50 Bougie Things That Are Really, Really Cheap On Amazon

When you think of the word “bougie,” what comes to mind? Is it staying in a five-star hotel? Or popping open a bottle of fine champagne? While highly enjoyable, these activities aren’t always an option when you’re trying to save money, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up the finer things in life. In fact, there are tons of bougie things that are really cheap on Amazon, and they’re sure to add a touch of luxury to your daily routine.

On this list, you’ll find several products that will take your beauty regimen to the next level, like collagen-boosting gel eye masks infused with real 24-karat gold to soothe and hydrate the areas under your eyes. You’ll also find a skin-brightening facial serum formulated with Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for a glowing complexion that won’t break the bank.

To bring an upscale feel to your living space, try these velvet throw pillow covers that come in an array of gorgeous colors, or — to switch up the appearance of your floors — these inexpensive stick-on tile decals will do the trick. Moving to the bedroom, a night light made from Himalayan salt crystals will create a calming ambiance. Below, I’ve gathered plenty of items that are perfect for treating yourself, while still coming in under budget. So go ahead and wear your bougie-ness like a badge of honor — you’ve earned it.

1 These Microfiber Hair Wraps That Are Super Absorbent YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Suitable for all hair types and lengths, these microfiber towel wraps are incredibly absorbent — the fast-drying fabric can hold up to 10 times its weight in water, soaking up the moisture from your wet hair for faster drying. The button closure in the back allows you to securely fasten the towel in place, and you can even sleep in this towel overnight — in the morning, your hair will be dry and frizz-free. Available colors: 11

2 A Handheld Milk Frother For At-Home Coffee Drinks Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother Amazon $11 See On Amazon Foamy milk is essential for matcha lattes, hot chocolate, and many types of coffee drinks, and this electric frother whips up clouds of delicate foam in just seconds. The battery-powered device fits easily into your hand, giving you complete control as you froth. Made from stainless steel, the whisk itself is rust-resistant and easy to clean with a bit of soapy water between uses.

3 These Luxurious Gel Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold Brouger 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Patches (20 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Up your self-care routine with these collagen-boosting gel eye masks infused with 24-karat nano gold. Made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, these pads can be placed on your eyes for 20 minutes, where they smooth skin and diminish dark circles and puffiness, leaving you with a fresh, bright-eyed glow. Use them up to three times a week for maximum results.

4 A Lavender-Scented Pillow Mist That’s So Calming Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your pillows and sheets a refresh with this relaxing mist made with lavender essential oil. A couple of spritzes is all you need to enjoy the relaxing aromatherapeutic effects, and the plant-based formula includes only natural ingredients, so it’s safe for you to use anywhere. With a light, soothing scent, this spray can help you fall asleep at night.

5 A Set Of 2 Ultra-Soft Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Soft, smooth, and cool to the touch, these satin pillowcases feel great against your skin. The smooth material is easy on your hair and face, so you can wake up having gotten some true “beauty sleep.” They come in several alluring shades, including champagne, burgundy, and turquoise. Plus, they’re machine-washable for easy maintenance. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 23

6 The Smart Light Bulb That Changes Colors Regal Light Smart Bulb Amazon $11 See On Amazon With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can change the color of this light bulb that has Wi-Fi capabilities. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so it can be turned on and off with a verbal command. Plus, the light is dimmable, and you can adjust the saturation of the color through the accompanying mobile app.

7 These Adhesive Light Strips You Can Install Under Cabinets Wobane Under-Cabinet LED Strip Lights (6 Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can place these self-adhesive LED light strips under your cabinet, beneath your shelves, or even behind your television set. They’re easily dimmable with the wireless remote control, and they can be scheduled to automatically turn off with the included timer function. These lights are great for adding just the right amount of mood lighting to your space.

