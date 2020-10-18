The Best Supermarket Bedding For A Cosy Night's Sleep

With the evenings drawing in, and the temperatures diving into single figures – not to mention the will-we-won’t-we second lockdown dance – it is safe to say hunkering down for a cosy winter is front of mind right now. While big-budget home improvements might not be on the cards for everyone, adding soft furnishings and some of the best supermarket bedding is an easy – and inexpensive – way to update your home sanctuary.

Bedding probably isn’t on your usual supermarket shopping list, but maybe it should be. Marks & Spencer offer super-affordable, high-quality cotton sheets, and the 'Big Four' supermarkets (Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons) are stocked with a variety of cosy comforts to update every bedroom. And, let us not forget Aldi, who have a huge bedding range featuring floral prints, traditional checks, and bold geometric shapes like the ones featured below.

So, why not pick up a duvet with your dinner, the best supermarket bedding with your bread, or pillows with your pasta? (Ok, I’ll stop now.) We've selected 10 of our favourite options to get you started.