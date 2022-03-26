Whether you want a soothing ambience as you unwind in the evening, or a statement backdrop for group photos or selfies, the best sunset lamps can make it happen. Available in tabletop, floor, and portable styles, sunset lamps come with a variety of color options and settings to help you customize the light to your mood and aesthetic. Here are a few things to think about as you’re shopping for this space-enhancing gadget.

The best sunset projector lamps utilize LED bulbs positioned behind a thickened crystal, which refracts the light, resulting in wide, far-reaching coverage. If you’re only interested in classic red and orange sunset tones, you can find wallet-conscious lamps with minimal bells and whistles. However, some of the most popular models offer sunset lighting in a wide range of shades, including bright solids and ombré effects. Similarly, these sunset lamps often have adjustable brightness levels and dynamic modes that offer different color schemes and patterns. For the most versatility, opt for a lamp that can be controlled with a phone app that’ll give you access to the full RGB color spectrum, as well as upgraded features like timers and music syncing.

Tabletop sunset lamps are relatively compact and easy to reposition in your space, and they often come with flexible gooseneck legs that allow you to wrap them around objects. Compact, rechargeable sunset lamps are a good option if you want to bring your light show on the go, but any USB-powered lamp can be portable if you use a power bank or other device as a power source. For a more permanent solution in your space, a floor lamp is an option that can become a part of your decor.

With all that in mind, here are the five best sunset lamps on Amazon that will transform your surroundings, no matter the time of day or occasion.

1. The Overall Best

Highlights: 16 color settings, 3 dynamic modes, brightness-adjustable, flexible tripod legs, USB-powered

This tabletop sunset lamp has an LED bulb that can project 16 colors, and it comes equipped with a remote to cycle between three brightness levels and three dynamic modes, including solid, party, and fade. The flexible gooseneck legs can be positioned in a tripod position, or mounted to railings or chair legs, making it easy to place this pick anywhere. The head rotates and tilts, so you can produce light from different angles and project light on the floor, wall, or ceiling. This lamp comes with a 6.5-foot USB cable that works with any standard wall adapter, and the bulb head can be folded down for easy transport.

A reviewer wrote: “Most sunset lamps have only one light feature but this has them all, including a flashing party mode and a tranquil fading mode that features all the light options. This lamp also has the option to adjust light brightness which I love, it's the perfect mood lighting for my room!”

2. The Best Budget Lamp

Highlights: wallet-friendly, USB-powered, static tabletop design, 1 color setting

This tabletop sunset lamp is affixed to an 11-inch stand, which can be positioned on any flat surface, such as a coffee table or nightstand. A simple button switch located on the 4.9-foot USB cable powers the light, and the head tilts 180 degrees to either side, so you can display a circular or orb-shaped light. This lamp comes in two color options: “sunset red” to mimic the warm glow of a traditional sunset, as well as “rainbow,” which emits cooler shades of blue, indigo, or purple. It’s not brightness adjustable — nor does it have multiple colors or modes — but if you’re looking for something simple at a wallet-conscious price, this is a practical pick.

A reviewer wrote: “This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright - I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend - really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset.”

3. The Best Floor Lamp

Highlights: height-adjustable, corded electric design, 1 color setting

This height-adjustable sunset floor lamp extends from 2.3 feet to 5.2 feet tall, and it’s a slightly more sophisticated option if you want something you can leave on display in a living room or bedroom, as opposed to packing it away after every use. Rather than multiple settings, it comes with a single solid, circular sunset mode — but you can choose from a warm orange-red color scheme or cooler purple and blue tones. The lamp has a 4-pound weighted base and convenient floor switch, and it comes with a 9.8-foot cord that plugs directly into a wall outlet. While it may not be equipped with multiple colors or modes — and there’s no mention of brightness adjustment — the sleek lamp is still relatively easy to reposition or move out of the way when it’s not in use.

A reviewer wrote: “Love the look and wow, its color so beautiful! The color is brighter than other cheap sunset lamps. This is a really cool floor lamp.”

4. The Best App-Controlled Lamp

Highlights: 16 million RGB color settings, 20 dynamic modes, brightness-adjustable, timer function, can sync with music

If you’re in the market for a lamp with smart capabilities, your best bet will be this USB-powered option that can be controlled via an app on your phone. On the app, you can switch colors, dim brightness, set timers, and toggle between 20 dynamic modes like “breath,” “strobe,” and “fade” — you can even set it to pulse to the rhythm of the music playing from your device. Thanks to the RGB color dial, you can choose between 16 million shades — the most on the list by a long shot. The rotatable lamp also comes with a traditional remote control for making simpler adjustments.

This brand also offers more pared-down models that don’t have smart capabilities — but they do provide some interesting color options; for example there’s a rainbow projector lamp, a sunshine lamp that mimics brighter daylight, and a traditional sunset projector lamp.

A reviewer wrote: “I love this product, you can [adjust] the light thru the app and it’s awesome.”

5. The Best Portable & Rechargeable Sunset Lamp

Highlights: rechargeable, compact, brightness- and tone-adjustable, 1 gradient color setting

If you want to bring the colors of a classic sunset with you wherever you go, this portable sunset lamp measures just 3.2 inches in diameter and comes with a magnetic stand that allows you to position it in your desired direction. Plus, because it’s rechargeable, you don’t need a cable or wall outlet to operate it, and it works for up to two hours on a full charge. Along with a rotating head, it has a button that controls the brightness and allows you to adjust the color from a light yellow to darker orange and red tones. Though it’s primarily meant to be a portable lamp, the back of the lamp is compatible with hardware for mounting it to a standard camera tripod or wall.

A reviewer wrote: “I like its compact and rechargeable design, I can put this sunset lamp wherever I need it without worrying about the USB cable being not that long. I really like its lighting, it brings a nice vibe to my bedroom. This sunset light is not equipped with a tripod, but it can work well wherever you need it.”