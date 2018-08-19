Shopping
The 4 Best Steam Mops For Pets
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If your pet causes messes at home, and you need to quickly and easily clean them up, a steam mop is a great tool to have handy. While all steam mops are more efficient than traditional mops (steaming-hot water is a natural sanitizer that also breaks up crusty messes much better than room-temperature water), there are some that are better for pet messes. Available in a range of prices, the best steam mops for pets boast features that make cleaning a breeze, like scrubbing attachments or angled heads for reaching into tight spaces. Plus, some convert into handheld steam cleaners while others double as vacuums. Here are some things to know:
- The mop should have a scrubber or an added attachment designed to scrub messes. These scrubbers are critical when you're attempting to lift dried, caked-on messes.
- Look for models with high heat to sanitize, or scented microfiber pads to eliminate smells. Because so many of your pet's messes result from them either getting sick, or not being able to wait to do their business, germs and bacteria will definitely be an issue.
- If you're working in tight spaces, get a steam mop with an angled head. For hard-to-reach corners, get a mop with a triangular head, or one that can be detached from its arm and used as a handheld steam mop.
- If you want to save time, look for an option that also vacuums. A two-in-one steam mop and vacuum can do both jobs at once, and they’re also suitable for use on carpets and rugs (you can even wash rugs with the mopping function).
One last thing you should note is your flooring. Laminate and hardwood floors, can be damaged by steam mops if they are unsealed, so be sure to double check that your flooring is sealed. With all those factors considered, I sifted through tons of floor steam cleaner reviews to find the best. Here are the best steam mops for pets that’ll bring your floors from grimy to gleaming — and they sanitize, too.