Whether you're looking for something more eco-friendly or just tired of dealing with those hard-to-peel sticky sheets, the best reusable lint rollers will efficiently remove fuzz, pet hair, and other debris off surfaces and clothes. Which roller material and style you choose, however, will come down to your specific needs.

Sticky Plastic: These operate in nearly the same way as a traditional lint roller but instead of removing a sheet once it's filled up, you would simply rinse the collected hairs off the barrel in water. They are affordable and firm enough to trap fur and crumbs even on hardwood or tile floors, but they can lose their stickiness over time so might be best served for more occasional tasks.

For animal hair that's a widespread issue, a tool with a bristle-type fabric surface will give you the power you need to quickly pull up mounds of fur. Swiftly sweeping them creates an electrostatic charge that attracts loose fibers like a magnet. Some also offer the convenience of built-in compartments that hold onto grime until you're ready to dump it. Just note that because you need friction to "rev" them up, these are only effective on upholstery, rugs, and clothes. Rubber: Rubber lint removers can also build up static electricity, as you move them around, luring lint and other debris right in. Unlike the fabric kinds, they are washable and flexible enough to work on both rough, uneven surfaces (like ceramic tile) and carpets and car seats. That said, they work like a sweeper, so you'll still need to find a way to manually dispose of the piles of dirt formed.

1. This Effective Roller Backed By 43,000+ Glowing Reviews

The Chom Chom roller's amazing ability to trap hair and dirt has earned it an Amazon rating of 4.7-stars after more than 46,000 shoppers have weighed in. It's worth noting, however, that this device doesn't actually "roll" a full 360 degrees like traditional lint remover— instead, you move the bristle fabric head back and forth in quick, vigorous strokes (you should hear a clicking noise to indicate you're doing it "right," according to reviewers) which creates an electrostatic charge that attracts debris. The most clever part is that with every stroke, lint is deposited into a compartment with a "trap door" on the back that makes it effortless to empty it straight into the trash. The 7.5-inch-wide roller works on a variety of surfaces, including furniture, short-pile rugs, pet mats, and blankets. Just note that because of the rapid movements needed for it effective, it may not be your best bet for thin, delicate fabrics, like shirts or scarves.

One success story: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby and... he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing."

2. A Compact Garment Brush With A Self-Cleaning Base

As its name suggests, this OXO Furlifter garment brush is perfect for lifting pet hair off your clothes in only a few swipes. And like the product above, it too features a cool self-cleaning design: Simply insert the dirty paddle into its base, and fibers that line the inside will grab any lint or pet hair that's accumulated. The base will hold onto trapped debris until you open the bottom door to dump it out. The double-sided microbristle head on the garment version (featured) is the right size for tackling coats and sweaters (OXO doesn't indicate the size of the red section, but the tool itself is 9.5-inches long), but you can pick one up for travel, for furniture, and even a long-handle rake for carpeting or rugs.

One success story: "I had one of these felt lint brushes when I was a kid and it worked alright but always a bit fiddly to get the debris off it later and such; this one with the sheath that removes it for you is actually incredible. We remove so much cat hair and debris from our surfaces/blankets/clothes etc that it has 1000% been worth it."

3. A Set Of Washable Rollers For Home And Travel

If you prefer a traditional adhesive lint roller, these reusable rollers have a familiar look at feel— minus the disposable sheets of paper. Made from plastic, the barrels have a sticky surface that will pick up everything from the tiniest dust fibers to crumbs or even litter particles. Once you're done physically rolling, you can wash your tool with soap and water they'll be ready to be used all over again once they're dry. Your purchase includes a 4-inch-wide roller and a handy, 3-inch travel-sized one to throw in your suitcase or car. Both can be used on most surfaces, including carpets, clothes, upholstery, and wood or tile floors. At the same link, you'll also find a set that pairs the travel-sided roller with a larger 8-inch one.

One success story: "This thing is AWESOME- no more endless tape rollers to get my dog's hair off of my clothing or off of our furniture even! Have owned this product for a few months now & we use it regularly, it grabs just about everything in 1 pass, then with a bit of soapy water, you can clean off the lint/hair & it gets all of its stickiness back again like new."

4. Or, This Version With A Long, Retractable Handle For Hard-To-Reach Places

Even the best vacuums leave wisps of hair and dirt behind, and this sticky roller offers you the chance to pick up those particles from rugs, floors, couches, and other various harder-to-reach places without straining your back. The roller comes with a retractable, aluminum handle that is 41 inches when fully extended (for reference, most mops have a 56-inch-long handle). And the pick above, the plastic head can be washed off with soap and water. Bonus: your purchase includes two 8-inch heads, so you can keep on rolling while one is still drying.

One success story: "It is awsome on my Popcorn ceiling love the easy retracted arm. and easy clean up roller. just soap and warm water.3 thumbs up"

5. The Budget Workhorse

Scan through the 3,600+ enthusiastic five-star ratings for this 6-inch Carrand brush and you'll see why it's a tool worthy of being added to your cleaning arsenal. So what makes it, as one of those reviewers put it, so "out of this world incredible"? It's marketed for use in vehicles, but its rubber, electrostatic bristles efficiently attract longer— pet and human — hairs from many other places, including the fibers of carpets and rugs (even shaggy ones) in your home. Bonus: some users even reported successfully using it on hardwood and tile surfaces. It can be rinsed off in water, but unlike any of the picks above, this acts as more of a broom in that the piles of stuff collected will still be manually discarded.

One success story: "This thing is AWESOME!! I got it this afternoon and immediately put it to work! I used the lint roller on my couch a few days ago. It took 2 sheets to remove the hair I could see. I ran the new brush over it and it picked up so much hair! This is the best [money] I have ever spent! I HIGHLY recommend this! It’s easy to use and comfortable on the hand and works so fast!."

6. A Mini Rubber Detailer That Works In Corners, Cracks, & Crevices

Another fan-favorite on Amazon, this 3.5-inch-wide Lilly Brush Mini Pet Detailer has earned positive reviews from more than 21,000 users. Thanks to its sharp angles and compact size, you can push the rubber blade right up into any pet fur- or dirt-ridden corners, creases, and cracks, and the embedded lint will loosen quickly and easily (though you'll need to find a way to dispose of it). A few fans mentioned it they've used it on clothes with great success. It won't take up any space in a glove compartment, drawer, or suitcase and it can be easily rinsed off with water and soap.

One success story: "This is super effective, reusable, long-lasting, and easy to clean. I use it on *every* fabric in my home: my husband’s expensive dry-clean only suits, cashmere sweaters, embroidered & velvet pillows, stretchy yoga pants, wool-blend socks, the carpet, faux-sherpa dog bed, and even the front entryway mat."

