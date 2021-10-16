From lattes to body lotion to beer, some would argue that everything’s better when you add the coziness of pumpkin. But if you want to fill your home with the warm, comforting scent of a pumpkin without turning on your oven, you’re in luck — the best pumpkin candles are available in soy, coconut, and paraffin wax options, and they all come in a variety of burning vessels, from tins to glass jars. Plus, with notes like nutmeg, buttercream, and ginger, you can get exactly the scent profile you love.

Before we get into the fun stuff (fragrance!), you may want to consider wax type. As a general rule, paraffin wax holds fragrance really well and offers lots of scent throw, but doesn’t burn as cleanly as natural soy wax. Soy also has the benefit of producing a longer burn time, and it biodegrades quickly too, while coconut wax — another natural option (albeit a more unusual one) — both throws scent and burns slowly and cleanly.

Packaging varies across candles, too, from simple glass jars, to decorative metal vessels that make more of a statement. Your choice will depend on your personal aesthetic, but both styles can be repurposed once you finish burning the candle. Plus, you can find budget-friendly candles, including small votive styles, as well as gift-worthy options.

Most pumpkin-scented candles have a warm spice profile that includes notes like cinnamon and nutmeg, but you can also opt for more unique blends that pay tribute to scents like pie crust, espresso, and even pecan waffles. With all that, the best pumpkin candles below are popular with customers on Amazon, and they make it easy to bring this warm, seasonal scent to your home.

1 This Soy Candle In A Pretty Pumpkin-Shaped Jar Home Lights Natural Soy Wax Pumpkin Candle, 10 oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This decorative pumpkin-shaped candle has two wicks for diffusing its pumpkin scent, and since the wax will burn more evenly than single-wick options, you’ll get more from the jar. The soy wax is poured into a lidded mercury glass vessel that’s shaped like the gourd itself — replete with a lid that has a “stem” on top. The candle has a 30-hour burn time, and it’s made from biodegradable soy wax. When the candle is done burning, you can repurpose the glass for storage or to hold a votive. A reviewer wrote: “Love this candle! The scent is very nice and not strong and so very relaxing and soothing. Long lasting and the candle is made from soy which is much preferable to me than paraffin. The pumpkin decanter is absolutely adorable and it gives off a nice glow when it is lit.”

2 A Pumpkin Candle In An Understated Amber Jar Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Candle, 9 oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Warm, spicy, and woodsy, Sweet Water’s pumpkin spice candle will fill your home with a delicious blend of clove, buttercream, embers, cinnamon, and vanilla. To switch it up, you can try their “Hello Pumpkin” candle which offers notes of apples, buttery pie crust, vanilla, and spices. The 9-ounce candle is made from soy, and has a 40-hour burn time. The amber jar and black twist-on lid give this candle a moody, cozy vibe, and you can also pick from other autumn scents like flannel, fall leaves, and mulled cider — in other words, these are some of the best fall candles out there. A reviewer wrote: “Couldn’t wait for the cooler weather so I could burn my new Pumpkin Spice Candle and today was the day! I burned this candle in my home office for hours and the scent was wonderful! The wick burns slowly and clean, and the wax melts evenly. The aroma lingers long after the flame is extinguished. Love it!”

3 A Fan-Favorite Candle In 3 Pumpkin Varieties Yankee Candle Pumpkin Candle, 22 oz. Amazon $23 See On Amazon Yankee Candle’s autumn-inspired line boasts a 4.7-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews on Amazon, making it one of the most popular and budget-friendly options around. The brand offers a spiced pumpkin candle that has notes of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon, an apple pumpkin fragrance with pie crust, vanilla, and spice notes, and a sugared pumpkin swirl which smells like caramel, vanilla bean, and warm honey. Their 22-ounce paraffin wax candle has a burn time of 110 to 150 hours, but you can also opt for a smaller tinned candle, a pillar, and a large two-wick option. Plus, Yankee also offers a wide variety of other autumn-inspired fragrances like honeycrisp apple cider and autumn leaves. One reviewer wrote: “Wonderful pumpkin and spice aroma! Love this candle for fall, Thanksgiving, and Christmas events. Smells like I have been baking all day.”

4 A Soy Candle Designed To Remind You Of Pumpkin Picking Homesick Pumpkin Picking Candle, 13.75 oz. Amazon $34 See On Amazon This soy “Pumpkin Picking” candle from Homesick has notes of clove, cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla, and is designed to evoke feelings of “a cool fall day with hot apple cider and pumpkin spice”. The 13.75-ounce candle has a burn time of 60 to 80 hours, and is hand poured in a glass jar that’s shaped like a beer can, which can be repurposed after the candle has finished burning. A reviewer wrote: “Pumpkin everything, please! This candle smells amazing, long lasting, and perfect for Fall— definitely will purchase again.”

5 The Pumpkin Spice Candle That Also Eliminates Unwanted Household Odors Dianne's Custom Candles Pumpkin Spice Candle, 12 oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon In addition to filling your home with the scent of warm pumpkin spice, this candle is specially formulated to eliminate — not mask — odors from cooking, pets, and other household smells. Housed in a glass jar, the 12-ounce candle is made from a blend of soy and other food-grade waxes, and it has a burn time of up to 80 hours. A reviewer wrote: “This is simply the best candle I've ever had. It eliminates pet odor as well as the smoke that drifts into my apartment from neighbors. [...] I don't like spicey candles so I was hesitant at ordering this, but it is very light on the spice and smells like a cake is being baked. I have bought two of these now and it will be my go-to in the future. I was super surprised at how long it lasts at well. I highly recommend it!!”

