Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.

November’s full moon is rising in the sensory and stability-loving sign of Taurus, and its shake-ups may help us to better connect with our values or let go of things that are no longer serving our highest good. Eclipses in general are known for being lunar wildcards, but this one has an even more amplified element of surprise to it, as the moon will be perfectly conjunct with the unpredictable planet Uranus in Taurus. Meanwhile, directly across the zodiac, the sun will be conjunct with the mental planet Mercury and value-oriented Venus in Scorpio. With this alignment, hidden information is likely to be revealed, and shocking secrets may finally be expressed — especially as it relates to relationships. All five of these eclipse-adjacent planets will also be forming a tense T-square to tough-love planet Saturn, adding to the intensity.

Trust the universe and stay grounded through these fast-paced eclipse changes — and read on for your November 2022 full moon eclipse horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Something dramatic may be shifting when it comes to your financial situation under this eclipse, Aries. Cash and other material resources could come or go quickly now, but some major money-making opportunities or windfalls may come flying into your lap out of left field, too. This lunation is definitely tumultuous, but once things fall into place, you’ll probably find that your income sources feel more secure than ever before.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This lunar eclipse is taking place in your sign, Taurus — and it’s pulling chaotic planet Uranus into the mix, so you can bet things are going to get wild. You’re in the midst of a major metamorphosis involving your identity and relationships throughout this eclipse cycle, and this lunation is going to push you further along on that journey. These sudden shifts may feel uncomfortable, but think of them as growing pains that are requisite to your evolution.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ever-adaptable nature makes you well-equipped for eclipse shake-ups, Gemini. But this time around, the cosmic chaos may get the best of you in terms of energy levels. This lunation is an important time to rest, recharge your batteries, and honor your self-care-related needs in a big way. Prioritizing quality alone time and restorative downtime is essential — and you may find that your schedule demands it of you. Hit the snooze button and give yourself some TLC.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re a creature of comforts, Cancer, but this eclipse may ask you to branch out from your usual crowd. Sudden changes in your social group may force you to re-examine the dynamics in your friendships, or could find you discovering a sense of belonging and community in an unexpected place. While it’s nice to stay true to your old crew, it may be time to explore fresh connections and collaborations that are more aligned with the person you’re becoming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your professional life is in flux in a big way now, Leo, and sudden shifts to your current career path or position may unfold under this eclipse. Some gigs or projects may come to a swift or unexpected conclusion in order to create space for bigger opportunities, or a surprising new work-related offer could materialize in a timeline you’d never have expected. You may even find that personal matters shift the way you choose to show up in the public eye for the time being, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, you tend to err on the side of practicality, Virgo. But under this eclipse, it might be time to throw caution to the wind, dive straight into the deep end, and chase after your loftiest aspirations in a leap of faith. This lunation is pushing you outside of your comfort zone and challenging you to explore new things. Your perspective is shifting whether you’re ready or not, so try to go with the flow and say yes to the adventures.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The deep revelations and salacious secrets coming out under this eclipse may feel extra personal for you, Libra — as this lunation is hitting one of the more vulnerable-feeling parts of your chart. Your lunar x-ray vision can help you see beyond the surface of other people’s intentions, and may even help you see into your own desires and drive more clearly, too. Don’t run from the truth or hide from what’s inside.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you’re on stagnant or shaky turf in a current partnership, Scorpio, this eclipse may just be the cosmic quake you needed to start moving forward. Relationship dynamics could shift quickly, information pertaining to a partner could emerge, or a sudden change of heart could send you sailing straight in one direction or another. You may even find yourself breaking old patterns. Either way, change is happening — trust that it’s for your greatest good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This lunation has the potential to totally disrupt your usual routine and turn your schedule upside down, Sagittarius — but maybe that’s a good thing. It’s hard to ditch old habits, but during eclipse season, it can happen fast. You’re naturally spontaneous, so channel that energy toward having an open-hearted reception to whatever unexpected responsibilities or opportunities get thrown your way. It may be chaotic now, but it’ll ultimately help you get back on track.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

No more putting your passions on the back burner, Capricorn. This eclipse is pulling weeds and clearing space in your personal garden, ensuring the soil is fresh, fertile, and ready to sprout all sorts of new inspiration into your life. Whether it’s by falling into a flirty romantic fling or brewing up some renewed creative juices, trust that this eclipse is pushing you toward more authentic forms of self-expression and fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This lunation is hitting one of the most sensitive parts of your chart, Aquarius, so you might feel the shake-ups in a more close-to-home way than usual. Your living situation or domestic responsibilities may shift suddenly, or you may find that some long-buried memories or family secrets finally come to light. The emotional eclipse rollercoaster can be a rough ride, but it can also help you to release some of the heavier feelings you’ve been carrying for too long.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’re a busy little fish under the rays of this eclipse, Pisces, as all sorts of fascinating new information is emerging into your awareness, shaping how you move forward. Conversations can reveal shocking secrets, flash opportunities, or surprising updates on ongoing events in your everyday life. Keep your ears open and your antennae perked — and don’t forget to listen to your intuition, too.