with no fear of things falling out. Zipper sides easily and stayed clear of documents. The travel wallet made going through airports much simpler keeping all important documents and items together in one easy to grab place.”

Size: 5.7 x 7.5 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 6.3 ounces

3. A Neck Pouch That Leaves Your Hands Free

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating

Water-resistant

Slim enough to wear under your clothes

Adjustable

Available in 6 colors

Three compartments with 2 zipper pockets, a velcro closure patch, and an ID window

Cons:

Reviewers report the side zippers have a tendency to open on their own when under clothes

For quick access to your documents, this neck pouch is a convenient option. With two large compartments, two zippered pockets, a clear ID window, and a hook and loop closure, it can fit up to four passports, plus your phone, money, or other travel documents in one place. The neck strap has an adjustable toggle so you can get the right fit, and the whole pouch is water-resistant. It’s slim enough to wear under your shirt, or you can wear it over your clothes. Just keep an eye on the side zippers when you wear the pouch under your clothes, as reviewers report they can slide down on their own if you’re moving around a lot.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love it! It's the perfect size for carrying my essentials while traveling, without weighing me down. It has an adjustable strap, and is flat enough I can wear it under my coat or sweater if necessary while out and about.”

Size: 8 x 6.25 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 2.4 ounces

4. A Set Of Two Water-Resistant Travel Pouches For Passports & More

Pros:

Water-resistant

Includes 2 pouches

Compartments for currency, passports, and cards

Cons:

Not a lot of color options

What’s better than one water-resistant pouch that will hold your passport? Two, of course. This set of two Travelon pouches features a large and a small option with polyester lining and zippered pockets. The larger pouch has three compartments and the smaller has two, but each can fit a passport and cards and they’re easy to tote in your travel bag. Having two pouches also makes it easy to carry around two different kinds of currency when traveling. Plus, Travelon contributes to helping disabled kids receive wheelchair fittings through the Kids Wheelchair Network and helps to bring Adaptive Adventure opportunities to the adult disabled community. Choose from three colors: teal, black, and gray.

Helpful Amazon review: “I was looking for something ultra lightweight, with a zipper and a side compartment or two. This fit the bill beautifully. And you got 2. I gifted the larger version and kept the smaller. Now I can keep all my identification, credit card and some money when I travel. It is malleable and fits into interior vest pockets for safe keeping. The huge bonus is that it has RFID protection for your passport and credit cards. Also, the nice color helps you find it easily when you drop it or have to fish around in a purse. PERFECT!!!”

Size: 7 x 4.5 inches (small), 7.75 x 5 inches (large) | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 2.08 ounces

5. A Budget-Friendly Passport Holder In 30+ Colors

Pros:

Costs $5

Available in 32 colors

Holds a passport and a vaccination card

Cons:

According to reviewers, you might have to bend your passport slightly to make it fit

You may have to fold your vaccination card to fit

Not RFID-blocking

If you’re looking for a basic passport holder that can also hold a vaccination or ID card, this faux leather bi-fold is a solid pick. Emblazoned with the United States passport logo in gold and with gold metal corners, it's simple and elegant. Featured here is deep blue, but there are 31 more colors to choose from, including champagne and rose red. According to the brand, they use manual measurements which may result in a 1 to 2-millimeter error in size, and some reviewers have reported you might have to bend your passport slightly to make it fit. Of course, the best part about this passport holder is the price, which can’t be beat.

Helpful Amazon review: “This was super cute. Exact color as in photo. Love it and highly recommend.”

Size: 5.6 x 4.5 x 0.1 inches | RFID-Blocking: No | Weight: 0.81 ounces

6. A Waist Belt To Hold Your Passport & More

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating

Includes 7 RFID-blocking sleeves

Can hold up to 5 passports

Waistband can stretch to 55 inches

Water-resistant

Cons:

Reviewers report the waistband can feel uncomfortable in hot weather

Not a lot of color options

A waist belt is another hands-free option that can keep your passport safe and secure. The AlphaKeeper can carry up to five passports, along with cards, money, and your phone, in the two zippered pockets. There’s also a mesh divider in the larger pocket to keep everything separated and organized. The waistband adjusts from 25 to 45 inches (and it stretches up to 55 inches, according to the brand). The material is water-resistant, breathable, and slim enough to be worn under your clothes if desired. The waist belt comes with a lifetime guarantee and includes seven RFID-blocking sleeves (one passport-sized and six credit card-sized) for extra security.

