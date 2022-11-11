The latest designer handbag trend is a geometric one and it’s courtesy of Prada. The fashion house first debuted their triangle bag on the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear runway, quickly expanding to women’s wear — and from there, to the arms of virtually every celeb and influencer.

Kendall Jenner is the latest to rock the unique shape, posting a series of photos with her olive green Prada Symbole bag. The shoulder bag fit perfectly under her arm, a gold chain and leather strap keeping it secure — and undeniably stylish.

The triangle silhouette is reflected on the geometric pattern — both inspired by the famous Prada heritage logo. The bag itself comes in numerous colorways, materials, and sizes, including a shoulder bag, a wristlet-size pouch, a mini, and a keychain. Styles range from $4,400 for the shearling design and $625 for the mini pouch that doubles as a coin purse.

Beyond Jenner, celebrities like Storm Reid, Rita Ora, and Valentina Ferragni have worn the luxury accessory, as well as several K-pop idols, like Younghoon of The Boyz, Seventeen’s Mingyu, and Sana of Twice. With starpower like this, the style could to replace Gucci’s Attaché or Diesel’s 1DR as the handbag of the season.

The triangle purse is slowly making its way to it-bag status, and as a fan of geometric silhouettes, I’m not mad at it.