The woodsy scent of pine is fresh and comforting, and fortunately, you don’t need a Christmas tree in your living room to enjoy it year-round. The best pine-scented candles come in both understated and eye-catching vessels, and are typically made from soy, paraffin, or a blend of waxes. Whether you want to fill your home with the aroma of fresh-cut trees, or are on the hunt for something nostalgic but less traditional, you’ve got a variety of scent options. Let’s cover a few things you may want to consider as you shop.

The type of candle wax you choose will affect how well it fills a space with fragrance, as well as the candle’s burn time and quality. Generally speaking, paraffin candles hold fragrance well and have great scent throw, however, they’re prone to producing soot, which means they don’t burn as cleanly. Soy candles on the other hand, have a subtle throw, but they burn more slowly, and have the added benefit of burning cleanly — plus they’re biodegradable. Whichever type you choose, keeping your candle’s wick trimmed will extend its burn time and help improve the quality of the burn.

As far as styles go, you can find large pillar designs, as well as candles poured into metal tins, lidded glass jars, and other stylish, gift-worthy options. The type of packaging you choose is really a matter of preference, and many vessels can be repurposed after the candle has finished burning.

To help you find the perfect pine-scented candle for your home, here are 11 options that Amazon reviewers love.

1 The Balsam & Cedar Candle In An Elegant Glass Jar La Jolie Muse Cedarwood Candle, 12.3 Oz. Amazon $19 See On Amazon Scents including bergamot and rosemary mingle with balsam and fir in this candle from La Jolie Muse, which is made from a vegan and biodegradable wax (though the brand doesn’t specify the exact type of wax). The 12.3-ounce candle will burn for 65 to 75 hours, and it comes in a lidded, green glass jar that can be repurposed to hold trinkets like jewelry, or simply used as a decorative item. One reviewer wrote: “I wanted a winter holiday candle with nature scents that didn’t smell artificial. This candle smells amazing. It’s decorative. And the packaging is attractive and secure.”

2 The Crackling Candle That Smells Like A National Park Paddywax Candles Glacier White Pine And Hemlock Candle, 11 Oz. Amazon $26 See On Amazon Inspired by Glacier National Park, this soy wax candle throws off notes of white pine, hemlock, eucalyptus, silver spruce, and smoked cedar, and it has a wooden wick that crackles like a campfire when lit. It comes in an attractive ceramic vessel and — bonus — you can use strike-anywhere matches on the vessel itself to light the wick. While the candle’s burn time is not noted by the manufacturer, one reviewer estimated it’s between 50 and 60 hours. For another pine option, Paddywax also makes a Yosemite candle with notes of sequoia needles, fir, and pomelo peel. One reviewer wrote: “I started burning this candle and a few minutes later my husband wanted to know what the amazing smell was! It's like you are in a pine forest but not in an overwhelming way. [...] The container for the candle has more of a rustic than an elegant look. It has a texture that's rougher than terra cotta and I love the idea of striking a match on it.”

3 The Fan-Favorite Balsam & Cedar Yankee Candle Yankee Candle 2-Wick Balsam & Cedar Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon $17 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 50,000 reviews, this line of Yankee Candle Christmas scents is a cult-favorite. The double-wick design of this large, 22-ounce pillar candle kicks off a crisp aroma that includes notes of cedar, balsam, and juniper berry. The candle is made from premium-grade mineral wax (also known as paraffin wax) with a two-wick design that burns evenly for 75 to 110 hours. The candle comes with a metal lid and is offered in a variety of sizes, including a medium tumbler and large jar. The line also has other pine-centric fragrances, including Magical Frosted Forest, which has notes of pine needles, eucalyptus, and white cedar. One reviewer wrote: “One of my favorites from Yankee Candle, this clean piney candle is a staple in my home all winter. Fills the house with scent.”