Helpful Amazon review: “So many "belly bags" are cumbersome [...] This one fits flat and holds a phone, credit cards, cash and passport. I LOVE IT. I like the elastic strap which lets you move it up when visiting the little girls' room. I like the added bonus of the security card holders so no one can read your numbers and steal your identity. If you're used to carrying a 40 pound purse, this won't work for you. But, I was able to store everything normally found in my purse, in the car. Now I just carry what I need without the bother of keeping track of, or worrying about, a purse.”

Size: 10.7 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: n/a

7. A Popular Vegan Leather Passport Holder

Pros:

Over 17,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating

Available in 39 colors

Compartments for passport, credit cards, IDs, SIM cards, and cellphone

Keychain

Pen holder

Cons:

Can be hard to close when fully packed

Reviewers felt there weren’t enough cardholders

If you’re looking for a streamlined, tri-fold passport holder, this vegan leather travel wallet is a popular option. It has compartments for your passport and boarding pass, a clear window for a vaccination card or ID, and slots for up to five cards. There’s also a key holder, zippered pocket for coins, and a pen holder. Plus, there’s a pouch for phones up to 5.8 inches (the size of an iPhone X), but reviewers report that anything larger can make it hard to snap close the wallet. Featured here is red, but there are 38 other color options to fit your aesthetic — though not all of them include the vaccination card window.

Helpful Amazon review: “It surpassed any expectations I had. So handy!!! It has a spot for everything and boarding passes were so easily kept in there. I HATE fumbling for passport/ID in customs. With this baby, everything is there. *Also has a pen holder. Bring one!! Especially on international flights. You fill out customs paperwork and airline doesn’t give you one. [...] I love the color options too!”

Size: 4.7 x 7.7 x 0.6 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 6 ounces

8. A Waterproof Clutch That’ll Fit Your Passport

Pros:

Waterproof

Detachable straps

Available in 7 colors

Pen holder

Compartments for 4 - 5 passports and 9 cards

Cons:

Can fit up to 5 passports, but it’s a tight fit

This lightweight, waterproof clutch features detachable straps, so it can be worn around your wrist, neck, or thrown into your bag. Inside there’s a zippered pocket for change, plus slots for four passports, nine cards, and a pen, along with a detachable keychain. Outside there’s a front pocket for boarding passes or bag receipts and a zippered back pocket that can hold a phone. This clutch can fit a lot, but reviewers report that if you use all the available passport slots, it can be a tight fit. Featured here is the orange option, but you can also get this clutch in colors such as black and gray, or in a fun flamingo print.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is just what I needed for international travel. Lightweight, can hold passport, ID, Vaccination Card, Driver license and a couple of credit cards. Slide in on front for boarding passed, zippered section on back fits my iPhone SE (2020) with room for an even larger phone. There is a zippered section inside for cash and a smaller zip section for change. It has a wristlet and a lanyard as well.”

Size: 5.1 x 9.05 x 1.18 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 4.8 ounces

9. A Genuine Leather Passport Holder

Pros:

100% full-grain leather

Compartments for a passport, boarding pass, and 4 cards

Cons:

Only one color option

If you like the look and feel of a genuine leather passport holder, then the Wanderings bi-fold travel wallet is a great choice. One reviewer reports, “The leather is good quality and is aging (gaining character) nicely.” Embossed with a compass on the cover, it can hold a passport, a boarding pass, and up to four cards. It comes in a gift box and is backed by a full refund warranty. There’s also a passport sleeve and a tall option if you’re looking for a different size.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love this little passport holder. It's made of good quality leather, has spaces for credit cards and imprinted in the corner is this cool little compass point. I really like all this company's stuff.”

