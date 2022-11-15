Here's your daily horoscope for November 15, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 15, 2022.

The moon is in fun-loving Leo, but thanks to the friction it’s getting from unstable Uranus in Taurus and icy Saturn in Aquarius, today might not feel that great. However, there is a silver lining with Venus in passionate Scorpio teaming up with buoyant Jupiter in Pisces early this morning.

Look to this Venus-Jupiter aspect for help with emotional fulfillment, creative ideas, and spiritual nourishment. This cosmic combo can be especially helpful for nurturing loving bonds, expressing heartfelt sentiments, and helping others.

Take a more thoughtful approach to love, whether you’re single or partnered.

The people you love will come through for you today. Expect help when you need it.

You can keep the stress at bay today by sticking to a plan.

Seek out joy wherever you can find it today. Getting playful or creative might help.

You might feel stretched thin today. Don’t be too proud to ask for help from your family or others. A cozy evening in might refill your cup.

Talking to someone wise or empathetic could lift your spirits today.

Keep an eye out for a new opportunity. It might come through someone you know.

Don’t get too in your head today. If you’re feeling the urge to try something new, go with it.

When you help or give back to others, you help keep the good vibes going.

Serendipity might be at work today when it comes to who you meet. Keep yourself open.

There could be something promising developments with your career or finances.

Your charm and positivity are like magnets today. Good things are headed your way.

