Bluetooth speakers are the ultimate convenience. They're super portable (aka free of pesky wires) and connect to your device quickly. And while they’re easy to use, their functionality doesn't automatically make them a major investment. In fact, you can get the best budget Bluetooth speakers under $30.

So, what makes them the best? Well, Bluetooth speakers are made to be lightweight and easy to take on the go, obviously — but don't forget about all the other useful features many budget-friendly options offer.

Even the cheapest speakers don't skimp on specs, and they all have similar ones in common. Here's what you can expect from most: wide-range Bluetooth connectivity (duh!), a speaker with a built-in mic, a rechargeable battery, and a compact design. Whether you're looking for the best beach Bluetooth speakers, or a weird but genius option that's way more than just an audio player, an affordable one exists to suit your needs — trust me.

To make your search even easier, I've compiled a list of quality picks boasting ultra compact designs and wide-range connectivity, below. Keep reading to find the best one for you, then go ahead and add a pair of the best travel headphones to your cart while you're at it.

The Overall Best Bluetooth Speaker Under $30 Considering Battery Life & Reviews Amazon Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $28 Amazon Buy Now The Soundcore Bluetooth speaker by Anker is the overall top pick for a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker that still delivers awesome features. With an impressive 24-hour battery life and a strong Bluetooth connectivity range of 66 feet for only $28, this option so solid. While the speaker is made with a solid, drop-proof design, it's also compact enough to fit into your hand, making it extra portable. It includes two high-sensitivity drivers and a bass port for crystal clear sound. And if its more than 10,000 customer reviews on Amazon are any indication, users absolutely love this speaker. One person noted its "surprisingly loud for such a small unit," while another dubbed it "without exaggeration, the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon." Their review reads, "The battery life is stupid good. I've left this thing on for days, and it still had juice. It's also built like a tank."

Also Great: An Even Cheaper Lightweight Speaker Amazon AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $20 Amazon Buy Now AmazonBasic's wireless Bluetooth speaker is another great option if you want something extra compact that still delivers loud sound. At an even cheaper $20 price point ($15 for Amazon Prime members), the speaker has a 33-foot wireless Bluetooth range as well as an audio jack for non-Bluetooth connectivity. Its rechargeable battery lasts up to eight hours, and it even comes with a reusable battery. This option delivers full-range sound from the 2.5-watt speakers inside, while also being ultra lightweight and portable. One reviewer called it "the best deal." Another person raved, "For the price, I was pleasantly surprised by the sound quality as well as the volume you can get out of this little speaker. It connects easily. It's not big but puts out big sound."

The Most Durable: A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With A Protective Outer Shell Amazon Apie Portable Bluetooth Speaker $30 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for something extra durable, the Bluetooth speaker by Apie is your best option, as its rubber outer shell offers serious protection. With an IPX6 rating that makes it water-resistant, this one can handle some splashes but it can't be submerged in water. Like the option above, it also offers full-range sound with a clear bass, a 10-hour battery life, 33-foot Bluetooth range, and a built-in microphone. It's lightweight and comes with a keychain hook for easy hanging — and it's a best-seller on Amazon, naturally, with over 2,000 customer reviewers. One person called it the "best outdoor wireless Bluetooth speaker you can buy," and another confirmed that "it can handle the elements and is loud."