A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 2, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How Do You Know When It’s TIme To End A Relationship?

It’s a tale as old as time. You’ve been in your (fine! adequate! comfortable!) relationship for years, and despite having doubts, decide to stay because of all the “time you’ve invested,” or feeling like it’s “too late” to start over with someone new. But Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit says that’s an invalid way to look at a partnership: “There is an extremely pervasive myth out there that people are something that can be invested in, like a 401(k) … [but] a relationship with someone isn’t about strategically planning how to be with a person who’ll bring you the most return for your efforts at some point down the road. None of these seven years was or is a waste. It’s your life. You can’t waste your life; it’s impossible. But you can make choices that will lead you to new, happier, fuller directions.” Read More

The Latest

Here’s How Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

The bad news? Mercury retrograde hits next week on Sept. 9 and will be plaguing us through the end of the month. The good news? It’s the planet’s last backspin for the year, so after this, it’ll be smooth cosmic sailing. This time around, the pesky planet will be retrograding through two signs — Libra and Virgo — which means old issues might be rearing their heads and wreaking havoc in our love lives (especially for you, Aries). Here’s exactly what’s in store for your sign. Read More

This Exercise Is The Ultimate Hip Opener

The clamshell is one of those deceptively simple exercises that looks easy (and sounds cute!)… until you do a lot of them. The movement is great for increasing mobility and building strength in the hips and glutes, which can in turn reduce tension in the low back. That’s a win-win for your achy bag of bones, baby! Read More

Must Reads

How Andrea Bartz Wrote Her First Book While Working Full Time

Most days it feels like I can barely work full time while working full time, but Bartz managed to bang out a whole a*s novel (which was selected by Reese Witherspoon’s book club and is now in development at Netflix). Her trick? A dedicated routine and small, achievable goals. Read More

On TikTok, Gen Z Is Showing Off Their Natural Noses

While rhinoplasties are still a top five cosmetic procedure, the number performed has fallen by 9% in the last 20 years or so. And earlier this year, Bella Hadid confessed to Vogue that she has some regrets about her own nose job: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.” So maybe this TikTok trend is indicative of a larger sea change? It’s about time that old tired Friends joke about Rachel’s pre-nose job nose was formally laid to rest. Read More

How To Pursue A Goal Without Letting It Take Over Your Life

The stars are aligning to make September an ideal time to dive head-first into a big project, but even so, you don’t want to fall into a position where you have blinders on and ignore everything else in your life. Here’s how to keep your eyes on the prize (like… IDK writing a book while also holding down your 9 to 5) without getting all Andy Sachs about it. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Weekend Horoscope

Words might get charged. Read More

More Good Stuff

17 Labor Day Recipes We’re Making This Weekend

Inside The Cult Fandom Of Formula 1

My Girlfriend And I Played A Video Game About Divorce