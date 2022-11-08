A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Why Hailey Bieber Swears By This 4-Minute Hair Mask

Kim Kardashian uses it. Halsey recently posted it on her Instagram stories. Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna have all given the product their blessing. So why are people obsessed with K18? For one, the hair mask works in just four minutes to repair and soften damaged strands as well as soothe your dry scalp. It’s also practically foolproof because you don’t need to use a ton of it — or even rinse it out (love this for us). Experts shared their no-B.S. insight into K18’s ingredients, how it all works, and more. Read More

The Latest

The Savvy Way Leaders Like Kamala Harris Are Appealing To Young Americans

In mid-October, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted student leaders at the White House for a conversation on reproductive rights and health care access. Democrats are hoping that the fall of Roe v. Wade will mobilize young Americans to vote in the midterms and help the party retain control of Congress, and have been focusing on reproductive rights as a strategic starting point. It could be a smart move, given recent polling which shows that abortion and women’s rights are top issues for young women voters. Read More

Here’s How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season still rages on in the astrology world. November’s full moon also happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, and with that comes big potential for surprising revelations and cosmic twists of fate. Here’s how tomorrow’s lunar event will affect your zodiac sign. Read More

Must Reads

Kendall Jenner Wore A Naked Dress On The Red Carpet, Revealing Some Spicy Sideboob

Kendall Jenner knows how to serve a look that can stand on its own — and at Saturday’s LACMA Art + Film Gala, she wore a saucy, see-through outfit that served up some serious Hot Girl Sideboob. The model went full glam in a sheer bodysuit by Turkish designer Burç Akyol featuring a mock turtleneck and black satin panels. On the bottom, she wore a sparkly silver skirt that draped below her pelvis and had a slit in the back, allowing her strappy heels to get in some red carpet time as well. High fashion, indeed. Read More

Girlpuppy Wants To Be The Hannah Montana Of Indie Pop

Becca Harvey, who performs under the moniker Girlpuppy, knew from a young age that she wanted to be a pop star. “I wanted a wireless microphone. I wanted glittery outfits. I wanted to run down a catwalk,” she tells Bustle semi-sarcastically. Harvey’s first tracks, recorded and released from home at the height of the pandemic, are akin to bedroom pop — and she soldiered on with that approach while recording her debut album, When I’m Alone, from a house she rented with her bandmates atop a mountain in Tennessee. “Every Sunday we’d have Euphoria night. Making three men sit down and watch it was just too much fun.” Here, Harvey tells us more about herself, including her other TV obsessions. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Good vibes might be scarce. Read More

More Good Stuff