6 A Pumpkin Candle That Also Smells Like Breakfast CoCo Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle, 8.1 oz. Amazon $18 See On Amazon Combine pumpkin with the smell of Saturday morning breakfast and what do you get? This pumpkin pecan waffles candle from CoCo Benjamin. The 8.1-ounce candle is hand-poured and made with clean-burning soy wax. Set in a glass jar with a lid, it offers 40 to 50 hours of fragrant delight. A reviewer wrote: “This is the perfect candle for the holidays or anytime you want your home to smell like Grandma's been cooking pumpkin spice and waffles all morning. You don't even need to light the candle to give off the yummy aroma.”

7 The Cheeky Pumpkin Spice Latte Candle From A Woman-Owned Business Malicious Women Candle Co Basic Bitch Acceptance Candle, 9 oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing basic about this pumpkin spice latte candle from Malicious Women Candle Co. (not that there’s anything wrong with being basic anyway). It’s made with scented soy wax and has notes of espresso, cinnamon, brown sugar, and whipped cream. The 9-ounce candle comes in an apothecary jar and has a 45-hour burn time. As a bonus, the brand donates a portion of each sale to empowering women in need. A reviewer wrote: “Best smelling pumpkin latte scented candle ever- smells even better than the real thing. Notes of cream not found in traditional pumpkin pie scent. [...] Great throw, burns evenly, no soot, attractive presentation. The ground espresso sprinkled on top of the candle is genius.”

8 This Set Of 6 Tea Lights That Smell Like Pumpkin Soufflé Shortie's Candle Company Pumpkin Soufflé Tea Lights, 0.5 oz. (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This set of six tea lights can be scattered around your home to surround you with the warm fragrance of pumpkin soufflé — or you can opt for the pumpkin walnut cheesecake scent. Each votive will burn for approximately five hours, and is made from food-grade paraffin wax that’s saturated with essential oils to produce a strong throw. A reviewer wrote: “Love, love, love these tea lights! I companion them with the Pumpkin Souffle wax melts and they make my kitchen smell divine. Anytime anyone comes to visit they ask if I am making a pumpkin pie, which is exactly what I want them to think. These last a pretty long time and they burn pretty evenly.”

9 A Luxe Pumpkin Chai Candle With A Clean-Burning Wax Blend NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Candle, 8 oz. Amazon $39 See On Amazon It’s an investment, but NEST’s Pumpkin Chai candle makes for a beautiful hostess gift (or gift for yourself). Highly rated, it comes in a tinted glass jar that opens up to release gorgeous scents of pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. The soy-paraffin blend wax is formulated to burn cleanly and evenly for 50 to 60 hours. In addition to this 8.1-ounce single-wick design, the candle comes in a votive option and a three-wick version that burns evenly. A reviewer wrote: “If you've tried NEST candles and loved the quality, you will fall in love with the new Pumpkin Chai. Not too heavy, not too sweet, this candle fills my house with the rich, warm pumpkin and spice aromas of fall, while keeping the house clean and fresh-smelling. Everyone who comes through the door comments on the great scent in the air.”

11 The Pumpkin-Nutmeg Candle With Wood Wicks That Crackle Nature's Wick Pumpkin Nutmeg Candle, 18 oz. Amazon $23 See On Amazon The wood wicks on this 18-ounce candle from Nature’s Wick make a soft crackling sound when lit, and the paraffin wax emits a warm blend of pumpkin and baking spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, and gingered cloves. The candle has a burn time of 48 hours, and comes with a wooden lid that gives it a rustic look. If you want a smaller candle, it’s also available in a single-wick, 10-ounce size. A reviewer wrote: “These are one of my favorite candles. So glad that they came back in stock while the weather is cold. The smell is warm and soothing, very pumpkin and cinnamony. I love the sound of the crackling wood wick.”

12 This Sweet & Spicy Pumpkin Candle In A Decorative Copper Jar Thymes Heirlum Pumpkin Copper Candle, 9 oz. Amazon $34 See On Amazon The pumpkin scent of this candle from Thymes has notes of caramel, vanilla bean, and spicy cinnamon, and comes in a subtle pumpkin-shaped copper jar. The 9-ounce candle is made from paraffin wax and will fill your home with the cozy fragrance of pumpkin for up to 52 hours. A reviewer wrote: “Love this candle, the copper pumpkin was a plus. The scent is warm and welcoming, and even when not lit perfumes the room with its delightful scent. A bit pricey, but worth it and I’ll purchase again.”

13 A Pumpkin Frosting Candle That’s Ever So Sweet 96North 3-Wick Pumpkin Frosting Candle, 14.5 oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon If for you, the best part of cake is the frosting, you’ll love this pumpkin frosting candle that’s sweeter than some other options on the list, with notes of baked pumpkin, caramel drizzle, and spiced frosting. The clean-burning soy candle has a burn time of up to 60 hours, and the three wicks help you get the most out of the wax. A reviewer wrote: “Long lasting soy candle. The scent was wonderful, and they last! Also, it burned very evenly.”

14 This Long-Burning Soy Candle That Smells Like Pumpkin Pie Aira Soy Pumpkin Pie Candle, 16 oz. Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a gift-worthy pumpkin pie candle, Aira’s hand-poured candle comes in a decorative box with a natural twine tie. With brighter notes of orange, ginger, and nutmeg, the 16-ounce candle has an impressive burn time of over 110 hours, and a clean-burning soy formula that won’t emit soot or smoke. It’s also available in 8- and 20-ounce versions, as well as a harvest spice scent that smells like cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice. A reviewer wrote: “The pumpkin pie candle smelled amazing even before being lit. I am so impressed by the intensity of the fragrance, while still being all natural! Wow.”