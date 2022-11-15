Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 15, 2022
Chin up.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 15, 2022.
The moon is in fun-loving Leo, but thanks to the friction it’s getting from unstable Uranus in Taurus and icy Saturn in Aquarius, today might not feel that great. However, there is a silver lining with Venus in passionate Scorpio teaming up with buoyant Jupiter in Pisces early this morning.
Look to this Venus-Jupiter aspect for help with emotional fulfillment, creative ideas, and spiritual nourishment. This cosmic combo can be especially helpful for nurturing loving bonds, expressing heartfelt sentiments, and helping others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Take a more thoughtful approach to love, whether you’re single or partnered.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The people you love will come through for you today. Expect help when you need it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You can keep the stress at bay today by sticking to a plan.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Seek out joy wherever you can find it today. Getting playful or creative might help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might feel stretched thin today. Don’t be too proud to ask for help from your family or others. A cozy evening in might refill your cup.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Talking to someone wise or empathetic could lift your spirits today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Keep an eye out for a new opportunity. It might come through someone you know.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t get too in your head today. If you’re feeling the urge to try something new, go with it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
When you help or give back to others, you help keep the good vibes going.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Serendipity might be at work today when it comes to who you meet. Keep yourself open.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
There could be something promising developments with your career or finances.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your charm and positivity are like magnets today. Good things are headed your way.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.