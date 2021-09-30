Where there is a furry pet, there is pet hair — and probably a lot of it. Fortunately for pet owners, there are Shark vacuums made to tackle the hairiest of situations. The best Shark vacuums for pet hair have plenty of suction power and feature self-cleaning brush rolls or attachments, which can pick up fur without tangling up and clogging the machine.

There are many Shark vacuums on the market, which is why it’s important to first consider what type of model would be the best fit for your needs. Upright vacuums can offer plenty of suction power, making them a practical option for multi-pet households that require frequent upkeep. If you are tight on space and require little more than the occasional spot-clean, a handheld vacuum can work wonders. A stick vacuum is a happy medium between a handheld and bulkier upright vacuum. And if you want to make cleaning up fur as fuss-free as possible? Consider a robot vacuum designed not to tangle from pet hair.

Whatever type of Shark vacuum you choose, easy maintenance and effective filtration should be top priorities. Self-cleaning brush rolls can help you power through a cleaning session without jamming your unit with hair (both pet and human varieties). Vacuum filters help keep pet hair and dander contained — and if you or loved ones are prone to allergies, a Shark vacuum with a HEPA filter or sealed filtration system can be an even better fit.

No matter your needs, here are the four best Shark vacuums for pet hair on Amazon.

1. The Best Upright Shark Vacuum For Pet Hair

With 11.8 amps, Shark’s Vertex DuoClean vacuum is designed with a self-cleaning PowerFin brush roll, which uses silicone fins instead of traditional bristles to scoop up debris with less chance of getting tangled. The PowerFins can lift fur and dander from just about any floor type, including high-pile rugs and hard-to-reach cracks between tiles or wooden planks. Reviewers have raved about both the suction and the brush roll: “Arguably the strongest vacuum I’ve had and the hairs don’t get tangled in the roll,” one fan wrote. Another shopper noted that “despite all the dog hair and strings that we’ve thrown at it, not even a bit of clogging or tangling” with this vacuum.

The model’s Active Glide Technology lets you roll it seamlessly, but you can also detach the canister from its base if you want to reach under furniture, up high, or into tight spaces. An LED light illuminates the space directly in front of it, ensuring that no spot is missed, and it has a 30-foot power cord that makes it easy to move around large areas. To top it off, three attachments that make the process even easier: a dusting brush, a crevice tool, and a self-cleaning “Pet Power Brush” (which is ideal for upholstered surfaces). Finally, the vacuum’s HEPA filter keeps the debris in the tank and features a complete seal technology to prevent debris from reentering the air, making it a great option for allergies.

Positive Amazon review: “I have 2 dogs that sheds like there is no tomorrow. This vaccum is so easy to clean and dose not get any hair tangled! I don't know how but this technology works. This is so far the best vacuum I've ever had. Definitely would recommend for any pet owners.”

2. The Best Handheld Shark Vacuum For Pet Hair

The Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Handheld Vacuum is only powered by 8 amps, but reviewers have confirmed that it can pick up pet hair from a wide range of surfaces. One reviewer noted that it “gets most of the loose hair up off the seats,” while another mentioned that it “locks on to those hairs like glue.” The vacuum comes with a crevice tool and scrubbing brush attachments, but what makes it a worthy contender for picking up pet hair and dander off of upholstery or the floor is the self-cleaning “Pet Power Brush” attachment, which stays tangle-free.

The handheld design makes it a better option for those without a lot of storage space or spot-cleaning loose tufts of fur as they arise. Come time to empty the dust cup, a simple press of a button will eject its contents straight into your trash bin. This handheld vacuum isn’t fitted with a HEPA filter, but its washable filter is easy to clean.

Positive Amazon review: “Excellent hand vacuum. Really like that motorized brush does not get hair tangled in rotar. Easy to clean [the] dust cup and pads by rinsing with water. Depending on pet hair surfaces, use the vacuum attachment that works the best for pet hair removal. The battery life is good for my small jobs. Follow the directions.”

3. The Best Cordless Stick Vacuum For Pet Hair

If you prefer a cordless stick vacuum, check out Shark’s Vertex Ultra Stick Vacuum. It’s a little more powerful than the handheld option at 8.4 amps — and the cordless vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge. And, according to reviewers with pets, it still has plenty of suction to clean up their hair. One shopper attested that the vacuum “seems to suck everything up really well.” Another fan called it the best vacuum they’d owned, adding, “No hair gets caught in roller. Picks up pet hair as advertised. Fits under things nicely. So very easy to empty. I love it!”

Like the upright model on this list, it lifts pet hair from surfaces using the self-cleaning PowerFins brush roll. It comes with three attachments, including a crevice tool, an anti-allergen brush, and a Pet Multi-Tool for tackling debris on hard and soft surfaces. Together with the vacuum’s multiple attachments, the streamlined vacuum can reach into tight spots, underneath furniture, and wherever else fur has landed. Additionally, the stick is detachable, so it doubles as a handheld model as needed. This vacuum doesn’t come with a HEPA filter, but it is designed to seal in dust and dander to help keep allergens out of the air.

Positive Amazon review: “I was skeptical that a battery powered vacuum would be able to handle the immense volume of dog hair we have to get up daily. This little vacuum does the job and does it very well! I love how well it maneuvers around and under furniture pieces and have had no issues with the battery life.”

4. The Best Shark Robot Vacuum For Pet Hair

If your pets’ messes make vacuuming an unwelcome, everyday task — a robot model can be a convenient alternative to manual ones. This Shark IQ Robot vacuum features self-cleaning brush rolls and moves methodically, cleaning a space in tight rows rather than at random, so no spot is missed. You can control the vacuum using the Shark Clean app or connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can schedule cleaning sessions, too.

While the manufacturer hasn’t listed its amperage, pet owners have backed up its cleaning potential. One reviewer explained how convenient it is: “I love that I can use this in between bigger vacuuming days to keep the pet hair and everyday debris away. My floors are so much more clean as this thing has really great suction.” Another reviewer noted, “I am impressed how much pet hair it picks up compared to our conventional vacuum.” Because it’s a robot vacuum, it doesn’t come with any attachments — but it does include a filter to help contain allergens.

Want to put in even less effort? Consider upgrading with this self-emptying robot vacuum instead.

Positive Amazon review: “Have a pet, this one’s for you [...] We have two cats. One is a long haired tabby. This cat is a fur factory. Our last robot vacuum did okay but continually clogged up with fur. This little gem does not have the same issue. It does a great job of picking up the fur but does not clog up and all.”