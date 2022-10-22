Water and electronics don’t generally mix, but with the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for a boat, you can bring the entertainment aboard without worrying about spills, splashes, or even brief submersion. Available in a range of price points, these speakers boast IPX7 or IPX67 ratings, so they’re built to stand up to the elements, and some have Bluetooth ranges of up to 100 feet.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers For A Boat

IP Rating

Most boat-friendly speakers have a two-digit IP (or “Ingress Protection”) rating, which will tell you just how durable the speaker is when exposed to the elements. The first digit represents the level of protection against solids, and the second digit indicates protection against liquids. You’ll generally come across speakers with either an IPX7 rating or an IP67 rating. An IPX7 rating means your speaker will be able to withstand being immersed in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes (but isn’t rated for protection against solids). An outdoor speaker with an IP67 rating has the same degree of water protection, but it has the added benefit of being able to stand up to dry elements like dust, sand, and fine particulates — in short, it’ll offer a bit more protection and durability than an IPX7 speaker.

Play Time

No one wants to run out of power when out on the water, where you may not have a way to easily recharge a speaker. Most waterproof wireless speakers have a battery life of between 10 and 24 hours, giving you the ability to enjoy music for a long day — or multiple days — without having to plug in and recharge.

Bluetooth Range

Since portable Bluetooth speakers link to your smartphone or other device, knowing a model’s Bluetooth range will help you figure out how far you can travel from the speaker without losing connection. Some models enable a crisp connection from as far as 100 feet away, while others max out at around 30 feet.

Design

Thanks to innovations in speaker driver design, it’s possible to find a Bluetooth speaker capable of producing a rich, deep sound in a compact body. With that said, if you’re taking your speaker on a boat, you’ll likely be choosing between a wide, stable design that won’t tip over if you hit a bump on the water, a slim “pill” style design that slips easily into a backpack or pocket, or a highly portable clip-on model that you can secure to a bag or boat rail.

No matter where your outdoor adventures take you, the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers below will hold up to whatever the elements throw your way.

Shop The Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers For A Boat

In a hurry? These are the top picks:

1. The Overall Best

Bose is famous for offering top tier sound quality, making it a go-to for anyone in the market for crisp, clear audio. For outdoor adventures, the brand’s highly rated SoundLink Flex speaker is designed to float — which could prove helpful if it finds its way overboard while you’re out on the water. It also has an IP67 rating, which means it’s protected against dust, sand, and limited water immersion.

The speaker has a play time of up to 12 hours when fully charged and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, which is a bit shorter compared to some of the other options on this list. However it can connect to other Bose Bluetooth speakers to create immersive surround sound. It also has a built-in microphone, which allows you to take calls on your smartphone, making it super versatile. This is the most expensive pick on the list, so if you’re more concerned about budget than you are about sound quality, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

According to a reviewer: “Great speaker, awesome Bose sound quality you expect, very durable and tough. Surprisingly so, took it on the boat and lake water and sand didn’t affect it at all. Definitely need to charge over night if you’re going to be playing at full volume.”

IP rating: IP67 | Play time: 12 hours | Bluetooth range: Up to 30 feet | Floats? Yes | Dimensions: 2 x 7.9 x 3.6 inches

2. The Runner-Up

Another highly rated option, the Flip 5 speaker from JBL has a durable body and an IPX7 rating, and comes with a protective hardshell case for transport and storage. When fully charged, it has a play time of 12 hours and a range of up to 50 feet, according to reviewers — 20 feet more than the Bose. Like the Bose, it can connect to other nearby JBL speakers in “PartyBoost” mode, allowing you to create a surround-sound experience.

The speaker’s unique cylindrical design means you can stand it upright or flat, depending on space needs. Unlike the top pick, there’s no microphone, it doesn’t float in water, and it’s not rated for dust or sand protection — so you’ll want to guard this pick a little more carefully — especially when you’re on the beach.

According to a reviewer: “This little speaker is great. If you are wondering if you should buy it, the answer is YES! Great sound, battery lasts forever. Use it on our boats, float trips, ball games, etc. Super convenient and don’t have to worry about water or dropping it. Case is a nice touch to store it.”

