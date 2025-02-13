To quote the poet Mary Oliver, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” Not to get too existential, but we think it’s too short to waste feeling dull. And while big splurges can certainly boost your mood, for the most part, those endorphins are fleeting: A tropical vacation is blissful until you’re back home paying off the mai tais. An extravagant meal only lasts for so long. So here’s another idea: Pack bursts of bliss into your day-to-day. Don’t reserve joy for special occasions.

While you can’t buy true happiness (or love, inner peace, etc. — a bummer, we know), you can purchase things that make you smile. Below, Bustle staffers recommend the 23 items that genuinely brighten our days — no gatekeeping here.

To make our daily routines feel luxe, we have floss we actually look forward to using and a silky sleep mask that’s just $10. We turn to simple pleasures like sentimental jewelry and a planner that makes our Type A side sing. We found game-changing upgrades for walking the dog and staying hydrated, and simple tools to feel like a domestic goddess. The best part? Nothing is over $100.

Enjoy. We mean it.

Body

“If you love a gourmand scent, know that this TikTok-viral product is worth the hype. It smells exactly like a vanilla cupcake. Plus, it actually absorbs really nicely, leaving my limbs soft with no sticky residue.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior editor, beauty and lifestyle

“This hand-held dry brush is the best start to my day. I pick a song that’s about three minutes long and have a dry-brush dance party to exfoliate, boost lymphatic drainage, and detox. Green juice, who?” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent and brand

“Consider these bath pebbles a thumbnail-sized trip to a spa. The eucalyptus scent is outrageously relaxing, and my skin stays soft all throughout the next day. (Is it redundant to have two Kate McLeod products in a row? Maybe. Could we bear to pick just one? Absolutely not.)” — Hannah Orenstein, deputy editor, lifestyle and wellness

“Sure, a full-body shave and multi-step hair routine makes for a good everything shower, but adding steamer tablets adds another layer of luxury. These are great when you feel under the weather or want to get a breath of fresh air. Keep them in your bathroom as a secret weapon.” — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

“Here’s how incredible this scent is: After I do my dishes, I sometimes walk over to my bathroom just to wash my hands there. (My kitchen soap is boring.) It smells like flirting with a hot guy in a leather jacket at a dimly lit bar.” — H.O.

Beauty

“Sometimes BeautyTok really knows what’s up. Case in point? The viral star of the lip product category: Clinique’s Black Honey Lip Balm. I love that it delivers both long-lasting hydration and a flattering wash of berry-colored pigment — perfect for everyday wear.” — R.L.

“To get my personalized formula, I took a quiz about my hair type, styling routine, diet, lifestyle, and fragrance preferences, and even provided my ZIP code to determine my exact climate. The result: shampoo that includes a curl-defining polymer to coax out texture and jasmine flower water to combat heat damage. My hair is significantly softer and healthier now, and since my limp waves have been amped up to beachy perfection, I’ve cut back on blow-drying. The compliments came rolling in after just one wash.” — H.O.

“When I’m stressed, it shows on my skin. Thanks in part to genetics and in part to some chronic health conditions, I’m prone to redness, irritation, and the occasional mild rash. Most products tend to worsen these symptoms, but not this mist from Eadem. Now, when the going gets rough, at least I don’t have to wear my stress on my face.” — Chloe Joe, features editor

“Sorry to my former dentists, but I was never a flosser — until I discovered Cocofloss. I now actually floss every single night and enjoy it because this comes in amazing flavors like coconut.” — R.L.

“These days, I’ve been loving KAYALI’s new marshmallow, vanilla, and strawberry-filled perfume. It’s a yummy, sugar-sweet gourmand, but is completely soft and doesn’t overpower the senses. This travel spray is perfect for a refresh throughout the day.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

“I am obsessed with this mini ice-roller/face massager combo for a morning mood boost. I keep it in the freezer and take it out to thaw while I’m brushing my teeth and washing my face. By the time I’m done, it’s the perfect temp. I feel like I’m at the spa (even if I’m just scrolling TikTok in my living room).” — S.N.

“My sister gifted me this for my birthday, and it smells like magic — slightly different from the same-named shampoo and conditioner, if you’re familiar. I’ve been putting a couple drops on the inside of my wrists before bed.” — Bri Kovan, deputy editor

Style

“No item in my closet has ever gotten me anywhere close to the amount of compliments my dog has received on this puffer jacket. People have genuinely stopped me in the street to say, ‘That dog has STYLE!’ ” — Samantha Leach, associate director of special projects

“I’m embracing winter’s cozy vibes — especially on my WFH days when you’ll find me bundled up in a throw blanket with a cup of tea beside me and a log burning in our fireplace. This cashmere sweater, a Christmas gift from my parents, is casual enough for lounging but luxurious enough to feel way more elevated than your well-worn drawstring pullover. I have it in pink, but I’m eyeing the sunny citron hue next.” — Christina Amoroso, editorial director, Bustle and Elite Daily

“I recently welcomed my daughter into the world, and anything that I can personalize with her initials has been bringing me so much joy. Whether you choose your own initials, your baby’s, or otherwise, this necklace is so dainty and delicate. I’m obsessed.” — O.R.R.

Home

“I’ve come to accept that I’m no Martha Stewart, especially in the floral department. So when I make my home bouquets, I heavily rely on my Hanataba Bouquet Twister to elevate my arrangements. It’s user-friendly and comes in chic colorways from rose gold to metallic green. Such a nifty tool.” — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

“About 10 years ago, my best friend gifted me one of Venus et Fleur’s eternity roses, which are designed to last a year or more. Let me reiterate: This was a decade ago. Today, it still sits comfortably at my WFH desk. While it’s not quite as perfectly preserved as it was back then, it’s still going strong and brings a smile to my face each day.” — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

“I’ve gone through numerous planners and notebooks from varying Japanese and American brands before landing on Sterling Ink. This is the single best planner with the most versatile layouts for your goals/checklists, as well as space for monthly, weekly, and daily activities. I also use it as a daily journal for getting out anxiety and practicing gratitude. The Tomoe River paper is beautiful and doesn’t bleed through. My single best purchase in 2025 so far.” — Emma Chao, design director

Wellness

“Nothing makes me happier than climbing into bed and shutting out the world with this silky, light-blocking eye mask. It immediately signals to my body that it’s time to sleep, and I love the cute celestial pattern.” — Carolyn Steber, lifestyle and wellness writer

“I use this every morning to relieve the tension in my upper back. It’s not cute, but it is satisfying. Crrrckkk.” — H.O.

Food & Drink

“I never thought I’d be obsessed with a Visp, mostly because it seems like a product that a fitness influencer would tout on TikTok (aka not my vibe). But yet, here I am. It’s basically a fancy water bottle with a whisk built into the cap, so you can add in any powders you want (collagen, protein, etc.), press a button, and 15 seconds later be imbibing on a frothy, creamy, or sweet delight. I’ve been using it with my Perelel Cellular Hydration Powder, but I also like adding hot water, a splash of oat milk, and Sakara’s Metabolism Powder for a hot chocolate replacement. Plus, the lid snaps closed so you can toss it in your bag for on-the-go.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

“This madeleine pan helps you make dainty, shell-shaped sponge cakes that look super classy but are surprisingly simple — even if you’re still working on your baking skills (which, same!). Plus, pairing madeleines with coffee or tea is one way to make a regular day feel a little more special.” — Grace Wehniainen, staff writer

“Lindt’s Excellence range is delicious in its entirety, but this bar has to be my favorite. It’s dark enough that I only want a square or two, but sweet enough that I feel like I’ve had my little treat.” — Charlie Mock, social director