8 Some Convenient Hooks For Your Car’s Headrest IPELY Car Headrest Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These simple but useful hooks attach to your car seat headrest, providing you with extra backseat storage. Each hook can hold up to 18 pounds of weight, so you can hang purses, grocery bags, umbrellas, water bottles, or anything else you can think of. They’re a great way to get clutter off the floor while keeping everything easily accessible.

9 The Easy Way To Aerate Wine Vinvoli Wine Aerator and Pourer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just a casual enjoyer, this decanter will come in handy by oxygenating the wine so you get the full flavor profile. And it works much faster than a regular decanter — just hold it over your glass and pour through to aerate. It comes with a removable mesh sieve to filter sediment, and you’ll also receive an accompanying e-book that will show you the wine-pouring ropes in no time.

10 These Patio Lights That Are Solar-Powered Brightown Solar String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon By harnessing the sun’s rays during the day, these string lights can provide illumination for eight to 10 hours every night. There are eight different lighting modes to choose from, so you can set the perfect ambiance on your patio, and since the energy-saving bulbs are waterproof, you can keep them outside year-round. Available colors: 6

11 This Jade Roller That Massages Your Face RoselynBoutique Jade Roller & Guasha Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Natural jade has been used as a beauty tool for thousands of years, and its remarkable ability to retain cold temperatures makes it the perfect stone for this rolling massager. Place this tool in the fridge, let it get nice and cool, and roll it onto your face and neck for an instant soothing sensation that also increases circulation, diminishes the appearance of pores, and reduces puffiness.

12 This Fan-Favorite Phone Stand With 70,000 Ratings Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a streamlined, sturdy metal cell phone stand that keeps your device propped up on your desk or table. It’s compatible will all smartphones with a length of 4 to 8 inches, and the prongs at the bottom cradle your phone securely, while the opening in the back of the stand allows you to charge your device while using it. And reviewers love it — it’s garnered a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 70,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

13 A Glass Oil Dispenser That Definitely Feels Bougie eHomeA2Z Oil And Vinegar Cruet Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re grilling meat or preparing a salad, this attractive glass bottle make it easy to drizzle olive oil over your food. The slim bottle doesn’t take up a lot of counter space, and its narrow spout dispenses the perfect stream of oil every time. You can also fill it with canola oil, vinegar, or even dishwashing liquid.

14 The Compact Purse Organizer That’s A Hit With Reviewers Omystyle Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $29 See On Amazon One of Amazon’s best-selling handbag organizers, this felt tote insert has 12 different pockets for your wallet, keys, sunglasses, and other small items. The pouch fits securely inside your purse, offering discreet storage that can’t be seen from the outside, and since it comes in several different colors, you can match it to your bag. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 16

15 This Contemporary Shower Caddy With Rave Reviews KINCMAX Shower Caddy Amazon $25 See On Amazon With an average of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, this stainless steel shower caddy is popular with customers. There are four hooks for hanging towels, razors, and loofahs, and it sticks to your shower wall with its strong adhesive backing, which is sturdier than a traditional suction cup. “Super quick and easy install, and holds plenty of weight!” one reviewer raved.

16 A Soy Candle That Comes In Lots Of Enticing Scents Lulu Candles Soy Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lulu Candles specializes in eco-friendly soy wax candles that are handcrafted in the United States. Over 20,000 customers have given these candles a five-star rating, and you can choose from over 30 tantalizing scents, including bamboo rose, jasmine and lily, and blueberry cobbler. They make great gifts, whether it’s for a friend, co-worker, or yourself. Available scents: 34

17 This Matching Set Of Silicone Kitchen Utensils Mibote Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set (17 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Replace your plastic and metal kitchen tools with this set of silicone utensils that are heat-resistant and won’t scratch pans. The set includes 17 pieces, including a spatula, slotted spoon, mixing spoon, whisk, and tongs — aka everything you need to get cooking. With handles made from acacia hardwood, these utensils will provide many years of daily use. Available colors: 6

