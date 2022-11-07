Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 7, 2022
Good vibes might be scarce.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 7, 2022.
The tension in the air is so thick today that you could probably cut it with a knife. Not only is everyone feeling the intensity of tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in Taurus, but today’s face off between Venus in passionate Scorpio and icy Saturn in Aquarius will also make things challenging.
While the moon is currently in easygoing and affectionate Taurus, there might be a noticeable decrease in the amount of cooperation and friendly vibes going around under today’s Venus-Saturn aspect. In some cases, it might be necessary to exercise healthy boundaries with others, while in other cases, it might be time to say goodbye to an unhappy relationship.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You and a friend might not be on the same page. If the issue is minor, perhaps you can let it go. If it’s not, maybe it’s time to distance yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might be feeling overburdened today. Let people know that you could use some support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
There’s a chance that you’re feeling unmotivated today. Some creative visualization exercises could help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You don’t have to agree to an opportunity just because it’s being offered. There will be more.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re feeling pulled into too many directions, take it as a sign to pull back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Avoid getting pulled into petty arguments. It’s OK to acknowledge when you’re wrong or uneducated about something.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
There’s no need to try to be something that you’re not. Authenticity is attractive.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t let self-doubt shrink your confidence. Don’t look to others for validation either.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might need to have a tough but needed discussion with someone if they’ve breached your trust or boundaries.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’re reminded that you can’t make everyone happy, nor should you try.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you need a pep talk or some cheering up, look to the people that love you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Try not to let the world get you down. Do what you can to nourish yourself today.