4 The Candle That Smells Just Like A Freshly Cut Frasier Fir Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle, 6.5 Oz. Amazon $34 See On Amazon This luxe Fraser fir candle from Thymes has under-notes of cedar wood and sandalwood, and reviewers have commented that its scent is the closest you’ll find to that of a freshly cut tree. This 6.5-ounce candle is made from high-quality paraffin wax that burns for up to 45 hours and lingers long after it’s been extinguished. The simple glass container has a subtle pine branch design on the exterior. One reviewer wrote: “I buy Thymes Frasier Fir candles every holiday season. I love these candles. They smell like fresh pines and it always smells like I have a fresh, live tree in my home, even when I have my artificial trees. These are my forever go-to candles for every holiday season.”

5 The Jumbo Christmas Tree Candle That Burns For Up To 170 Hours Village Candle Christmas Tree Candle, 26 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 26-ounce Christmas tree candle from Village Candle is made from paraffin wax and has two wicks that help produce an even burn. The candle has notes of juniper, balsam fir, cedar, and musk, and with a total burn time of up to 170 hours, it may even last you for more than one season. One reviewer wrote: “If you have an artificial tree and want your home to smell like Christmas, buy this. It is very strong. Approximately 1000 sq. ft. space near my tree and other rooms smell like I have a live tree.”

6 The Odor-Eliminating Candle With A Siberian Fir Scent Dianne's Custom Candles Odor-Eliminating Siberian Fir Candle, 12 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon This 12-ounce odor-eliminating candle is made from a blend of soy and other food-grade waxes, and it’s specially formulated to neutralize cooking or pet smells from your home while filling it with scents of woodsy Siberian fir. It has a burn time of up to 80 hours and can be positioned in odor-prone areas of the home, including the kitchen, bathroom, or mudroom. The reusable glass jar comes with a twist-on lid to serve a variety of functions after the candle has finished burning. One reviewer wrote: “We have two (smelly) beagles and are always working on odor control. These candles are the best thing we have used to put down the odor. As I write this I have a candle downstairs lit in the living room, and I can smell it in my upstairs office.”

7 The Pine Candle With Notes Of Cozy Hot Chocolate & Mint Malicious Women Candle Co. Sleigh All Day Candle, 9 Oz. Amazon $25 See oOn Amazon Malicious Women Candle Co. is known for giving their creations cheeky names, and their “Sleigh All Day” Christmas-scented candle is no exception. The spiked mint hot cocoa scent is infused with pine and brings the cut-your-own Christmas tree experience home, where you can stay warm and cozy. The 9-ounce soy wax candle has a burn time of 40 to 50 hours and comes in a decorative lidded jar that’s perfect for gifting. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this candle as a gift. [...] The smell was on point. Absolutely love it! And I love how there were tons to choose from and how funny they are. Great gifts! Definitely will buy again!”

8 The 3-Wick Birchwood Pine Candle That’s Worth The Splurge NEST Fragrances Birchwood Pine Candle, 21.2 Oz. Amazon $67 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating after 7,600 reviews, NEST’s 21.2-ounce birchwood pine candle is packaged in a heavy glass jar and comes in a decorative box that makes a beautiful presentation, whether you buy it as a gift for yourself or someone else. With a rich scent that smells like a winter forest, the candle features notes of white pine and fir balsam, as well as warm musk and amber. It’s made from a proprietary soy and paraffin wax blend and features three wicks to help it burn evenly while scenting your home for up to 100 hours. One reviewer wrote: “Natural, fresh pine smell (not fake smelling like some candles). Worth the money, for sure. The glass holder is gorgeous and can be re-used when this candle is done and the box that it comes in is so pretty that you can present it as-is--no need to gift wrap it.”

9 The Pineapple Evergreen Candle That Provides An Energizing Fragrance Lulu Candles Pineapple Evergreen Candle, 6 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with soy wax, Lulu Candles’ pineapple evergreen candle offers a unique, energizing scent, and it will burn for 40 to 45 hours when trimmed regularly. The 6-ounce candle comes in a low, understated glass vessel with a simple label and has a black lid that prevents dust and debris from collecting in the wax between uses to ensure a clean burn. One reviewer wrote: “Very great scent! Wasn't too sure about the evergreen but it blends nicely with the Pineapple. Lasts very long for its size, I got the small 6oz one and It lasted longer than a 14 Oz one from a different brand! Very pleased.”