18 A Set Of 2 Vintage-Looking Glass Dispenser Bottles CHBKT Amber Glass Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These amber glass dispenser bottles are great for holding hand soap, lotion, body wash, and shampoo. Their vintage look complements a variety of design styles, from farmhouse to industrial chic, and the tinted glass provides ultraviolet protection, so you can also preserve essential oils and herbal treatments inside. The dispenser top is made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Available colors: 5

19 A Heavy-Duty Shower Curtain With A Waffle-Weave Design AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon The soft waffle-weave design of this shower curtain adds a nice texture to the material, giving it a hotel-quality feel. The curtain is thicker than most on the market and has 12 rust-resistant metal grommets that fit most standard-sized curtain hooks. It’s available in several neutrals, including black, khaki, and white. Available colors: 6

20 Some Sleek Floating Wall Shelves For Extra Storage SODUKU Floating Wall Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Streamlined and modern, these floating wall shelves have bases made of pine wood and sturdy metal sides. They have a weight capacity of 30 pounds, and a detachable towel rack for added versatility in the kitchen or bathroom. They can be easily installed with the included screws — the hardest part is deciding where you want to put them. Available colors: 5

21 The Skin-Brightening Serum Made With Vitamin C TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Vitamin C works wonders, brightening your skin and helping to diminish any dark spots. This facial serum is also infused with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and hydrating hyaluronic acid for a healthy glow. It just takes three to five drops of this serum to cover your face, so it’ll last a long time. Massage it into your skin after applying your toner, follow up with moisturizer, and you’re good to go.

22 This Cooling Set Of Bamboo Bed Sheets Sonoro Kate Bamboo Bed Sheet Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant, these bamboo bed sheets will give you the most comfortable night’s sleep. The fabric is super soft and has a natural cooling effect that will keep your body’s temperature regulated throughout the night. The set is available in several shades, including gray, navy, and beige. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 10

23 A Mug Warmer With Design Points VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t let your cup of coffee or tea get cold with this portable mug warmer that heats up to three different temperatures to keep hot drinks hot for longer. The heating pad automatically shuts off after four hours, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it on all day, and you can choose from styles like sky blue, pink, and wood grain. Available colors and styles: 8

24 The Exfoliating Mitt With A Cult Following The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thousands of customers swear by this Moroccan scrubbing glove that leaves skin so soft and smooth. The mitt has an elastic that keeps it firmly on your hand while you get an incredibly deep clean in the shower or bath. One reviewer wrote, “I felt like my skin was soft and glowing when I finished and my skin seemed to absorb lotion better and be less flaky.”

25 This Set Of Velvet Throw Pillow Covers For An Instant Update MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers Set (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Elevate the look of your living room with these velvet throw pillow covers that come in a ton of vibrant shades. Go with classic black, or add a pop of color with teal, bright pink, or violet. The simple but elegant covers are available in several different sizes, so you can find ones that fit the pillow inserts you already own. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 33

26 A Toothbrush Holder With A Modern Vibe iHave Toothbrush Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder is anything but an eyesore. The modern, sleek design looks great in any bathroom, offering extra storage and clearing up counter space. It can accommodate both electric and manual toothbrushes, and there are three hanging cups for rinsing afterwards.

27 These Glycolic Pads That Brighten Skin Nip + Fab Glycolic Exfoliating Pads (60 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Glycolic acid is the key ingredient in these facial exfoliating pads, which slough away dry cells, even out your skin tone, and give skin an all-over radiance. They’re also infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and salicylic acid to unclog pores. Just wipe one over your face at night, and wake up with skin that’s smooth and refreshed.

