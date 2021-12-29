Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 29, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 29.

If you’re not feeling your best today, it could be difficult to turn it around as the Scorpio moon intensifies our emotions. As such, you may want to be gentle with yourself as much as possible. With the Scorpio moon opposing unstable Uranus in Taurus in the morning, you could hear something unsettling or surprising. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is by way of catharsis or purge.

Later in the morning, the moon faces off with unyielding Saturn in Aquarius, which could bring up feelings of loneliness, depression, or alienation. The best thing to do right now is band together. The meeting between Mars in big-hearted Sagittarius and Saturn in Aquarius in the early evening encourages looking out for each other rather than going it alone.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting between Mercury and Venus in no-nonsense Capricorn encourages us to talk realistically about quality of life issues so we can work to fix them. The friction between the Scorpio Moon and Saturn in Aquarius can be helpful for digging down deep to find the resilience and determination we need to get through a challenging time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of focusing on what someone else has going for them. Instead, look at what you have and take a moment to be grateful. There are good things coming your way. Have faith.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let someone’s bad attitude ruin your mood today. You can stay above the fray by refusing to get pulled into their drama or petty behavior. Connect with friends or people with a positive vibe.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling discouraged about executing a plan or goal. Your partner, friend, or mentor may offer you the push you need to keep working at it despite the current odds. Don’t give up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there’s something you’re not happy with when it comes to a romantic or intimate relationship, don’t avoid the issue. Now’s the time to be proactive in addressing or fixing the problem.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With work, try not to promise more than you can deliver. It’s better to be straightforward about what you can and can’t do. People will be more understanding than you expect.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not pushing yourself further than you can actually keep up. You can do more by setting aside time to get the rest you need. Asking for help makes things easier, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A difficult financial issue could be cramping your fun or peace of mind today. Perhaps it’s time to cut back on unnecessary spending or get on the phone and start talking to someone who can help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like there’s a lot being tossed at you now, and you have only but so much energy or help to handle it all. Take it slow today. Prioritize what’s most important and start there.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be dealing with some anxiety or sadness today. If possible, seek out the help of a supportive friend or sibling. Try and focus on what you have the power to change right now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling like staying off the radar today. Don’t feel bad if you need to take off work or cancel on someone. For now, it’s better to lay low and chill.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be dealing with a challenging issue at work, particularly with someone in a supervisory role. You may need to enlist the help of an expert or advocate to effectively resolve the issue.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of taking misleading or inaccurate information at face value. It might be necessary to do some extra digging when it comes to what you see or hear.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.