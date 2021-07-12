The Top Mistakes Aquarius Zodiac Signs Make In Relationships (& How To Avoid Them)

Air signs are the sharp-witted intellectuals of the zodiac. That’s part of what makes dating an Aquarius zodiac sign such a fun and mind-expanding experience. While there’s more to relationships than zodiac signs alone, looking to the astrology of love can help us all get on a more cosmic wavelength when it comes to romance. If you were born under the sign of the water bearer, knowing the most common mistakes Aquarius make in relationships and how to avoid them can make your love life flow a lot easier.

If you’re dating an Aquarius, you likely have the pleasure of learning new things about yourself and the world around you all the time, as quirky Aquarians love to think outside the box. Aquarius is an air sign, which is part of why having a strong intellectual connection and true friendship with a romantic partner is so important to them. Aquarius isn’t known for being mushy or romantic, so they often show their affection in unique and unconventional ways. You won’t be following the status quo in love with an Aquarius by your side, but you can look forward to a reliable partnership that encourages revolutionary and free thinking.

As an astrologer, I know that every zodiac sign has a unique way of approaching things in love and a different set of struggles to overcome when it comes to romance. And when it comes to astrological dating advice for Aquarius, the best thing to do is to avoid making the following common mistakes in relationships.

MesquitaFMS/E+/Getty Images

1. Seeming Emotionally Detached

Aquarians have a reputation for coming off as aloof — which is mostly because they spend a lot of time in their heads, thinking about big-picture concepts and coming up with innovative ideas. But expressing emotion is important when getting to know someone romantically, so Aquarius should be extra conscious about connecting with their partner’s feelings, as well as their own.

2. Fearing Typical Relationship Rules

As the sign ruled by rebellious planet Uranus, Aquarians love to break rules and carve out unique paths for themselves — including in their love lives. That’s why getting into a relationship that’s full of strict stipulations and ultimatums can be scary for them. If you’re an Aquarius, remember that you and your partner can (and should) make your own rules in your relationship, so have open conversations about what you’re comfortable with, even if it’s unconventional.

3. Not Having Enough Alone Time

Free-thinking Aquarians are naturally independent and like to march to the beat of their own drum, so they can’t stand feeling smothered by a clingy partner or stifled by other people’s expectations in relationships. If you’re an Aquarius entering a new partnership with someone, make sure you’re clearly and compassionately expressing your need for emotional space and plenty of alone time to avoid future misunderstandings.

4. Applying Logic To Love

The Aquarian need to question the status quo and find logical solutions is what makes them such brilliant and creative thinkers! But always thinking of love in a scientific way can take some of the magic out of romance. Aquarius will have more fun in relationships if they practice going with the flow of their feelings instead of always trying to make logical sense of them.

5. Being Self-Righteous

As the zodiac’s fixed air sign, Aquarians can sometimes be stubborn about their opinions and have a tendency to think they’re always right. But the ability to consider other people’s points of view is key in a healthy relationship — so if you’re an Aquarius, keep an open mind to your partner’s opinions and avoid being overly self-righteous about your own.

6. Forgetting To Acknowledge The Past

Progressive and forward-thinking Aquarians are always focused on what’s ahead of them — which can sometimes lead to them not giving the past as much credence as it deserves. While it’s good to have an innovative and future-oriented approach, relationships often require us to consider people’s past situations and old traditions, too. Aquarius should try to find the value in looking backward once in a while.

7. Getting Caught In The Friend Zone

Aquarius is associated with the eleventh house of the zodiac, which is all about community, friendships, and networking. That’s why having a friendship-first foundation with partners is so important to this social sign. However, Aquarians should be conscious of coming off as platonic when they actually mean to be romantic. Otherwise, their unclear signals could land them in the friend zone.

8. Overthinking The Future

As one of the air zodiac signs, Aquarians approach life (and love) in a more conceptual way than other signs, which can sometimes lead to overthinking. It’s important for Aquarius to avoid getting caught up in obsessive thoughts about potential relationship dynamics or playing out every potential future scenario in their head. Staying grounded in the present moment and getting verbal clarity from a partner can help to break that cycle.

9. Coming Off As Icy

Being cool, calm, and collected is classic for an Aquarius — but turning up the chill factor too high and “cool cat” can quickly come off as “ice queen.” An Aquarian’s first instinct isn’t usually to react emotionally, so they should take extra care to warm up their demeanor and show their sensitive side if their partner is feeling not OK, vulnerable, or deep in their feelings.

10. Putting Friends Before Romance

Because Aquarius is a friendship-oriented sign, they’re likely to be involved in community activities, professional collaborations, and social groups in general — which can bring lots of excitement into romantic relationships. However, they should be careful not to put their social lives before the needs of their romantic partners. Finding a healthy balance will make their love lives run more smoothly.