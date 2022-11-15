A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

What The “Hollywood Weight Loss Drug” Semaglutide Did For Me

You’ve probably heard by now that diets don’t work. But acknowledging the futility of dieting offers little to the person whose doctor tells them to lose weight. When a friend said she was taking semaglutide — what Variety called “Hollywood’s secret new weight loss drug” — I wanted to know about her experience. Read More

The Latest

Prada’s Triangle Bag Reached It-Bag Status On The Arms Of Kendall Jenner & More

The fashion house debuted its triangle bag on the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear runway, quickly expanding to women’s wear — and from there, to the arms of virtually every celeb and influencer. Kendall Jenner is the latest to rock the unique shape, posting a series of photos with her olive green Prada Symbole bag. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Says The Hair Tales Is “A Love Letter To Black Women”

Wild. Unruly. Unkempt. These are labels often associated with Black women’s hair — and a new six-part docuseries produced by Oprah Winfrey, Michaela Angela Davis, and Tracee Ellis Ross aims to set the record straight. It follows Ross, the show’s host, as she chats with high-profile guests like Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey, and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley about the triumphs, trials, and beauty of natural hair. Read More

PSA: These Are Officially All The Best Pre-Black Friday Deals From Target This Year

Target has hundreds of products already marked down ahead of the big event across all categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, and more. Whether you’re in the market for a coffee maker or a new pair of headphones, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on those goodies you’ve been eyeing all year. Read More

Must Reads

The Best Wines For Literally Every Type Of Holiday Gathering

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You’re standing in front of the refrigerator in your local wine shop around the corner from your friend’s house, five minutes before you’re supposed to show up to her holiday party — and you have absolutely no idea what to bring, so you grab your go-to $10 bottle of white. No more! Bustle hit up two California winemakers to get the best recs for eight different festive scenarios. Read More

90 Songs To Blast During The Holiday Season To Feel All The Feels

We hand-picked music for three winter playlists with totally different vibes. Now, you get to spend less time scrolling through Spotify and more time with loved ones, shopping for gifts, and watching the new Lindsay Lohan movie. Read More

Dorinda Medley Has Holiday Hosting Down To A Science

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and any other holiday you celebrate, the former Real Housewives of New York star shared her best (and seriously iconic) hosting tips with Bustle, so you can breathe a little easier during the stress of the season. From seating arrangements to disruptive guests, she knows a thing or two about having a good time. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For Nov. 15, 2022

It’s not the best day of the week, but even so, affection is in the air. Read More

More Good Stuff

35 Ways Women Still Aren’t Equal To Men

Should You “Mastermind” Your Love Life?

Of Course There Was Petty Drama At Tiffany Trump’s Wedding