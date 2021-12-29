Nothing says a cosmic fresh start like a new year meeting up with the beginning of the lunar cycle. The January 2022 new moon is coming in strong with a grounded perspective on what it means to be self-disciplined. This lunation occurs on Jan. 2 and is making a cameo appearance in head-honcho Capricorn. So if you’re dreading your work responsibilities or are having a little too much fun draining your savings right now, the new moon is here to recalibrate your priorities — and the sea-goat means business. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2022 new moon, this lunation will be a stark reminder to double down and take your to-do list seriously.
New moons reset the lunar cycle, and in astrology, a new moon is a time for recharging your batteries, setting goals, and starting projects. And since this lunation is ingressing into Capricorn, you can be sure that the vibes will be all about meticulous planning and diligent work — a pretty intimidating aura to be surrounded with for those who find hard work harrowing or are on the more untraditional side (looking at you, Aquarius). Adding celestial drama is Mercury, the planet of communication, forming a combative square aspect with shock-inducing Uranus, challenging your comfy routines and begging you to think and communicate with an entirely new perspective. Suffice to say, tackling your biggest responsibilities is critical right now, whether you’re ready for it or not.
Will the new moon serve you much-needed tough love? Continue reading to find out if you’re one of the select few zodiac signs who are most affected by the January 2022 new moon and how to overcome the challenges that come along with it.