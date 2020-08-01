A hard truth: Linens can make or break a good night's sleep, especially if you have a high-quality memory foam mattress. When investing in the best sheets for memory foam mattresses, you'll want to keep your eye out for cooling sheets (all foam mattresses tend to be hotter than traditional pillow top mattresses) made out of lightweight and breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, or bamboo.

A bit about your mattress: Memory foam is incredibly dense (and you want it to be — that's what makes it so supportive). But because it's so dense, the material traps body heat, making it way more likely that you'll feel overheated as you're trying to sleep. This is where the best cooling sheets come in.

You have a few choices to consider when it comes to fabrics that breathe. Linen sheets are amongst the most expensive options (and wrinkle-prone, like linen clothes), but they are the top-tier choice for cooling sheets. If you'd rather save a few dollars, bamboo sheets are a bit less pricey and are breathable and naturally moisture-wicking. If you're going to go with cotton, look for a lower thread count. Not only is a thread count of 400 around the point where high-thread-count sheets tend to plateau in quality, but the higher the thread count the tighter the weave — so it's more likely to trap heat while you sleep. Somewhere between a 300 and 500 thread count tends to work best.

Keep scrolling for the perfect lightweight sheets for your memory foam mattress.

1 The Best Bamboo Sheets For Memory Foam LuxClub Bamboo Sheet Sets Amazon $57 $36 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, these hypoallergenic cooling bamboo-derived sheets are an excellent pick. Bamboo is naturally antibacterial, which is a plus if you tend to sweat at night (or have a mattress that traps heat). These sheets also regulate temperature and wick moisture away, making them perfect for hot memory foam mattresses. And, unlike standard sets, these sheets come with four pillowcases, so you can swap them out more often or use them on four pillows at once. On top of how soft these sheets are, Amazon reviewers also love the wide array of color choices. According to one reviewer: "Bought them because they said they keep you cooler. They are super soft and they do seem to help cool the memory foams warmth."

2 The Best Cotton Sheets For Memory Foam Mellanni 100% Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you prefer 100% cotton sheets, you're better off opting for a set with a low thread count and a percale weave. These cotton percale sheets fit that bill with a thread count of 300. A lower thread count means these sheets will breathe well, and a percale weave translates into a crisper sheet more likely to feel cool throughout the night. This standard set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillow cases — plus the backing of over 1,000 Amazon reviewers. According to one reviewer: "I must say so far I love the quality of the material. They are relatively soft, as we found out our previous sheets were not cotton as they stated, but microfiber, so I must say these sheets are definitely an improvement. My husband and I haven’t experienced any heat issues as of yet, but please note we are using these sheets with a memory foam mattress, not a standard pillow top... Overall I would highly recommend this product to others if using with a memory foam mattress."

3 The Best Linen Sheets For Memory Foam DAPU Pure Linen Sheets Amazon $130 See On Amazon A tried-and-true pick for warm mattresses or hot sleepers, these linen sheets do come at a higher price — but they're worth it, according to reviewers. This set is made of 100% pure French linen as opposed to a linen blend, which means it's even more lightweight and breathable, as well as absorbent. Even better, these sheets are manufactured with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, which is only given to fabrics made without harmful substances. For those of you with allergies or skin sensitivities, these are a standout choice. This four-piece set has 16-inch pockets that'll accommodate most memory foam mattresses and comes in a full range of sizes and four colors you can match to your bedroom. According to one reviewer: "I love these sheets, I was worried about them feeling scratchy but they are not. They are very cool for the summer months, I was very surprised how breathable they were."