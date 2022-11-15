90 Songs To Blast During The Holiday Season To Feel All The Feels

On the third day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: three children of destiny (Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle), two duets, and a whistle tone from Mariah Carey. Yes, “it’s time” for holiday music, the Queen of Christmas declared. But with so many songs released over the decades, finding the perfect tunes to suit your mood or to play when you’re hosting a holiday party can be overwhelming. To alleviate some end-of-year stress for you — so you can spend more time with loved ones, shop for gifts, and watch the new Lindsay Lohan movie — we’ve handpicked 90 songs to blast when you have guests over or when you want to be jolly all on your own.

Below, you’ll find 90 songs separated into three playlists. The first one is filled with female vocalists like Mariah, Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Sia, Leona Lewis, Taylor Swift, Andra Day, Kacey Musgraves, and more. The next playlist is packed with songs from bands/duos like Wham!, Destiny’s Child, Backstreet Boys, The Smashing Pumpkins, Pentatonix, Run-D.M.C., and My Chemical Romance (plus a new duet from Ed Sheeran and Elton John). The final playlist is one that will make you feel all the feels, as it includes darker songs with titles like “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” “Coldest Winter,” and “Christmas Makes Me Cry.”

Let’s kick the sounds of the season off with Mariah’s perennial holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday 100 songs chart 28 years after she debuted it in 1994. Push play — and remember to spread holiday cheer.

30 Holiday Songs By Female Singers

It’s ladies’ night, every night until Christmas.

30 Holiday Songs By Groups And Duets

It’s almost like they’re caroling at your front door!

30 Holiday Songs That Aren’t So Jolly

Deck the halls with tears!