28 The Faux Leather Luggage Tags That Are So Chic Travelambo Leather Luggage Tags (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon On your next big trip, mark your luggage with these faux leather tags. Each one has a genuine leather strap that buckles securely onto your suitcase, with a transparent pocket that clearly displays your name and contact information. They come in sophisticated blacks and browns, as well as high-visibility colors like red, summer green, and yellow. Available colors: 26

29 A Shower Dispenser That Sticks To Your Wall Better Living Products 3-Chamber Shower Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fasten this shower dispenser to your tile wall with the included silicone adhesive and double-sided tape. It stays firmly in place, giving you easy access to your shampoo, conditioner, and soap. Simply push each button to dispense the right amount of liquid into your hand or shower loofah. When it’s time to refill, this container lifts easily off the wall.

30 These Stylish Storage Jars For Hair Ties & Cotton Swabs Amolliar Apothecary Storage Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can use these apothecary-style glass jars to hold all sorts of things, such as cotton swabs, hair ties, cotton balls, bandages, and bath salts. They’re the perfect size for your bathroom counter or dresser, and their transparency is helpful for viewing what’s inside. The decorative metallic lids come in multiple finishes, including black, rose gold, and bronze. Available colors: 5

31 A Portable Ring Light For The Perfect Selfie XINBAOHONG Clip-On Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon With this portable and adjustable ring light, you can take perfectly lit selfie photos wherever you go. Simply attach the ring to your phone, tablet, or laptop with the included clip, which has a silicone layer to prevent any scratches. The cordless device can operate for four to seven hours on a single charge, and can be powered back up with a USB cable.

32 The Wine Glass Holder That Installs Under A Cabinet Fomansh Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Store your wine glasses with this space-saving iron rack that affixes to the bottom of your cabinet in minutes. It can hold up to nine glasses at once, suspending them upside down. You can also hang champagne glasses, brandy glasses, and other goblets with bases that are between 4 and 9 centimeters in diameter.

33 A High-Pressure Showerhead That Saves Water Nosame 3-Mode Filtered Showerhead Amazon $28 See On Amazon Yes, it’s possible for your showerhead to deliver a high-pressure stream while also saving water. This showerhead uses micro-nozzle technology to increase the feeling of water pressure, and it has three different settings: rainfall, massage, and jet spray. Plus, the head has a multi-layer filtration system that removes impurities and softens hard water.

34 These Smart Plugs That Can Be Voice-Controlled TanTan Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pack of two smart plugs allows you to turn your appliances on and off using voice control. The plugs pair with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home, and you can also use the accompanying mobile app from anywhere in the world to set timers, create schedules, and turn them on and off remotely.

35 The Memory Foam Pillow With Cooling Gel Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pillow that supports your neck while also keeping you cool, this one from Weekender fits the bill. Made from soft and supportive memory foam, this pillow has several ventilation holes that promote air circulation while you sleep, and it’s also infused with temperature-regulating gel that prevents overheating. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

36 A Double-Tiered Lazy Susan With Understated Style Simpli-Magic 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon There are so many ways you can use this lazy Susan in your kitchen. With two rotating levels, there’s plenty of space for storing spice jars, condiments, and snacks, and the attractive stainless steel finish also makes this a great serving tray for finger foods and teatime treats. Place it inside your cabinet for storage, or display it on your counter.

37 This Sandwich Press For Hot Lunches Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Grill up tasty sandwiches and paninis in just minutes with this electric sandwich maker. The copper surface is nonstick, so you can ditch the butter and oil when grilling, and it’s also molded to seal your slices for diagonal slicing The easy-to-clean unit is perfect for tuna melts, paninis, and grilled cheese.

