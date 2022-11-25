Thanks to music streaming platforms, we have millions of songs at our fingertips — and, when paired with a smart speaker, Spotify can help create the perfect mood for any moment. Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled, the best smart speakers for Spotify come in a range of price points, so you can get a basic, budget-friendly model or spend a little extra for high-end audio technology.

Smart Speakers Versus Standard Bluetooth Speakers

First things first: You’ll want to make sure your choice offers the connecting technology you need. The biggest difference between a smart speaker and a standard Bluetooth speaker is that a smart speaker utilizes Wi-Fi to connect directly to an online music streaming service, whereas a Bluetooth speaker needs to be connected to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop in order to play songs through the app on your device. The smart speakers that work with Spotify below can be connected to both your Wi-Fi network and your Bluetooth-enabled devices, giving you the option of switching between both functions — even though you’ll probably be sticking to Wi-Fi when you’re at home. If you’re in the market for a portable speaker, though, having that Bluetooth function is crucial, since you might want to bring it to a location that doesn’t have Wi-Fi. (And be sure the speaker has a rechargeable battery in case there’s no outlet for plugging in.)

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Smart Speakers For Spotify

Price Point & Sound Quality

When shopping for the best speakers to stream Spotify, you’ll want to strike a balance between the level of sound quality you’re after and a price point that feels comfortable. Those who want clear, dynamic sound with rich tones and prominent bass may want to splurge a little on a sophisticated speaker to get the audio experience they desire. The Amazon Echo Studio, for example, uses five directional speakers for “3-D” listening and automatically fine-tunes playback by sensing the acoustics of any given space. (The Echo Studio also offers listening in Dolby Atmost format — which is on the cutting edge of sound technology — but unfortunately, this option is only available with Amazon Music, not Spotify.) In a similar vein, you can almost never go wrong with Bose, which has earned a strong reputation for delivering powerful treble and bass tones that are crisp and clear, even at loud volumes. Meanwhile, someone looking for a budget-friendly speaker with less impressive (but still very good) sound may prefer a more basic model, like the Amazon Echo Dot.

Smart Assistant Technology

The best speakers to stream Spotify will have built-in Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant — and sometimes both — so you can use voice commands to play, pause, and skip songs. Once you set up your speaker in the compatible mobile app, you’ll be able to pull up Spotify by using the app’s “Spotify Connect” feature. Keep in mind that, in addition to playing music, Alexa and Google Assistant have a wealth of other uses — you can set alarms, make phone calls, and control any other smart appliances in your home.

Below, you’ll find the best smart speakers for Spotify that will have you groovin’ to your favorite tunes in no time at all.

Shop The Best Smart Speakers For Spotify

In a hurry? These are the best smart speakers for Spotify:

1. The Overall Best

Pros:

5 directional speakers for immersive audio

Automatically fine-tunes playback depending on the acoustics of your space

Cons:

Dolby Atmos audio only available when using Amazon Music app — not Spotify

If it’s high-quality sound you’re after, the Amazon Echo Studio is one of your top choices. The unit has five directional speakers (including a woofer for deep bass) that automatically fine-tune levels according to the acoustics of your space. The result? An immersive listening experience that’s incredibly crisp and balanced. The Echo Studio also has the option to play songs in Dolby Atmos — one of the most advanced sound technology formats out there — but unfortunately, it’s only enabled for use with the Amazon Music app.

Both Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled, this speaker offers easy voice control that allows you to access your streaming music using the app’s “Spotify Connect” feature. It’s also compatible with all Zigbee smart home devices, so you can control your light bulbs and outlets with a simple verbal command or through the accompanying Alexa app. Overall, this is a fantastic-sounding option that comes at a mid-range price point — perfect for those who want high-quality audio without breaking the bank.

According to a reviewer: “All I can say is Wow! The sound is amazing. I have had various Bluetooth and other all in one speakers like this and this is the best so far. [...] With Spotify already attached to my account I can actively switch between any Echo including the Studio with easy control through the Spotify app as well as with Alexa voice control.”

Dimensions: 8.1 x 6.9 inches | Available colors: 2 | Smart assistant: Alexa | Wireless? No

2. The Best Budget Speaker

Pros:

Wallet-friendly price

Easily connects to other Echo Dots for multi-room music

Sound has improved over previous Echo Dot models

Cons:

Sound quality will be inferior to higher-priced options

Perhaps you’re not looking to spend a lot on a Spotify speaker but still want your music to sound great. In that case, the Amazon Echo Dot is your best bet. Ideal for compact spaces, the spherical unit has a modern look, with controls on top to pause music (or hit snooze if the alarm goes off). Its simple design makes it easy to pair up with other Alexa devices in your house — you can even set up multiple Echo Dots in different places for a multi-room listening experience. With a simple verbal command, you can pull up Spotify using the “Spotify Connect” feature, or control everything via the Amazon Alexa app. Since it’s both Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled, you can also play music directly from the Spotify app on your phone.

Reviewers have acknowledged that the audio isn’t as clear and powerful as you would get with a higher-end speaker (one noted the sound can be a bit “muffled”). That being said, crowd consensus is that the 5th Gen’s sound quality is improved over previous Echo Dot models, with one reviewer describing it as “richer” with “less distortion at high volume.” There are also upgrades like a display that shows what song is playing, the option to set music on schedules, and an indoor temperature sensor.