IP rating: IPX7 | Play time: 12 hours | Bluetooth range: Up to 50 feet, according to reviewers | Floats? No | Dimensions: 8.7 x 4.6 inches x 4.6 inches

3. The Best Budget Speaker

Despite its wallet-friendly price tag compared to the other models highlighted here, the best budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker still boasts several features that make it great for use on a boat. The IPX7 speaker has a floating design that’ll keep it on the surface of the water if it goes overboard and an impressive 100-foot Bluetooth range — the longest on the list. There’s no microphone, but the speaker has a 24-hour battery life when fully charged, and an included lanyard makes it easy to hang from a variety of places.

As far as durability goes, keep in mind that it’s not rated to withstand dust or sand. Also note that the sound might be inferior to the Bose and JBL options — but several reviewers reported being satisfied with the quality.

According to a reviewer: “I really needed a speaker to take out on our little fishing boat that could withstand a beating and a good amount of water. Also I need it to be louder then the 15 hp motor on the boat. We could hear the speaker even full throttle. I would totally recommend this speaker.”

IP rating: IPX7 | Play time: 12 hours | Bluetooth range: Up to 100 feet | Floats? Yes | Dimensions: 7 x 3 x 2.4 inches

4. The Best Ultra-Compact Speaker

With a super compact body that’s perfect for outdoor adventures, JBL’s Clip 4 speaker is arguably the best Bluetooth speaker under $100 on the list. The IPX67 speaker has a dust-proof and fairly waterproof design, and despite its smaller footprint, JBL’s Pro Sound technology delivers rich audio that any music lover would appreciate.

Along with a 32-foot Bluetooth range and a 10-hour play time, the speaker has a built-in carabiner that can be attached to a bag, rail, or hook for secure storage — but note that it doesn’t float in water. There’s no microphone, and you’ll also want to keep in mind that this pick doesn’t have JBL’s PartyBoost technology, which means you can’t connect it to other speakers for surround sound.

According to a reviewer: “I use this for kayaking on lakes and I love it. Even though I can’t afford an expensive boat with speakers I feel like I get a real experience.”

IP rating: IP67 | Playtime: 10 hours | Range: Up to 32 feet | Floats? No | Dimensions: 1.8 x 3.4 x 5.3 inches

5. The Best Boombox-Style Speaker

For those looking for a waterproof speaker with boombox-style power, Anker’s Soundcore Motion Boom speaker has an optional bass button mode for deeper sound output — perfect if you’re looking for that “boom” effect. The IPX7-rated speaker has a floating design and an upper handle that makes it easy to transport. It can deliver up to 24 hours of performance when fully charged and, while the connectivity range is not provided, one reviewer noted it can remain synced with your smartphone from up to 50 feet away.

The speaker has a built-in microphone, and you can also pair it with an additional Anker speaker for surround-sound listening. The only drawbacks? It’s a bit bulky, and it’s not rated for dust or sand resistance.

According to a reviewer: “I was looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker to take out on the boat. I have a smaller Bluetooth speaker that sounds good indoors but was under powered for [outdoor] settings. The Soundcore Motion Boom sounds great at any level and it blows me away with the kind of sound that comes out of this relatively small package! [...] Also, the battery life is great, and the speaker is waterproof and it floats making this the perfect speaker for me!”

IP rating: IPX7 | Playtime: 24 hours | Range: Up to 50 feet, according to a reviewer | Floats? Yes | Dimensions: 13.6 x 5.8 x 7.9 inches

6. The Best Speaker With Light Effects

With a rugged, floating design and a rating of IP67, Altec Lansing’s LifeJacket Mini speaker is ideal for listening on the water or beach. When fully charged, the speaker can play for up to 16 hours, and it has a range of up to 100 feet. Built-in LED lights add a fun atmosphere to whatever you’re doing, and they can be set to one of five modes, including beat, strobe, and pulse.

A durable outer jacket protects the speaker from impact, making it a good pick if you’re rough on your gear, and the built-in microphone allows you to make calls. The sound quality may not match the JBL or Bose options, but reviewers were generally pleased with the output — especially considering the compact size and wallet-friendly price.

According to a reviewer: “Purchased near 30 days ago and wanted to get some use out of it before I wrote a review. So far this thing has done really well. The battery life is superb (I know it's new), excellent sound quality, and durable. I have gotten it wet (rain) and didn't notice any differences because of the water and it has been knocked around a few times with no problems other than a few scuffs which was to be expected.”

IP rating: IP67 | Play time: 16 hours | Bluetooth range: Up to 100 feet | Floats? Yes | Dimensions: 7.6 x 8.3 x 3.4 inches