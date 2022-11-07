Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 7, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 7, 2022.

The tension in the air is so thick today that you could probably cut it with a knife. Not only is everyone feeling the intensity of tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in Taurus, but today’s face off between Venus in passionate Scorpio and icy Saturn in Aquarius will also make things challenging.

While the moon is currently in easygoing and affectionate Taurus, there might be a noticeable decrease in the amount of cooperation and friendly vibes going around under today’s Venus-Saturn aspect. In some cases, it might be necessary to exercise healthy boundaries with others, while in other cases, it might be time to say goodbye to an unhappy relationship.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You and a friend might not be on the same page. If the issue is minor, perhaps you can let it go. If it’s not, maybe it’s time to distance yourself.

You might be feeling overburdened today. Let people know that you could use some support.

There’s a chance that you’re feeling unmotivated today. Some creative visualization exercises could help.

You don’t have to agree to an opportunity just because it’s being offered. There will be more.

If you’re feeling pulled into too many directions, take it as a sign to pull back.

Avoid getting pulled into petty arguments. It’s OK to acknowledge when you’re wrong or uneducated about something.

There’s no need to try to be something that you’re not. Authenticity is attractive.

Don’t let self-doubt shrink your confidence. Don’t look to others for validation either.

You might need to have a tough but needed discussion with someone if they’ve breached your trust or boundaries.

You’re reminded that you can’t make everyone happy, nor should you try.

If you need a pep talk or some cheering up, look to the people that love you.

Try not to let the world get you down. Do what you can to nourish yourself today.

