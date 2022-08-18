It’s officially retrograde season, folks. By the time September begins, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto will all be in the midst of their annual backspins. But the cosmic heat will be turned up in a big way come September 9, as that’s when Mercury joins this moonwalking brigade. Mercury’s retrograde periods are the most notorious of the planetary bunch, as they’re known for causing mix-ups when it comes to communication, timing, scheduling, traveling, and more. This time around, we’re in for some mercurial mayhem through Oct. 2, so you’ll want to know how the September 2022 Mercury retrograde will affect your zodiac sign.

Mercury is the planet of logistics and information, and during September and October, it will be retrograding through two different zodiac signs — social air sign Libra and pragmatic earth sign Virgo. It begins its reversal in Libra on Sept. 9, where it’ll backspin for the first two weeks of the retrograde. Libra is the sign that rules partnerships, contracts, and generally feeling balanced, so we may find that old relationship issues could crop up in our love lives or legal negotiations could hit stressful roadblocks. It’s important to be extra diplomatic in communication during this time to avoid misunderstandings and try to find a middle ground.

On Sept. 23, Mercury will re-enter Virgo, where it’ll spend the remainder of the retrograde. Virgo is one of the zodiac signs ruled by Mercury, and it’s associated with routines, organization, and scheduling. That said, the final week and a half of the retrograde could result in all sorts of mix-ups and delays that’ll make managing our time super frustrating. Leave extra space in your calendar to get from place to place, and double-check the dates and times for all your appointments to be sure you haven’t misremembered any important details.

No one is exempt from the dizzying effects of Mercury retrograde, so read on to find out how your zodiac sign will fare.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is coming for both your schedule and your partnerships, Aries — so instead of being your usual impulsive self, you may want to pause and think before making moves. Unresolved relationship issues are likely to crop up during the first half of the retrograde, so approach these sensitive conversations with compassion. After that, you may find that it’s hard to find your groove time-wise, so be careful not to double-book yourself and get into a pickle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your schedule is getting turned upside down during this retrograde, Taurus, so let go of those stubborn fixed sign tendencies and grant yourself a little extra flexibility around your time and productivity levels. Use this as a chance to review your routine and let go of any obligations that aren’t serving you anymore. Retrogrades are also notorious for bringing exes out of the woodwork, so stand your ground if a ghost from your past shows up begging for a second chance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Old baggage from your dating life, family life, and home life alike could come bubbling up to the surface now, Gemini — and this sludge of unearthed drama could really bog you down. But just because you’re not moving forward doesn’t mean you’re not making progress. Use this as an opportunity to connect with the sparks from your past and handle your unfinished business so you can move forward with room for fresh inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re probably going to be lost in nostalgia under this retrograde, Cancer, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself swimming down memory lane or revisiting past conversations with those close to you. That said, do your best not to let your headspace get in the way of clear communication. Make an effort to be straightforward with the people you live with and interact with on the daily — as passive-aggressive behavior will only make things feel more tense.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your social life might take a little hit under this retrograde, Leo, as communication clashes and logistical errors could make it hard to pin down any set plans. Between the potential for confusing conversations, email snags, and money miscalculations, interacting with the world could feel like a headache — but that’s why it’s important to take it slow. Instead of rushing through your to-do list or scrambling to catch up on correspondences, take a deep breath and just do one thing at a time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury is your ruling planet, so you might find that your keen eye for detail feels a little fuzzier than usual — especially during the latter half of the retrograde, when Mercury enters your sign. While you’re usually great with logistics, avoid making any major purchases now, as you may ultimately find out that things aren’t what you thought. Instead, use this time to review your spending habits and assess what’s worth investing in for the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury backspinning through your sign, Libra, it may be difficult to express yourself and your opinions without feeling like you’re being misunderstood or stepping on people’s toes. However, it’s best to avoid overthinking and quit worrying so much about what other people may think of you. Being authentically yourself means not being everyone’s cup of tea all the time, and that’s OK. Lean into your charming and diplomatic people skills to navigate touchy social situations with grace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a sensitive water sign, it’s usually easy for you to connect with the ethereal wisdom of your higher self, Scorpio. But during this retrograde, it may be a struggle to clearly interpret your intuition. Instead of rushing to conclusions, this is a sign to sit with your feelings and let them simmer, as clarity will come with time. Additionally, friendship drama could crop up during the final weeks of the retrograde — but if disagreements are brewing, it’s OK to bow out and excuse yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is rolling through the sectors of your chart related to social groups and career, Sag — meaning that maintaining solid communication is a big deal. It’s a good time to steer clear of any workplace gossip or friendship drama and keep your lips zipped. Use temperance and be patient when replying to work emails or group chats, as it’ll be all too easy to overlook some important information and jump to an inaccurate conclusion.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the retrograde raging through your professional life, Cap, now is a good time to hit pause on any new work endeavors and focus on reassessing what’s already on your plate. This could be a good time to revisit past projects or solve an old problem by adopting a new perspective. However, be careful to dot your i’s and cross your t’s when it comes to any career moves, as we’re more likely to run into misunderstandings or make mistakes that cause delays.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re planning any end-of-summer trips, Aquarius, be aware that Mercury retrograde can throw a wrench in our travel plans — so you’ll want to leave lots of your in your itinerary for potential delays. If you’re staying close to home, now’s a good time to revisit previous interests or pursue some old passions. Whether it’s an unfinished book from your bookshelf or some unfinished business with someone you love, there’s lots to gain by looking at the past with a new perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Boundaries could feel blurry during this retrograde, Pisces, and conversations could get confusing — which might make it hard to navigate the complicated relationships that are closest to your heart. Old wounds could get reopened and sensitive memories could get triggered, and while this could create an opportunity for healing, it might also be a time to practice setting stronger boundaries and distancing yourself from situations that no longer feel aligned with your best interest. Follow your gut.