38 This Wireless Charging Pad With A Slim Profile TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon At just 5 millimeters thick, this unbelievably thin charging pad is small enough to travel with you anywhere. Compatible with all wireless charging devices, this slim disk uses LED lights to let you know when your phone is completely charged. It also comes in several subtle shades, so you can pick one that matches your room’s decor. Available colors: 14

39 Some Adjustable Drawer Dividers Made Of Bamboo Utoplike Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Organize your kitchen, bedroom, and office drawers with these bamboo dividers. Each one is adjustable, extending from 12.25 inches to 17.25 inches, so you can customize it to fit, and the built-in spring allows for hassle-free installation and removal. Plus, they have rubber pads on the ends, so the sides of your drawer will stay scratch-free. Available sizes: 2

40 A Bath Mat Made From Soft & Absorbent Chenille Mayshine Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with this bath mat made from of ultra-soft and absorbent microfiber chenille. Constructed with three layers, the machine-washable mat stays firmly planted in place and comes in colors like charcoal, plum, and spa blue. Over 12,000 customers have given this plush rug a perfect five-star rating.

41 This Makeup Organizer With High Ratings Masirs Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon With 16 different compartments and four shelves, this makeup organizer will keep all of your brushes, lipsticks, mascaras, and eye shadow palettes in place. You can even use it to store jewelry and small accessories. Made from durable acrylic, this transparent holder allows you to clearly view all of your items at once, and it boasts a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 16,000 reviews.

42 An Electric Wine Opener That Makes Uncorking A Breeze Secura Electric Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Opening a bottle of wine doesn’t have to be a hassle — with this electric opener, you can uncork your wine bottle in just seconds. The cordless, rechargeable unit can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. Just fix the end of the device over the cork, press a single button, and boom — you’re ready to enjoy that bottle of pinot.

43 The Himalayan Salt Night Light Syntus Himalayan Salt Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Enjoy the ambient glow of a Himalayan salt lamp with this night light that plugs into your wall. Himalayan salt crystals release negative ions into the atmosphere, purifying the air and promoting peaceful feelings. Several customers swear by this light, sharing that it allows them to feel more relaxed and restful when winding down for bed. It’s great for bedrooms, living rooms, and even nurseries.

44 This Sink Caddy With Near-Perfect Ratings Homemaxs Sink Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon Rust-resistant and sturdy, this stainless steel sink caddy has plenty of space for your soap, sponges, brushes, and other cleaning supplies. Underneath the rack, a removable drain tray collects runoff water, so your counter will stay clean and dry. After over a thousand ratings, this caddy has a near-perfect score of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, and customers love the practical design and heavy-duty build.

45 This Shine-Boosting Hair Rinse That Works In Seconds L'Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of time to spend on hair care? L’Oréal’s lamellar hair treatment can be rinsed out after just eight seconds and leaves hair hydrated, silky, and full of shine. The paraben-free “Wonder Water” can be used on wet hair right after you’ve rinsed out your shampoo for results that look salon-worthy.

46 Some Stick-On Tile Decals That Are So Chic FloorPops Peel-and-Stick Tile Decals (10 Sheets) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Transform your floor with these peel-and-stick decals that look exactly like decorative tiles. Trim each sheet to your desired size, remove the backing, and adhere directly to the floor. The water-resistant vinyl decals have a textured, low-luster finish that gives them a realistic appearance. This is an inexpensive way to update your bathroom or kitchen floors — no grout needed.

47 These Salad Servers Made From Acacia Wood Lipper International Acacia Salad Servers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Impress your dinner guests with these elegant salad-serving utensils made of acacia wood. The natural style pairs perfectly with a wooden salad bowl, but you can also use them with your existing servingware. These also make great housewarming gifts, so go ahead and get a pair for yourself and the hostess with the mostest.

48 A Towel Rack That Mounts To Your Wall mDesign Wall-Mounted Towel Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from strong alloy steel, this towel rack mounts to your wall with the included installation hardware, giving you space to store spare bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. It’s a great way to save cabinet space in the bathroom, but — conveniently — can also be used to store wine bottles in the kitchen.

49 This Breadbox With Vintage Style mDesign Retro Metal Breadbox Amazon $26 See On Amazon Store your sourdough, muffins, bagels, and more in this totally retro metal breadbox. With a hinged lid and a streamlined shape, this sleek box will look great on your countertop and comes in several appealing shades, including mint, red, and light pink. Available colors: 6