While peel-and-stick wallpaper isn’t typically recommended by manufacturers for textured walls due to possible application and adhesion issues — as well as the potential of being able to see the wall texture through the paper — professional wallpaper installer Adrienne Scanlan explains that DIYers have had success with it. The best peel-and-stick wallpapers for textured walls feature a busier design to conceal unevenness, have a strong adhesive to stick securely, and are thicker, which can “mask the blemishes better than a thin paper,” according to Scanlan.

The Expert

Adrienne Scanlan is the founder and owner of About Murals, a wallpaper mural company based in ​​Hamilton, Ontario. Her murals have been featured on the DIY Network and HGTV. She’s also a professional wallpaper installer who creates video tutorials to help others learn how to successfully hang wallpaper in their own homes.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Peel & Stick Wallpapers For Textured Walls

While there are a vast number of peel-and-stick wallpaper options on Amazon, not all of them are ideal for bumpy or uneven surfaces. You’ll want to prioritize finding wallpaper that can disguise the texture beneath it. With that in mind, your best bet is to look for wallpaper that features a busy pattern (like intricate florals, modern geometric options, or even picks that mimic natural materials like wood or brick) or a textured wallpaper (like embossing or glitter), since these will likely hide the “bumps better than a solid color,” according to Scanlan. Another option to consider? While technically not wallpaper, 3-D peel-and-stick tiles are a thicker option that’ll provide even more coverage on textured walls.

Finally, if you’re concerned about peel-and-stick wallpaper working on your textured walls, consider doing a test sample before diving in all the way. Scanlan recommends placing a small amount of wallpaper on the desired wall and waiting a few days before trying to remove it. When you do, “there should be some resistance,” explains Scanlan. “If it comes off very easily, it’s not a good idea for your wall.”

Shop The Best Peel & Stick Wallpapers For Textured Walls

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best peel-and-stick wallpapers for textured walls:

Get ready to pull off a seriously amazing transformation in your home — these peel-and-stick wallpapers are a great way to upgrade your textured walls.

1 This Fan-Favorite Embossed Peel & Stick Wallpaper In 13 Colors Abyssaly Peel and Stick Silk Embossed Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon While solid color options typically aren’t the best choice for textured surfaces, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is the exception to the rule thanks to its heavy embossed detailing that’ll hide imperfections on your walls; Amazon reviewers confirm it with a solid 4.2-star rating overall after over 10,000 reviews. The wallpaper has a silky luxurious feeling to it and it comes in a range of color options to work in nearly any space. One reviewer wrote: “Nice textured pattern, sticks to my textured walls, stays on, can be wiped off, gives a nice modern upgrade to my bathroom...” Available colors: 13 | Available sizes: 11.8 x 78.7 inches — 23.6 x 196.8 inches

2 A Textured Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Mimics Shiplap Livebor Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of shiplap, you need to grab this peel-and-stick wallpaper for your space, stat! This pick features a faux barn-wood pattern to add a rustic touch to your walls and it’s even textured to mimic wood grain — a major plus for disguising textured surfaces. This wallpaper is waterproof and should you decide to remove it down the line, it won’t leave behind a sticky residue. Choose from two different gray-toned color options, as well as different roll lengths for various amounts of coverage. And remember that you can apply it vertically or horizontally. One reviewer wrote: “Very easy to use. My walls are textured walls behind the wallpaper and you would never know it. I love the look and the way it transforms the entire look of my rooms. Would highly recommend this wallpaper.” Available colors: 2 | Available sizes: 17.7 x 78.7 inches — 17.7 x 393.7 inches

3 A Whimsical Black & White Floral Option NuWallpaper Secret Garden Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $35 See On Amazon The busy floral pattern of this NuWallpaper peel-and-stick wallpaper will hide uneven wall textures wonderfully — and it’s cute and whimsical to boot! Amazon reviewers confirm the product is easy to hang and that it adheres well to textured surfaces. While it only comes in one roll size, this smooth wallpaper can cover about 30.75 square feet. One reviewer wrote: “It took me less than 2 hours to put up. So it’s definitely quick and easy, especially after you get the first seam figured out. You can’t even tell where the seams are when looking at it, which was one of my concerns going into it. I have textured walls also, so I was rather hesitant to give it a try, but it’s holding up beautifully and the adhesion seems to be holding strong.” Available colors: 2 | Available size: 20.5 x 216 inches

4 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper With Bump-Disguising Modern Lines Guvana Line Wallpaper Amazon $16 See On Amazon A play on traditional stripes, this peel-and-stick wallpaper features angled lines in various thicknesses for a modern, geometric look. The lines aren’t drawn perfectly straight (on purpose!) which is definitely a plus when it comes to masking imperfections on rough walls. The paper itself is slightly textured, too. Amazon reviewers adore this pick, giving it a 4.3-star rating overall after over 1,000 reviews, with one reviewer specifically indicating that it’s “super thick and has great adhesion.” One reviewer wrote: “I’ve worked with a lot of peel and stick wallpaper and I highly recommend this one. [...] It has a busy pattern but not so complex that it’s difficult to match up for a seamless look. You can’t see the seams on this, even if you don’t get perfect application. These kinds of patterns deceive the eye and mask any wall imperfections you might be trying to cover, and are very forgiving if you mess up a little or have to patch up a gap in your application. Finally, it’s very affordable!” Available colors: 3 | Available size: 17.7 x 59 inches — 17.7 x 472.4 inches

