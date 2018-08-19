If your pet causes messes at home, and you need to quickly and easily clean them up, a steam mop is a great tool to have handy. While all steam mops are more efficient than traditional mops (steaming-hot water is a natural sanitizer that also breaks up crusty messes much better than room-temperature water), there are some that are better for pet messes. Available in a range of prices, the best steam mops for pets boast features that make cleaning a breeze, like scrubbing attachments or angled heads for reaching into tight spaces. Plus, some convert into handheld steam cleaners while others double as vacuums. Here are some things to know:

The mop should have a scrubber or an added attachment designed to scrub messes. These scrubbers are critical when you're attempting to lift dried, caked-on messes. Look for models with high heat to sanitize, or scented microfiber pads to eliminate smells. Because so many of your pet's messes result from them either getting sick, or not being able to wait to do their business, germs and bacteria will definitely be an issue. If you're working in tight spaces, get a steam mop with an angled head. For hard-to-reach corners, get a mop with a triangular head, or one that can be detached from its arm and used as a handheld steam mop. If you want to save time, look for an option that also vacuums. A two-in-one steam mop and vacuum can do both jobs at once, and they’re also suitable for use on carpets and rugs (you can even wash rugs with the mopping function).

One last thing you should note is your flooring. Laminate and hardwood floors, can be damaged by steam mops if they are unsealed, so be sure to double check that your flooring is sealed. With all those factors considered, I sifted through tons of floor steam cleaner reviews to find the best. Here are the best steam mops for pets that’ll bring your floors from grimy to gleaming — and they sanitize, too.

1 The Best, All Things Considered Bissell Powerfresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Amazon $129 See On Amazon This two-in-one steam mop has all the bells and whistles to take care of just about any mess, and it even transforms from a traditional standing steam mop to a handheld device to tackle stubborn stains and dirt, no matter where you find them. This system comes with 13 different tools, including a grout-cleaning tool that pulls up caked-on messes from between tiles, a fabric extension to steam pet beds and blankets, a flat scraping tool to lift heavy-duty messes, an angle tool to clean pet toys, various brushes and hoses, and even a window squeegee. Plus, this 10-pound mop also features a flip-down scrubber, microfiber pads, and multiple heat settings, so you can clean different floor surfaces without worrying about damage. Although it's a little pricey, this system is so comprehensive, it’s well worth the cost. According to a pet owner: “I have white tile floors in my kitchen, bathroom and the hallway that runs through the center of my home and needless to say with 2 dogs and a cat, I have to clean it quite often. [...] Even muddy paw prints, pet food residue from sloppy eaters, winter foot prints etc come up in a snap! This has made my job easier, my floors cleaner and my house smelling wonderful. This really was a problem solver for me.”

2 The Runner-Up: A Cheaper Option With Fewer Bells & Whistles Bissell PowerFresh Pet Steam Mop Amazon $90 See On Amazon Coming in a close second, this powerful steam mop still does the trick, but doesn't include a handheld option or extensions like the overall best option on this list. The standing mop features multiple heat settings and a flip-down scrubber pad to zero in on messes. And for those particularly difficult pet stains, there's also a scrubby microfiber pad to tackle caked-on messes without scratching your floor. The microfiber pads can also be used to buff and polish floors when you're finished steaming. As an added perk, this 6-pound steam mop includes two spring breeze fragrance discs to leave behind a fresh, clean scent. According to a pet owner: “I have a very old dog who regularly has accidents on the linoleum. I used other products to mop the floor and it looked clean, but it wasn’t. I mopped so much, over and over, but there was always a lingering dog smell. Now, there is no dog smell at all!!!”

3 The Best For Tight Spaces O-Cedar Microfiber Steam Mop With Extra Refill Amazon $72 See On Amazon This microfiber steam mop also features multiple heat settings, and is designed with triangular head to get deep into corners where hard-to-reach stains lurk. At only 5 pounds, this mop is super easy to guide into any space, and the snap-on glider is easy to remove when you're ready to throw the microfiber pad in the wash. It also comes with an extra pad, so you don't have to wait for the pad to dry before you're ready to mop again. It may not come tricked out with a lot of extras, but it’s an excellent basic option that will still get the job done. According to a pet owner: “This steam mop is great. It works wonderful on pet saliva stains. Our dog (as many) drools quite a bit when he gets his dinner and the stains it leaves on the kitchen floor are tough the clean up. When you use a mop (with hot water and soap) you basically move the stuff around and it gets super slippery. This thing takes care of it in seconds! I'm super impressed!”