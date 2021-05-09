Yes, a multipurpose spray would probably leave your shower cleaner than it was before. Still, the best shower tile cleaners are specifically designed to remove grime from your tiles and discoloration from your grout — all while remaining gentle enough for ceramic, porcelain, glass, or even natural stone like marble. So how do you find the right one, especially when there are countless options to choose from? It all comes down to the intended surface and the ingredients.

Before you start shopping, you should know exactly what your shower tiles are made from. Most sprays, pastes, and foams can be used on ceramic and porcelain tiles without a problem, but glass and natural stone surfaces — like those made from quartz, granite, or marble — almost always require a specialized formula. (These materials are usually more porous and easily damaged, so many cleaning solutions are too harsh for them.)

That should help you narrow things down a bit, but the cleaner’s ingredients (and their purpose) will be your final determinant. Top-selling brands typically use an acidic foam, which clings to tiles to break up soap scum, stains, and dirt. These are often the most low-effort cleaning options, as they require minimal scrubbing — but they can be harsh. However, if that’s not your speed, there are also more natural cleaners which use plant-derived ingredients to dissolve grime, and they’re often fragrance-free, too.

These are the five best options for all different surfaces, plus a best-selling tool to help you reach every inch. From sprays to pastes to a formula that’s strong but gentle on natural stone, there’s sure to be an option here for you.

1. The Best Spray For Ceramic, Porcelain & Fiberglass

For a quick, easy clean that requires minimal scrubbing on your part, there is Zep’s foaming shower, tub, and tile cleaner. It uses an acid-based foam to break up soap scum, bacteria, dirt, and hard water deposits on ceramic, porcelain, laminate, and Corian. Just spray it on, leave it for two to three minutes, and wipe it clean with a damp sponge. Then rinse well. It has a rain scent, and over 1,000 reviewers have given it 4.3 stars overall. (However, this product is not for use on natural stone, and it shouldn’t be left on for longer than a few minutes.)

Approved surfaces: ceramic, porcelain, acrylic, fiberglass, laminate, and Corian

One reviewer wrote: “Great shower cleaner. I cleaned my big oversized shower this morning and it worked better than any cleaner I have used on the tile.”

2. The Best Natural Tile Cleaner

With more than 11,000 reviews (about 80% of which are positive), it’s clear that Better Life tub and tile cleaner is a fan-favorite for being natural and effective. This option uses only plant-derived ingredients like coconut oil, citrus extracts, tea tree, and eucalyptus. When combined, they dissolve soap scum, tackle mildew, and break up hard water stains, all without overwhelming fragrances or harsh chemicals. It’s safe around pets and kids, but should not be used on marble or granite.

Approved surfaces: ceramic, porcelain, stainless steel, fiberglass, acrylic, and chrome

One reviewer wrote: “I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 min. Came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower.”

3. The Best Cleaning Paste (& The Most Versatile Option)

Yes, it’s safe to use on glass, ceramic, and porcelain — and some reviewers report that they’ve never seen anything work better — but The Pink Stuff cleaning paste also works on just about everything else, too (except natural stone) from saucepans to boats. Needless to say, it’s your most versatile option, which helps explain why it has nearly 40,000 reviews and is a best-seller. It has even gone viral on social media because of how effective it is.

Approved surfaces: porcelain, ceramic, glass, saucepans, barbecues, rust, sinks, PVC, garden furniture, paintwork, boats, cooker tops, copper, and more

One reviewer wrote: “For 10 years now I have been fighting the tile in our bathroom. The house was built in 67’ and naturally the shower has some buildup. We tried bleach, CLR and a slew of other cleaners, nothing worked. [...] Wow! This has worked the best out of everything we’ve ever tried! I highly recommend it.”

4. A Cleaner That Tough On Grout

If discolored grout is your biggest concern, opt for Grout-Eez cleaner and whitener. It removes grease and stains from ceramic and porcelain tiles, all while simultaneously brightening your grout lines for a shower that looks “brand new,” according to a few reviewers. It even comes with a free grout brush, which connects to most standard broom handles for convenient, comfortable cleaning. (Just don’t use this product on natural stone.)

Approved surfaces: ceramic and porcelain

One reviewer wrote: “I was doubtful this product would work as well as it did; however, I am IMPRESSED beyond words. I wish I had taken a before picture. [...] My shower looks brand new. I will purchase again without a doubt!”

5. The Best Cleaner For Natural Stone Tile

Finally, for those with natural stone tiles in their shower, Granite Gold is one of the few safe cleaners on the market. While it’s gentle enough for granite, marble, and quartz, this acid-free, biodegradable formula still effectively removes mildew, soap residue, and hard water deposits. For best results, the brand recommends you pair it with Granite Gold’s non-scratch natural stone sponge. While it works on more delicate surfaces, you can also use this on tile.

Approved surfaces: granite, marble, travertine, quartz, and ceramic

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this product for our marble tile shower. It's been difficult to find a product to easily and safely clean off the soap & shampoo residue from the floors & lower walls. This product worked great; I simply sprayed a bit on, let it sit for less than a minute, and used the Granite Gold non-scratch scrub sponge to clean the marble. The soap scum cleaned up immediately, and the marble looks great!”

Also Great: This Tub & Tile Scrubber

To make reaching and scrubbing a little easier, consider this top-selling OXO Good Grips tub and tile tool. With a quick twist of the stainless steel pole, this genius invention extends from 26 to 42 inches so you can reach every inch of your shower without bending down or getting out the step stool. It also has a replaceable, antimicrobial scrubber head that removes scum and stains — and it’s even tapered to reach into crevices, corners, and tight angles.

One reviewer wrote: “I stood outside [of the shower], adjusted the handle really easily and scrubbed tiles, tub and shower head. And just like that cleaning the bathroom (the most dreaded room in our home) is 100% easier.”