Size: ‎5.5 x 4 x 0.5 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 4.5 ounces

10. A Water-Resistant Fanny Pack & Crossbody Bag That Fits Passports

Pros:

Over 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating

Available in 32 prints and colors

Ear hole for wired headphones

Keychain

Four compartments for phone, passport, IDs, or standard-sized water bottle

Under $20

Water-resistant

Cons:

Some reviewers report the straps are too long

Hold your passport and a lot of other things in this water-resistant crossbody fanny pack. The large main pocket can fit your phone and a standard 16-ounce water bottle, plus there’s an inside zippered pocket for your ID or passport, and a front and back zipper pocket. There’s also a keychain and an earhole for wired headphones. You can wear this bag in two hands-free ways: as a fanny pack or as a crossbody bag, simply by adjusting the straps between 20 and 50 inches. Featured here is the water blue color, but there are 31 other color and print options, including some faux leather choices. Choose from large and super large sizes.

Helpful Amazon review: “I bought this Fanny pack for a vacation and it deserves 5 stars and more. The main pocket was big enough to hold my selfie stick, iPhone plus, and a power bank all at once. But it didn’t look or feel too big at all! I loved the hidden pockets within, but most importantly the back one! I was able to keep my passport and most of my cash back here where it felt secure up against my body. The strap is super adjustable to fit any size. I wore it across my waist and sometimes my chest. I will continue using this in my day to day life.”

Size: 14.3 x 3.5 x 5.9 inches (large) | RFID-Blocking: No | Weight: n/a

11. A Cult-Favorite Passport Holder With An Elastic Band Closure

Pros:

Over 10,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating

Available in 10 colors

Under $10

Compartments for passport, credit cards, IDs, and SIM cards

Features a metal pin to help access your phone’s SIM card

Cons:

Some reviewers report it felt a little bulky when placed in a pocket

Here’s another bi-fold passport holder option with an elastic band closure, and a lot of high reviews. Made of faux leather and printed with the U.S. passport logo, it can potentially fit your passport, up to four cards, a vaccination card, boarding pass, and money. There are also two compartments for SIM cards and a metal pin that can be used to open your phone to access the SIM cards, and reviewers report this metal doesn’t cause a problem going through security. It’s available in 10 colors and one reviewer sums it up: “Great quality, design, material, and the elastic band is super efficient.”

Helpful Amazon review: “Bought to take on a cruise. It is nice and slim and my passport and a couple cards fit nicely. Even has a slot to store another passport. The elastic band holds it firmly closed so nothing falls out. Purchased six for other family members. Colors were all spot on.”

Size: 5.8 x 4.2 x 0.6 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 2.6 ounces

12. A Passport Holder With A Fabric & Faux Leather Cover

Pros:

Costs $10

Available in 25 prints and colors

Compartments for passport, credit cards, and boarding pass

Cons:

Reviewers report that passports fit loosely in the holder

There’s a reason why so many passport holders feature a bi-fold design, it’s simple and classic. This denim and faux leather passport holder can fit a passport and four cards, and there’s a slot for a boarding pass, cash, or vaccination card — just what you need to get through the airport. It’s lightweight and slim, and some reviewers like that it’s inconspicuous and doesn’t look like a passport holder. Plus, there are 25 print, color, and fabric options for just the right look.

Helpful Amazon review: “This has traveled the world with me. It is professional looking, true to the picture and very durable. I won't be traveling internationally without this. Holds multiple cards, cash, passport and is very secure. It is just slightly larger than the passport itself so it fits great in even a small purse / bag.”

Size: 14.5 x 10.5 x 1.2 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: 2.08 ounces

13. A Passport Holder In 22 Fun Prints & Glittery Designs

Pros:

Under $15

Available in 22 prints and designs

Compartments for passport, credit cards, and boarding pass

Cons:

Some reviewers report that it can feel cheaply made

What sets this bi-fold passport holder apart is the variety of fun prints, designs, and glittery and marbleized options. They’re all made of faux leather with a gold accent, and an elastic band closure to keep everything secure. It can hold up to four cards and your passport. Plus, there’s a slot for a boarding pass or vaccination card and a side slot for money. One reviewer raves, “This holder is adorable and I received so many compliments on it,” and they also loved that it’s slim enough to fit inside a small clutch bag.