5 The Brick-Pattern Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Hides Unevenness Well Timeet Vintage Brown Brick Wallpaper Amazon $12 See On Amazon The brick pattern on this peel-and-stick wallpaper would complement so many different spaces. It’s a particularly good option for textured walls because the pattern is busy enough to hide imperfections and the paper is also slightly textured. Choose from red, brown, blue, or gray color options based on the look you’re hoping to achieve. One reviewer wrote: “I used this in my laundry room and I’m very happy with how it turned out. I was able to do it without any help and the paper stuck well to my textured walls and the paper is thick enough that you can’t even see the texture through it.” Available colors: 4 | Available sizes: 17.7 x 78.7 inches — 17.7 x 393.7 inches

6 A Sleek Black Wood-Grain Peel & Stick Wallpaper Fiula Black Wood Peel And Stick Wallpaper Amazon $8 See On Amazon This sleek peel-and-stick wallpaper looks seriously high-end. It features a textured wood-grain pattern that’ll elevate any space (and hide wall imperfections as well!) It even has a matte finish to further the realistic look. The paper is totally waterproof, so it can be wiped down for cleaning. Choose from black or white color options, and a range of roll lengths based on the amount of coverage you need. One reviewer wrote: “Great! We originally purchased for our cabinets but due to the design on the cabinets I didn’t like the way it looked so instead we have used it for the walls. I enjoy that the paper is thick but not stiff. It blends well when layered or for patch work. It looks great in direct sunlight as well. It hides the texture of our underneath wall very well and it has handled being scratched at and picked at by the kids!” Available colors: 2 | Available sizes: 17.7 x 78.7 inches — 17.7 x 590 inches

7 This Beautiful Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Tile Lillian August Luxe Haven Porto Tile Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $60 See On Amazon Visitors to your home will never suspect that this “tile” backsplash in your kitchen or bathroom is actually peel-and-stick wallpaper — it looks incredibly realistic! The smooth paper features a busy Portuguese-inspired swirled pattern with slight color variations that are great for masking textured walls. While it only comes in one roll length, it covers approximately 40.5 square feet. One reviewer wrote: “The pattern is lovely ! I got the gray for a powder bathroom wall. It is repositionable and easy to work with. I have orange peel texture and it sticks well although some areas appear to have bubbles, it’s just the texture underneath. Luckily the pattern is busy enough that it is not noticeable. Overall I would use this wallpaper again.” Available colors: 3 | Available size: 27 x 216 inches

8 This Polka Dot Peel & Stick Paper That Comes In Six Calm Colors Tempaper Coral Moire Dots Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $26 See On Amazon With more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating overall, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is especially popular among those with textured surfaces because the varied sizes and shapes of the dots can help disguise unevenness. Plus, reviewers describe the paper as “thick” to aid in this. The smooth wallpaper is available in six color options, and one roll can cover approximately 28 square feet. One reviewer wrote: “Having textured walls, I was worried to purchase a peel and stick that would be too sheer and thin since I didnt want to spend the time smoothing the wall out. This wallpaper was perfect since the dots are a bit distorted, which hides the texture behind it. Since this was a small area, I wasn't too worried about having to align them so much, and worked great for me. You get a ton of product for the price which is great if youre working on bigger areas.” Available colors: 6 | Available size: 20.5 x 198 inches

9 The Glittery Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Makes A Big Statement DHHOUSE Self Adhesive Chunky Glitter Wallpaper Amazon $31 See On Amazon This peel-and-stick wallpaper makes the biggest statement of any wallpaper on this list — it’ll bring fun to any room in your home! Even better, it’s a great option for textured walls due to its chunky, glittered texture that covers up bumps and unevenness. It’s quite thick too. The wallpaper is shiny and shimmery, and don’t worry about ending up with glittery floors — reviewers indicate that the glitter does not fall off the paper. Not sure you’re ready to commit? This paper comes in a handy sample size so you can see how it looks in your space. One reviewer wrote: “I have textured walls and it held on great and did not cause the wallpaper to be bumpy. I put it on a wall close to the bathroom and the adhesive is sticking great. Such a cute add on to any room.” Available colors: 5 | Available size: 6 x 6 inches (sample) — 17.4 x 196.8 inches

10 A Set Of 3-D Peel & Stick Panels WADILE 3D Brick Peel and Stick Panels Amazon $37 See On Amazon At one-third of an inch thick, these peel-and-stick 3-D wall panels are certainly up to the job of covering up textured surfaces — one reviewer confirmed it by writing: “Definitely sticks. Used on [a] textured wall.” When applied to your walls, the panels look like actual bricks, though they’re not fireproof — so don’t use them in high-temperature areas. Some reviewers indicated they painted this product with ease, but they come in a variety of color options for an even easier makeover. One reviewer wrote: “These tiles are fantastic! They improve the look of an entire room! They hid the flaws on my existing wall, but I ran short so I re-purchased. And now, I plan on re-purchasing again to finalize and because they are just that good!” Available colors: 8 | Available sizes: 10 or 20 panels, each one is 12.6 x 12.6 inches

