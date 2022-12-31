If you love the look, feel, and portability of the classic Quip electric toothbrush but would like some different features like notifications when you brush too hard, multiple cleaning modes, and more inexpensive replacement heads, the best Quip alternatives offer a similar brushing experience with extras you might need. From Bluetooth connectivity to multiple cleaning modes, these electric toothbrushes might just make you forget you’re not brushing with a Quip.

What To Consider When Shopping For Alternatives To The Quip

Quip toothbrushes are currently available on Amazon in the $25 to $40 range. Full-price Quip replacement heads cost $10, while Quip alternative replacement head costs vary widely from just $2.50 all the way up to $14 per head, which can add up with time. The costs of alternative brushes vary widely depending on the features you’re looking for. Before you start looking for a Quip alternative, it’s important to look at the features that make the original a classic:

How The Brush Moves

A Quip toothbrush uses sonic vibrations to clean your teeth. To put that in perspective, electric toothbrushes typically use three kinds of movement: Rotating brushes move in a circle, oscillating brushes move from side to side, and sonic brushes vibrate at high speeds. However, some brushes offer a combination of these movements or various cleaning modes (unlike the Quip), so consider how you like to brush your teeth and how you’d like your brush to move.

Timers & Notifications

The Quip has a two-minute brushing timer, which is the recommended amount of brush time according to the American Dental Association (ADA). It also has 30-second pulses which let you know when to change areas of your mouth. All of the electric toothbrushes below have two-minute brush timers and some feature 30-second notifications as well. If you have sensitive teeth or just want to know how hard you’re brushing, some brushes below feature pressure sensors that notify you when you’re brushing too aggressively — a feature that Quip doesn’t have.

Charging

When it comes to charging, the classic Quip brush runs on one AAA battery that needs to be replaced after three months and is also available in a rechargeable version that lasts the same amount of time on a single charge. Some Quip alternatives run on an alkaline battery but most are rechargeable via USB or a charging station. They may not give you the same running time as the Quip, which offers a battery life of up to 90 days, but some can last up to 60 days on a single charge.

Travel Case

What makes the Quip so sleek is its multi-use travel cover that can mount to mirrors, glass, and tile, covering the bristles when you’re on the go. While some alternatives on this list can give you that compact look, most of the toothbrushes below feature a slighter larger travel case that does not include a mount.

Whether you’re looking for more features or just want a similar style, here are some highly rated Quip alternatives in a variety of colors with multiple brush head refill options that will keep your teeth feeling sparkling clean.

1. A Compact Electric Toothbrush That Has A Quip Feel For Under $20

Pros:

Includes an extra brush head (a $4 value)

Features a brush timer and vented cap for traveling

Available in nine colors

Cons:

Low vibration, according to reviewers

This travel-ready electric toothbrush has a sleek design with a Quip-like feel. It has a vented cap to put over the brush when it’s not in use, so it’s easy to throw in a bag. Like the Quip, it has a two-minute brush timer with a 30-second quadrant pacer to make sure you’re hitting every area of your mouth and it uses sonic vibrations to clean your teeth. This brush has more than 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating. However, some reviewers report that the vibrations don’t feel as powerful as other electric toothbrushes.

The Voom comes with an extra brush head, but you can also get more backups here — it’s recommended to change the head every three months. The brush uses one AAA battery (included), but how long it lasts depends on how often you use it. You can get this Quip alternative in nine different colors and, best of all, it’s under $20.

One reviewer wrote: “I recently started invisalign and have been looking for a decent travel electric toothbrush. I started with the Sonicare one and then tried Quip. I was very disappointed in both. I knew that I wouldn't find one that was as good as my at home Sonicare because all the travel ones run on a AAA battery, but I was hoping to find one that didn't seem like the vibration was useless and I could just be brushing normally. I decided to give this one a try, and I so happy I did! The smaller handle means that more of the vibration makes it into the brush and I feel like it's actually doing something. Again it doesn't replace a good at home electric toothbrush, but if you’re looking for a small travel one I absolutely recommend this one over the name brands. Also it's way more affordable!! Total win!”

Battery Life: Depends on usage | Power: 1 AAA battery | Colors: 9 | Vibration: Sonic | Special Features: Brushing timer, travel case | Refill Cost Per Head: $4

2. An Electric Toothbrush That Lasts 60 Days On A Charge & Comes With 8 Brush Heads

Pros:

Available in 12 colors

Features five cleaning modes

Includes eight brush heads (a $20 value)

Replacement heads are the lowest cost on this list

Cons:

Hard to tell the cleaning modes apart, according to some reviewers

If you’re looking for a colorful electric toothbrush with some solid extras, the 7AM2M brush is a great, budget-friendly Quip alternative that doesn’t skimp on features. It has five different brush modes: Clean, white, polish, milder, and soft, but some reviewers report that it might be hard to tell some of them apart. Like a Quip, it uses sonic vibrations to clean your teeth and has a brush timer that pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change the area you’re brushing. It includes a USB cord for charging, and one charge will last up to an impressive 60 days. This brush has over 2,800 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. The brush even comes with a vented travel case and eight brush heads that should last you up to 24 months.

