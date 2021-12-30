Bustle Newsletter: December 29, 2021

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on December 29, 2021. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The 10 Best Beauty Products Of 2021

Thousands of new beauty products are released each year, and while many of them are good — and some are even great — only a few earn the right to become a new daily staple. We canvassed Bustle’s beauty team for their 10 favorite new releases from 2021. You’ll find a “holy grail foundation,” a “body-clearing hero” for bruises and dark spots, plus the shampoo that left one editor’s hair “looking shinier and healthier than ever.” Read More

The Latest

Cynthia Nixon Nearly Bailed On The SATC Reboot

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old actor turned progressive activist said she would’ve refused to be part of HBO Max’s And Just Like That... if it wasn’t significantly more diverse than the original series. “I really didn’t think I was going to do it — I was very reluctant. But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis] about the things that I couldn’t go back without — a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board.” Read More

15 Cheap Things To Do For New Year’s Eve

It’s finally time for the holiday we all love to hate: New Year’s Eve! Did you know staying in with a cheese board and a great movie counts as a legitimate social plan? (Oh, the joys of being over 25.) This list includes the best no-frills ideas you can do on a budget. Our pro tip: Go for a good New Year’s Eve rom-com; they’re infinitely better than their Christmas cousins. Read More

Today’s Reads

How To Know When You’ve Found A Partner Who’s “Perfect Enough”

Voltaire was onto something when he said “Perfect is the enemy of good,” and he never even tried to match with someone on Tinder. We’re often told that accepting anything less than the best is “settling,” but the reality is no one’s perfect. If you want to be with someone long term, it’s up to you to determine which characteristics and behaviors you can tolerate and which ones you can’t. Here, an expert-backed guide to figuring out the difference between what you want and what you need. Read More

Britney Spears’ Historic 2021, Broken Down Month By Month

After 13 years, Britney Spears was finally freed from her conservatorship in November, following a 2021 that included her publicly speaking out against the arrangement for the first time, hiring her own lawyer, and her father being suspended as conservator. Amid all the drama, however, Spears still managed to seek out moments of levity. Take a look back at her eventful year. Read More

4 Signs Most Affected By The January New Moon

New moons reset the lunar cycle, creating time for recharging your batteries, setting goals, and starting projects. Since the next lunation is ingressing into Capricorn, you can be sure that the vibes will be all about meticulous planning and diligent work — a pretty intimidating aura to be surrounded with for those who find hard work harrowing or are on the more untraditional side (looking at you, Aquarius). These are the four signs expected to thrive. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Expect intense emotions. Read More

More Good Stuff