Helpful Amazon review: “I recently bought this passport holder for my trip to Mexico. I loved how the elastic band kept all my boarding and immigration papers from falling out and I could keep everything all in one place! Flying internationally is stressful enough without having to worry where all your most important papers are.”

Size: 5.5 x 3.93 x 0.7 inches | RFID-Blocking: Yes | Weight: n/a

14. A Durable Travel Wallet That’ll Also Fit A Phone

Pros:

Available in 8 colors

Made of durable, water-resistant material

Fleece-lined pocket for your phone

Compartments for coins, cards, and passport

Cons:

Most expensive option on this list

Not RFID-blocking

Available in eight colors, the Fjallraven travel wallet is a durable choice for your passport. It’s made from the brand’s heavy-duty G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco S material (that’s made of recycled polyester and organic cotton), so it’s long-lasting and water-resistant. It can fit your passport and has six card slots, plus there’s a fleece-lined pocket for your cell phone and a zippered pocket for coins. One reviewer reports, “I love it a lot, and the sunny-yellow colour helps me find it inside my bag (which is cluttered with stuff I need).” The price tag is a little higher than other passport holders on this list, but reviewers love the simple design, quality feel, and large size that fits everything they need.

Helpful Amazon review: “Holds everything I need to access on the go. Passport, customs slips, cards, multiple forms of currency. Keeps everything nicely contained (but easily accessible) while fumbling through the travel process, and making rush transactions. Easy to go back in and organize after the fact.”

Size: ‎0.98 x 7.48 x 4.33 inches | RFID-Blocking: No | Weight: 3.52 ounces

15. A Waterproof Bag For Passports That Also Keeps Out Dust & Sand

Pros:

Keeps out water, dust, and sand

IP67 water and dust resistance rating

Cons:

Strap not included

Just a single pocket

For the times when you might have to bring your passport to the beach, on a hike, or anywhere it could get wet or dirty, you’ll want this waterproof bag. It has an IP67 rating, which means it is fully protected from dust and sand, and it has been tested to withstand up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It’s made of a TPU material for durability and strength and features a waterproof zipper that toothlessly slides and locks into place. The bag is just one pocket, but it can fit your passport, money, phone, or credit cards easily. There’s a rear belt loop, but there’s no strap included. However, you can pick up a strap here, or use a dual carabiner to hook it wherever you need it.

Helpful Amazon review: “Went to Hawaii and had this for my cash, cards, id’s. Kept everything safe and dry through kayaking, hiking, snorkeling and swimming. Keeps sand, mud and water out.”

Size:‎ 8.9 x 5.71 x 0.42 inches | RFID-Blocking: No | Weight: 0.8 ounces

Also Nice: A Pack Of Clear Plastic Passport Covers

Pros:

Includes 6 passport covers for under $10

Waterproof

Made of heavy-duty vinyl

Includes additional slots for IDs, cards, or boarding passes

Cons:

Can be a tight fit for a passport with extra pages

May not fit non-U.S. passports

When you want your passport protected from wear and tear, and that’s about it, then a clear vinyl cover might do the trick. Your passport easily slips in, and the waterproof cover keeps it pristine in your bag or wallet. And since it comes in a six-pack, you have plenty available. There are also two additional slots in the vinyl for IDs, baggage receipts, boarding passes, or anything you might need in the airport. Reviewers rave that these covers fit perfectly and don't add unnecessary bulk when traveling.

Helpful Amazon review: “I purchased this specifically to help keep my passport and CDC vaccination together while traveling. It is the perfect solution! I went to Mexico in April and had simply tucked my CDC vaccination card into the pages of my passport. It constantly fell out whenever I had to handle/open my passport to get through security, board a plane, go through customs, etc. This incredibly cheap solution essentially adds a pocket to the back cover of your passport that is the PERFECT size to hold the CDC card. Plus, you get the added bonus of extra protection for your passport itself.”

Size: 5.25 x 3.54 inches | RFID-Blocking: No