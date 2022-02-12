Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one or a keepsake for yourself, few items are as special as a personalized photo blanket. Available in a range of materials and sizes, the best photo blankets can be customized with your own selection of pictures, and you can opt for a large-scale, single-image design, or a collage-style layout. Ordering a photo blanket on Amazon is a relatively simple process, but here are a few things to keep in mind as you decide which option is best for you.

First, blankets vary by material, and soft fleece options (sometimes called flannel fleece) normally have finished, stitched edges with a screen-printed image. This smooth, low-pile material is especially good if you want your photos to have a sharp quality, and in some cases, they’re backed with soft, fluffy sherpa fleece, which gives them an extra-cozy feel. If you prefer a bit more of a traditional look, cotton photo blankets feature woven (rather than printed) images and have details like fringe along the perimeter for a more upscale, keepsake-worthy gift. Due to the nature of how they’re made, cotton photo blankets look best with one large-scale image, and while they are soft, they won’t have the fuzzy, velvety feel of fleece.

Regardless of the type of blanket you choose, make sure to upload high-resolution photos for the best results, and check that the blanket can be machine-washed and dried if you’re concerned about upkeep. (Keep in mind that it’s best to use lower temperatures when washing and drying photo blankets to prevent shrinking and fading.)

The best personalized photo blankets below offer a variety of sizes, formatting and layout options, making it easy to design a truly one-of-a-kind item.

1. A Fleece Blanket With Lots Of Customization Options

The sky's the limit when it comes to the many ways you can customize this personalized fleece blanket. It’s available in four sizes, with a choice of 20 background colors and patterns, 18 different layouts (with room for up to seven images), and the option to add your own text in one of 20 fonts. The blanket can be machine-washed and dried for low-maintenance care.

A reviewer wrote: “The pictures on this blanket are absolutely stunning. The material is super soft. And I'm amazed at the turn around. I have ordered other blankets from Amazon and they take months to show up. I ordered this one for a Christmas present and it showed up in less than a week. For the quality and the time I will never use another place. This product is the best!”

2. A Single-Photo Blanket That Comes In 3 Material Choices

If you only plan on using a single photo on the blanket, this pick will give you multiple material options with which to do it — choose from double-sided fleece, sherpa-backed fleece, and a woven cotton blanket with fringe along the edges. Personalizing this custom photo blanket is as easy as uploading the image, making this the most streamlined, foolproof pick on the list. Note that you won’t have the option of adding text in the customization process, so if that’s something you want, you’ll have to upload an image with the text already on the photo. Regardless of which of the three materials you choose, upkeep is easy — the blanket can be machine-washed and dried.

A reviewer wrote: “I really didn't know what to expect to receive as I had uploaded a photo taken of a physical photo. Needless to say, the quality of the photo that was uploaded wasn't the best so I didn't have high expectations. [...] It turned out amazing! I was very impressed. The blanket is also very soft and appears to be good quality.”

3. A Quilt-Inspired Fleece Blanket With Ready-Made Designs

Rather than having to come up with the perfect witty phrase or formatting, this quilt- inspired blanket comes in 16 plug-and-play designs for a variety of recipients, including teachers, spouses, coworkers, and pet parents. The blanket comes in three sizes, in your choice of double-sided fleece or fleece with cozy sherpa backing. Up to four images can be uploaded in the customization form, and you can reserve a fifth square for a name or a short personalized message. Meanwhile, the other squares in the patchwork-style blanket are filled with various patterns and colors, giving it a look that resembles a handmade quilt. Fortunately, it’s much easier to care for than a quilt, as it can be machine-washed and dried.

A reviewer wrote: “I honestly was shocked how amazing this blanket looks. The picture quality is incredibly good and the blanket itself is super soft and cozy. Even the editing process before you place your order was very simple and accurate. Also, it came earlier than expected and in time for Christmas so that was another little added bonus. I can’t wait to give this as a gift!”

4. A Budget-Friendly Fleece Blanket With Lots Of Background Options

If you’re looking for photo blankets under $30, this fleece blanket is your best bet, and it can be customized to suit almost any occasion or recipient, with the option of adding anywhere from one to nine images. You have the choice of 37 background colors and patterns and — if you choose to add text — 20 font styles in eight colors. Available in eight sizes, the blanket is made of soft fleece that’s machine-washable and dryer-safe.

A reviewer wrote: “Literally the perfect gift. I got a throw size and all the pictures came out amazing. Not very thick but super soft and would still keep you warm while sitting on the couch with a good book. I will be buying more again in the future.”

5. A Woven Cotton Blanket With An Heirloom Feel

Although it’s a pricier pick, this woven photo blanket has a more upscale, tapestry-style look and feel, but it’s still soft enough to cuddle up with on the couch. The simple design of the blanket makes it easy to highlight a single image of a person, pet, or location, and the natural fibers and fringed edge give it an heirloom quality that’s perfect for gift-giving. Made from pre-washed cotton to prevent fading or shrinking, it’s washer- and dryer-safe for easy care.

A reviewer wrote: “I took a picture of an old charcoal drawing that I stumbled across. My daughter drew it about 15 years ago and I thought it should be displayed somehow, but it was abstract and not really something to hang on a wall. The tapestry blanket was the perfect way to display and preserve the drawing and it arrived better than expected. I was concerned that the picture quality, shading, and some smearing of the charcoal might be an issue, but apparently not a problem at all. This was an awesome blanket, a great gift, and I would highly recommend the product and seller. I was also amazed at how quickly it was made and delivered.”