If you’re in the market for a wallet-friendly speaker with high-tech smart assistant features — and don’t mind sacrificing a little sound quality — you’ll find everything you need in the Echo Dot.

According to a reviewer: “The next thing to note is the sound. It is MUCH better. The bass is fuller, the overall sound is much crisper, and there is less distortion at high volume. I usually play music at night when I go to sleep, and I really appreciate the better, richer, fuller sound. It is also nice to be able to pause and resume music with a tap rather than only by voice. The indoor temperature sensor comes in handy to check the ambient temperature, and it can be used to automatically trigger smart climate controls if the room temperature goes out of my comfort zone.”

Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.5 inches | Available colors: 2 | Smart assistant: Alexa | Wireless? No

3. The Best Splurge

Pros:

Superior Bose sound quality

Options for both Google Assistant and Alexa

LCD screen shows song information

Cons:

Cost-prohibitive

Bose has an excellent reputation for its high-end speakers that create powerful high- and low-range frequencies, and the Bose Home Speaker 500 is no exception. Besides delivering superior, wall-to-wall stereo sound, it has a built-in color LCD screen that displays the song playing, as well as six playlist preset buttons on the top of the unit. And even though it’s relatively compact, the Bose Home Speaker 500 can get loud — without distortion or sacrificing the quality of your music.

Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled, the Bose Home Speaker 500 can easily be controlled using your voice or the accompanying Bose Music App. You can quickly pull up Spotify using the “Spotify Connect” feature, and save your favorite playlists to the unit for instant recall. And while the price tag may be high, those who prioritize sound quality above all else will be impressed by what this model can do.

According to a reviewer: Setup was easy and straightforward. Once I downloaded the Bose Music app, I added my Amazon and Spotify accounts and was off. Alexa works beautifully, as does Spotify. I can't recommend this enough.”

Dimensions: 8 x 6.7 x 4.3 inches | Available colors: 2 | Smart assistant: Alexa and Google Assistant | Wireless? No

4. The Best Style

Pros:

Vintage-inspired design

Adjustable volume, treble, and bass buttons

High-quality, balanced sound

Cons:

No upgraded technology like LCD song displays or Dolby Atmos

Those who are looking for an aesthetically pleasing smart speaker to fit their home’s decor will enjoy this Marshall Uxbridge home speaker. The Marshall brand is renowned for its powerful amplifiers, so it’s no surprise that audio quality was a top priority when designing this compact unit that looks just like an amp. The speaker features a volume control on top as well as designated bass and treble controls — a unique feature that none of the other speakers on this list have — offering you more customizable control over your sound experience.

Since it has built-in Alexa, this speaker pairs effortlessly with other Amazon devices and can be easily controlled using your voice. You can pull up music using the “Spotify Connect” feature, or play music directly from the Spotify app on your phone — the speaker is both Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled. All other settings can be adjusted using the Marshall Voice app. At a mid-range price point, this is a straightforward speaker that creates great sound while adding a distinctly cool touch to any space.

According to a reviewer: “This is not only super cool looking, it's loud and clear exactly what you would expect from Marshall. It's so cool we can have this out instead of regular Alexa in our "rock n roll" family room. We play all of our phone music apps through here as well. This was really easy to install too.”

Dimensions: 6.6 x 5 inches | Available colors: 2 | Smart assistant: Alexa | Wireless? No

5. The Best Portable Speaker

Pros:

Built-in handle for easy portability

Wireless battery life of up to 12 hours

Splash-resistant with an IPX4 rating

Cons:

Cost-prohibitive

If you plan on playing music at the lake, by the pool, or just in the backyard, you’ll need a smart speaker that can stand up to the task. That’s where the Bose portable smart speaker comes in. Designed with a built-in handle, the unit is easy to carry with you and weighs just over 2 pounds. Unlike the other speakers on this list, the Bose portable smart speaker has a water-resistance rating of IPX4, so it can handle water splashes from any direction.

Like all Bose speakers, this one delivers deep bass sounds and crisp high-range tones, and it’s the only option on the list that it doesn’t need to be plugged in to work — it has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 hours per charge. While connected to your Wi-Fi network, the speaker responds to voice commands using Alexa, so you can pull up Spotify using the “Spotify Connect” feature. Once you’re outside Wi-Fi range, it’s easy to use Bluetooth to link up the speaker to your phone. Like the other Bose device on this list, it isn’t compatible with Amazon Echo products. While it may be higher-priced, it’s by far the best choice for those who want the option of streaming music outside of the home.

According to a reviewer: “This must be the most used tech item in our home. I always listen to music when cleaning or cooking, but sometimes I like just grabbing the Bose and heading outside to relax. Prior to the Bose, I just listened to music on my Android with Spotify. Now I'm spoiled to the Bose. It's cool, loud if I want it, soft if I want. Easy to transport and comes from a trusted brand. Yes the price is a little steep, but for the brand and quality it is worth it.”

Dimensions: 7.5 x 4.7 inches | Available colors: 2 | Smart assistant: Alexa and Google Assistant | Wireless? Yes