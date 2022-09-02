Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for the Labor Day weekend, September 2-5, 2022.

Although Labor Day weekend is usually a time where people get to take off from work and relax, the cosmic weather for much of this weekend isn’t so chill. Friday gets off to a bit of a soggy start with the moon in passionate Scorpio battling it out with cold Saturn in Aquarius early in the a.m. Later in the afternoon, the moon faces off with Venus in attention-grabbing Leo. This planetary pair could make for some over-the-top emotional drama.

Friday’s vibe begins to even out a bit once the moon moves to optimistic Sagittarius. However, with Mercury in peaceful Libra making an opposition to Jupiter in aggressive Aries later that day, words can get a bit charged. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Sagittarius moon is taking heat from Mars in Gemini and the sun in Virgo. The best piece of advice — limit hot-takes and controversial opinions to the group chat and avoid getting roped into petty arguments.

By Sunday, the intensity in the air subsides a bit with the moon in Sagittarius getting support from Saturn in Aquarius and Venus in Leo. If you’ve fallen out with anyone over the past couple of days, this cosmic combo can help you patch things up or quickly recover. Come Sunday night, the moon enters grounded Capricorn while Venus moves to Virgo overnight, both working to diffuse any residual tension. Monday morning brings in a bit of stress with the Capricorn moon bumping into Mercury and Jupiter. Luckily, by the evening, calmer heads prevail as the moon gets together with the sun in pragmatic Virgo.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Not every comment is worth responding to, and there are just some battles that you don’t need to fight. Think on this before getting yourself into unnecessary drama. Staying busy can help you avoid trouble.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You want to be helpful but putting more things on your plate than you can handle will end up draining you more than you might realize. You don’t have to be a hero. Focus on fun.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While others might be partying this weekend, you’ll do better by keeping to yourself and keeping activities low-key. Anything that helps to recharge and restore you will be ideal.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make use of the community support that you have behind you as it will help you with avoiding or managing burnout. Even if it’s just to get together with people and play, you’ll do best with a team.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t have share every opinion you have with others. Chances are you’re doing very little to change anyone’s mind right now. Put that energy towards something more enjoyable. Watch your spending too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might feel like you’re trying to herd cats this weekend, so you might as well relax and give up the need to control every detail, or other people. What can you do that’s for your joy and yours alone?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be selective about the company you keep this weekend as your energy reserves are low and not everyone is bringing good vibes. Aside from that, if you’re feeling scattered, take time to get grounded.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be wary of people-pleasing or shrinking yourself. Honor your time and your worth. Being around the people that just get you will help assuage any insecurity you’re feeling.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reliability is a key theme as you’re called to show up for others. However, be careful about overcommitting yourself. Find a balance between honoring your priorities and making time for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Stay flexible this weekend as chances are things won’t go according to plan. Plus, you might feel like backing out of some commitments too. Give yourself some time to catch up to yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re traveling this weekend, it will help to give yourself as much wiggle room as possible in case plans are cancelled or change last minute. On another note, alone time can help you revive your creative batteries.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to draw some boundaries with a few folks this weekend to protect your own peace of mind. Though being in the company of those that offer you a sense of belonging will feed you.

Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.