Nothing says a cosmic fresh start like a new year meeting up with the beginning of the lunar cycle. The January 2022 new moon is coming in strong with a grounded perspective on what it means to be self-disciplined. This lunation occurs on Jan. 2 and is making a cameo appearance in head-honcho Capricorn. So if you’re dreading your work responsibilities or are having a little too much fun draining your savings right now, the new moon is here to recalibrate your priorities — and the sea-goat means business. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2022 new moon, this lunation will be a stark reminder to double down and take your to-do list seriously.

New moons reset the lunar cycle, and in astrology, a new moon is a time for recharging your batteries, setting goals, and starting projects. And since this lunation is ingressing into Capricorn, you can be sure that the vibes will be all about meticulous planning and diligent work — a pretty intimidating aura to be surrounded with for those who find hard work harrowing or are on the more untraditional side (looking at you, Aquarius). Adding celestial drama is Mercury, the planet of communication, forming a combative square aspect with shock-inducing Uranus, challenging your comfy routines and begging you to think and communicate with an entirely new perspective. Suffice to say, tackling your biggest responsibilities is critical right now, whether you’re ready for it or not.

Will the new moon serve you much-needed tough love? Continue reading to find out if you’re one of the select few zodiac signs who are most affected by the January 2022 new moon and how to overcome the challenges that come along with it.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, you're known for being breezy and carefree, but this new moon in Capricorn is asking you to settle down and make transformations to your lifestyle. In other words, put in the hard work to support your personal and professional endeavors. “During this lunation, expect big feelings to come up. Do your best to sit with these feelings, as they’ll prompt you to what it is that needs transformation in your life,” MaKayla McRae, aka The Starry Eyed Mystic, tells Bustle.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Does it feel like you're simply going through the motions lately, Leo? As the grounded earth sign Capricorn hits your house of routine this lunation, you may feel frustrated by the sea goat's motto of "all work and no play,” but it’s all in an effort to get set a strong tone for the rest of the year. “If you’ve been putting off chores, this is the time to get refocused and restructured. ‘Cleaning’ up your life on mind, body, and soul levels, will be essential,” says McRae.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With all the change in the air followed by the start of your season and the winter solstice, you’ll find this lunation to be self-motivating as it relates to your self-expression and identity — so don’t be afraid to get acquainted with your inner self through reflection and treat yourself to celebrate your wins. “Capricorn, of course, this is your new moon, so your first house of self-identity and general life path will be hit by this lunation. Expect a boost of confidence, the urge to for a makeover, or overall urge to start fresh,” says McRae.