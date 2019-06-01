Showering without hassle in a communal bathroom usually depends on how well you can organize and carry your items. To make things easy, the best shower caddies for college are made with fast-drying mesh or plastic and feature drainage holes that keep water from pooling. They have durable handles and come in tons of color options.

Shower caddies are commonly made from two types of material: mesh and plastic. Both are durable, handle water well, and dry quickly. Plastic caddies tend to be more rigid, which means they hold their shape better but usually need to be placed on the floor while you shower. On the other hand, mesh caddies are more adaptable and can typically be hung over a hook or showerhead, but they can be a little harder to clean.

You’ll also want to choose a dorm shower caddy that's designed to be carried with ease while keeping your items in place. Some caddies offer just one large section for storage, while others have many compartments and zippers. While the latter may offer more organization, open-centered caddies make for quick and easy access. Whichever design you choose to go with, you'll definitely want to find a caddy that has a sturdy handle, which all of these picks do.

Finding the best shower caddy should be the least of your worries when you’re getting ready for communal living, which is why I’ve searched through many different shower gadgets on Amazon to help you find the right ones. Read on to find the best shower caddy for your college lifestyle.

1 The Mesh Caddy With Multiple Organizing Pockets Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s great about it: With a stellar 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, this shower caddy is made of strong and durable mesh material that dries quickly. The caddy’s long handles make it easy to carry with you and hang on a hook, but you can also set it upright on the floor of the shower. With eight exterior pockets and one large center section, it has plenty of space to store everything you need. It’s available in a range of colors, so you can be sure you’ll never get your caddy mixed up with your roommate’s. According to a reviewer: “I use this product for the showers in my dorm. It holds everything and more that I would need. I hang it on a hook just outside the shower, and it has lasted all semester with no tears or rips on the handles.”

2 This Plastic Caddy With 5 Compartments InterDesign Orbz Plastic Bathroom Shower Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This upright shower tote is a great option for those who want a caddy with a little more structure. Designed with durable plastic that's made to last, this caddy can be wiped clean, and it has five compartments for organizing your essentials. Its holes allow for effective drainage so you won’t have to worry about waiting too long for it to dry. This rigid caddy may not be the easiest to hook, but you could hang it on a shower knob or stand it up on the floor. It comes in five colors, from basic black and white to dreamy coral, pink, and mint. According to a reviewer: “perfect for dorm life. very sturdy. has holes in the bottom to drain. has a soap dish and perfect size compartments for shampoo, conditioner, razor and shaving cream.”

3 This Fast-Drying Bag At A Wallet-Friendly Price Bags in Bag Mesh Shower Caddy Amazon $9 See On Amazon A highly rated pick that comes at a budget-friendly price, this mesh shower caddy is waterproof, fast-drying, and features handles on each side for easy carrying. Speaking of handles, you can also use them to hang the bag on a shower faucet handle (as long as you don’t have a tall shampoo bottle in the way). It’s surprisingly roomy, and the zipper on top keeps the contents securely inside when you’re not using it. The only drawback — you won’t be able to set this one upright on the shower floor. Choose from three colors: brown, black, and pink. According to a reviewer: “It holds just what I need: one 22 oz bottle of conditioner, one 15 oz bottle of shampoo, 15 oz container of body wash, large tube of Bert’s Bees face wash, plus could fit something extra. I can hang this in shower and rinse off any leaks and it dries quickly. Love the pink color too!”

4 A Simple Basket Without Compartments UOJOLY Shower Caddy AMazon $13 See On Amazon If you don’t want to be limited by compartments (hey — maybe you use economy-sized shampoo), this simple shower basket is a great pick that’s earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Made from easy-to-wipe-clean plastic, the bathroom shower caddy is perforated throughout to promote drainage and features two handles that flip up for carrying. The bulkier design might make this pick harder to hang from anything, but it’s easy to set upright on the floor. Choose from four colors. According to a reviewer: “Great! Sturdy, enough rooms for a couple bottles of soap and whatnots, really cute! Perfect for a college student to take to the showers.”

5 This Caddy With A Smooth & Durable Handle mDesign Shower Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon The handle of this standing shower caddy is smooth and durable, so it’s comfortable to carry heavy loads (even if the bathroom is at the other end of the hallway). The handle has a rust-resistant finish for long-lasting use, and the drainage holes in the bottom of the two-compartment caddy ensure water won’t pool inside. Easy to wipe clean, it’s available in a range of color combinations, like light pink and rose gold, white and graphite gray, and clear and chrome. According to a reviewer: “I Normally don’t give anything a 5 star review, but this is one of those hidden gems. This shower caddy is perfect for college dorms and it is so sturdy! This has a metal handle and a very sturdy plastic. In no way is it flimsy. It also has four small drainage holes to keep things dry.”

6 A Caddy With A Built-In Hook For Hanging Terra Home Portable Shower Caddy Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s great about it: With its zip-around pockets, this portable shower caddy can keep your essentials neat and organized when carrying them around. Easy to move and handle, it’s super sturdy, with many different compartments. Its zippers are high-quality and dependable, while its material is mildew-resistant and fast-drying. You won’t have to worry about shampoos and body washes leaking or spilling since the design keeps products securely in place. Available in five colors, this caddy can sit upright on a flat surface or be zipped open and hung on a hook. According to a reviewer: “This is so versatile and it is a great option for college students! It has enough space for all of my full sized toiletries, and it can hang anywhere. At my school, each dorm building has a different bathroom setup, and some showers do not have shelves or hooks for traditional shower caddies. This shower caddy allows me to hang it anywhere, and it's great!”