One reviewer wrote: “This toothbrush reminds me a lot of Quip brushes, minus the pricey cost. It has multiple times functions so I can keep track of where I have brushed and move onto the next section as needed, and the battery life is amazing. I literally haven’t had need to re charge it yet after using this for 2 months daily. It’s a little on the big side, but the base allow me to stand it upright on the counter and the toothbrush heads can easily be swapped out without fuss.”

Battery Life: Approximately 60 days | Power: USB cord | Colors: 12 | Vibration: Sonic | Special Features: Brushing Timer, travel case, five cleaning modes | Refill Cost Per Head: $2.50

3. An Electric Toothbrush With a Sleek Case

Pros:

Available in nine colors

Comes with a travel case & USB charger

Battery lasts up to 30 days per charge

Features a brushing timer

Cons:

Low vibration according to reviewers

The Philips One by Sonicare comes with one of the sleekest, most lightweight cases on this list, and is available in nine bright colors. It’s popular too, with 19,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. One reviewer raves, “It fits in my fanny pack, which makes it a great travel companion in between meals.” Like the Quip, it features a two-minute timer with 30-second notifications to remind you to move to different areas of your mouth. But unlike the Quip, this brush charges via USB cord and one charge can last you up to 30 days.

It is recommended to replace the brush head every three months, and you can get some refills right here in two-packs that tally out to about $3 each. The brush uses micro-vibrations to clean your teeth, however some reviewers report that the vibration can feel low compared to some other electric toothbrushes. However, with a price tag lower than $30, you may not mind that much.

One reviewer wrote: “Not only does it clean better than quip, but it is slimmer and easy to pack.”

Battery Life: Up to 30 days | Power: USB cord | Colors: 9 | Vibration: Micro-vibrations | Special Features: Brushing timer, travel case | Refill Cost Per Head: $3.50

4. A Wildly Popular, Highly Rated Electric Toothbrush

Pros:

Over 98,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Features a pressure sensor and brush timer

Two intensity settings

Cons:

No travel case

Replacement heads the highest cost on this list

With over 98,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating, this electric toothbrush is a popular choice when it comes to dental hygiene. It features two intensity settings for cleaning and promises to remove five times more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush. There’s a brushing timer (like the Quip), but also a pressure sensor to make sure you’re not over-brushing (unlike the Quip). You can charge the brush on the USB-connected charging base (wall adapter not included) and one charge will last up to 14 days. The brush scrubs your teeth with oscillation and pulsating movement, meaning the bristles move from side to side and vibrate to give you a clean feeling. When it’s time to change your brush head, there’s even a replacement reminder light so you can restock. There are lots of options for replacement brush heads including sensitive, whitening, gum care, and a plaque-control variety pack.

One reviewer wrote: “I got this as a recommendation from my dentist, upgraded from a quip, and there is a noticeable difference. There is such a big improvement in how my gums feel and look, and the sonic vibrations help clear out everything between my teeth and stuck in divots. If you brush aggressively the pressure sensor will help you lose that habit and the automatic timer helps make sure you brush long enough and not too long!”

Battery Life: Up to 14 days | Power: USB charging base | Color: 3 | Vibration: Oscillating and pulsating | Special Features: Brushing timer, pressure sensor | Refill Cost Per Head: $10–$14 depending on the type of head chosen

5. A Bluetooth-Connected Toothbrush That Syncs With An App

Pros:

Brushing timer and three modes of sonic vibrations

Bluetooth connectivity and an app that shows you spots you tend to miss

Includes two brush heads (a $9 value) and a travel case

Cons:

Bristles vibrate but don’t rotate

What makes this electric toothbrush stand apart from the others is its connection to the hum by Colgate app via Bluetooth. Not only does the app show you which part of your mouth you cleaned and which part you missed but it also sends personalized programs and notification reminders to make sure you’re brushing the best way possible. It even works with Apple Health and you can collect smile points on the Colgate app for rewards. The brush uses a docking base to recharge and lasts 10 days off a single charge. Like the Quip, it features a two-minute timer and sonic vibrations. Unlike the Quip, these vibrations can be set to three modes: Normal, sensitive, and deep clean. A vented travel case is included, plus two brush head refills (or you can get more here).

One reviewer wrote: “This toothbrush is great. It holds a charge for a really long time and I like the travel case. The best part is being able to connect it to the Colgate app so I can see how well I brush. I’ve learned that I need to do a much better job!”

Battery Life: Up to 10 days | Power: Charging base | Colors: 3 | Vibration: Sonic | Special Features: Brushing timer, Bluetooth connectivity, travel case | Refill Cost Per Head: $4.50

6. An Electric Toothbrush With 6 Cleaning Modes

Pros:

Features 6 cleaning modes

Brushing timer

Includes a traveling case and three replacement toothbrush heads (a $21.60 value)

For every toothbrush head refill shipped, BRÜUSH donates dental supplies to a person in need

Cons:

Price

When you brush your teeth with the BRÜUSH electric toothbrush you have the option of choosing between six cleaning modes, each one with a focus on different brushing styles. There’s a setting for daily brushing, gum health, whitening, tongue cleaning, and more. One reviewer raves, “My teeth feel cleaner than ever.” Like the Quip, it comes with a two-minute brush timer with prompts to switch sections of your mouth every 30 seconds and sonic vibrations to clean your teeth. The brush also comes with three brush head refills, which should last about nine months and a compact traveling case. You can recharge the BRÜUSH on the magnetic charging base and one charge should last up to 28 days. Replacement heads are available on the BRUUSH site.

One reviewer wrote: “Confession: I've been a bit late to the party in regards to ditching my traditional toothbrush and switching to an electric. But with this BRUUSH Electric Toothbrush I'm so glad I finally made it happen. I've gone from the Dr recommended ‘brush twice a day,’ to ‘he's brushing again?!’ I absolutely love the variety of settings on this BRUUSH and the compact travel container. Great that it comes with the 3 replacement heads as well! Good times, great sensation both during the brushing and after.”

Battery Life: Up to 28 days | Power: Magnetic charging base | Colors: 3 | Vibration: Sonic | Special Features: Travel case, brushing timer, six cleaning modes | Refill Cost Per Head: $7.20

7. An Electric Toothbrush That Includes Brush Heads That Will Last Over 2 Years

Pros:

Battery lasts up to 30 days per charge

Four cleaning modes

Comes with eight brush heads (a $43 value)

Cons:

Some reviewers report that the brush heads feel a little small

Not only does this electric toothbrush have over 88,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating, but it also comes with eight brush heads that AquaSonic promises will last you over two years (each one lasts four months). It features a brush timer and sonic vibrations to keep your teeth sparkling — like the Quip — but unlike the Quip, it comes with four modes of cleaning: Clean, soft, massage, and white. The brush comes with a convenient case that one reviewer reported, “I enjoy the little case, it makes it easy to take to work with me for after lunchtime.” The brush has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be charged on its base and one full charge will last up to 30 days. Replacement heads are reasonably priced as well.

One reviewer wrote: “This toothbrush is so powerful my quip toothbrush can't compare. I'm still getting used to the power of this toothbrush, even on "soft" mode. The vibrations are so powerful its been tickling my nose! Needless to say my teeth and gums are feeling much cleaner.”

Battery Life: Up to 30 days | Power: Charging base | Color: 1 | Vibration: Sonic | Special Features: Travel case, brushing timer, four cleaning modes | Refill Cost Per Head: $5.48

8. An Electric Toothbrush With A.I. Technology

Pros:

Features Bluetooth connectivity to give you daily personal coaching on your brushing technique

Includes six cleaning modes and a travel case

Features pressure sensor and brush timer

Cons:

Price

This Oral-B electric toothbrush might be a pricey Quip alternative but its numerous features make it worth it. The brush has A.I. motion sensors to recognize your brushing style and give you daily personal coaching through the app to ensure you cover all areas of your mouth evenly. It has built-in LED lights with different colors that work with the timer and pressure sensor to provide you with visual cues on how hard or lightly you’re brushing. The electric toothbrush uses oscillating brushes that move side to side to scrub your teeth and six modes including daily clean and tongue cleaning. It comes with a travel case for easy portability and a base for charging (one charge will last up to 14 days). The brush only comes with one brush head which will last about three months but you can snag cross-action heads here. Also available: Sensitive gum care, daily clean, gum care, and floss action.

One reviewer wrote: “This toothbrush, I love. I don't have time for an intense review, so briefly: read about the settings (awesome), brushhead (best yet - circular, works like a charm), battery life (better than expected), pressure sensor (ingenious).”

Battery Life: Up to 14 days | Power: Charging base | Colors: 5 | Vibration: Oscillates | Special Features: Travel case, six cleaning modes, Bluetooth connectivity, brush timer, pressure sensor | Refill Cost Per Head: $4.37–$7.49 depending on the type of head chosen