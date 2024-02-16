If there’s one thing to know about Campbell and Jett Puckett, it’s that they’re madly in love. They got engaged six months into their relationship, and for years, they were a pretty typical couple: They went to football games, built IKEA furniture, and traveled. Today, however, they’re the internet’s most viral — and the most fire — couple, inspiring everyone from Alix Earle to Sylvester Stallone.

ICYMI, Campbell Puckett is a content creator who’s been sharing fashion tips since 2018, but it wasn’t until Jan. 14 of this year that she went mega-viral along with her husband Jett in one of their OOTDs. In an adorably awkward TikTok, which now has over 10 million views, Jett referred to Campbell as “Pookie”. In another video, he said she was looking “absolutely fire tonight”, and that’s what launched them to legend status on everyone’s FYP.

Almost overnight, Jett was labeled husband of the year, celebs started to recreate their videos, and the duo became a blueprint of sorts for singles and couples everywhere. One commenter said, “I wanna find my pookie one day” while another wrote, “When someone asks what I’m looking for, I’m showing them this video.”

Since then, they’ve traveled to Aspen, attended New York Fashion Week, posted more OOTDs, and they also sat down with Bustle to discuss their love.

On How They Met

Their story began in Philadelphia when Jett was a 25-year-old grad student studying business and law and Campbell was a 23-year-old flight attendant. “We were both very happy, living in [the city], both enjoying our lives,” he says.

Neither was looking for a spouse, but then came their fateful date at a wine bar — Tria by Rittenhouse Square, to be exact — where they met up for a drink and fell in love pretty much instantly.

“Once [our first date] happened, we thought, ‘Well this is it, this is amazing,’ so we went for it,” says Campbell. The two became inseparable, and 6 months later Jett bought an engagement ring.

“It was really fast,” she adds, “but we knew early on that [this relationship] was the one. We even moved in together a few months after we met. And we’ve been together for [nine]-9 years now.”

On How They Knew They Found “The One”

“I’ve always said Campbell’s like a princess,” says Jett. “She looks like a princess, she walks like a princess, she talks like a princess — everything about her is like a princess.” He gushes, too, about how sweet she is and how proud he is of her success.

“She wants nothing but the best for all people and she’s never been jealous of anybody for any reason, and I’m exactly the same way.”

Their matching personalities helped them click, but a day spent assembling IKEA furniture didn’t hurt, either. Instead of hiring someone to put together her new 300-piece dresser, Campbell asked Jett to do it a few days after their first date.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” she says. “He put that thing together and I was like, ‘That is so hot. This man can do anything.’”

On Weekly Date Nights

After nearly 10 years together, Campbell and Jett say they keep the spark alive with Friday date nights. It’s something they often vlog for their followers, and they always remember to grab a quick OOTD.

“Sometimes, after Friday night dinner, we go home and get the music going and hang out together until 1 or 2 in the morning,” says Jett. While he loves classic rock, and Campbell is a big-time Swiftie, they’re both obsessed with Post Malone. “We saw him a few months ago in Atlanta and he killed it,” says Jett.

Besides that, the couple likes to travel and they also live and breathe football, especially college football in Georgia where they now live. Campbell even almost got them thrown out of a Philadelphia Eagles game years ago. “She can get very fired up over football,” says Jett.

“I’m a very passionate fan,” she adds, laughing. “Somebody claimed that we were in their seats, but it was just a classic mix-up. It ended up being funny.”

On Going Viral

After the couple started to go viral for their OOTDs, “Pookie” quickly became a household name, as well as a meme. The couple say they’ve been watching it all unfold, and that they’re loving every minute of it.

“It’s very surreal and very flattering,” says Campbell, but it also isn’t the first time they’ve had a moment online. In 2018, while on their honeymoon in Bali, the couple posted a photo on Instagram of their hands on their passports, and it got a ton of views.

That’s when they first realized they might have something special. By 2020, Campbell was a full-time content creator. “I had maybe 5,000 followers, but Jett really encouraged me to put myself out there and start, because I had always told him that I wanted to share my life, share my fashion,” she says. “I’ve always been passionate about that, and he was who encouraged me to do that and gave me the confidence to do it.”

Now, Campbell has nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok, as well as over 13 million views. “I’m just so grateful for it,” she says. “Being in this kind of job can be intimidating, but when you stay true to yourself and put content out that really resonates with you, I think it resonates with other people, too. The fact that our love is what’s resonating is really special, and the fact I get to do it with Jett makes it even better.”

On The Nickname Pookie

“We actually can’t remember a time before Pookie,” says Jett, but Campbell guesses that she must have joked about wanting a nickname, and that’s what stuck.

“I’ve been calling her Pookie a hundred times a day for 9 years now, and it happened somehow in the first few weeks of our relationship,” he says. “Just like I do on social media, I call her Pookie almost constantly. I almost never call her Campbell.”

That’s why the couple says their videos are a good example of their real, everyday life. “We’re just like we are on TikTok,” says Campbell. “We’re always together. We don’t like to do anything without each other, Jett especially.”

On Celebs & Pookie Memes

Since becoming the internet’s favorite couple, several celebs have recreated the Pookie meme, including Alix Earle and Rob Lowe. “We think what’s really resonating with people is our love for each other and how authentic it is,” says Jett. “We love putting that love and that positivity out into the world.”

Out of all the celebs who have used the Pookie sound, they were most starstruck by Sylvester Stallone. “That’s someone you grow up watching your whole life,” says Jett. “He’s an American icon. He’s Rocky.”

For Campbell, it’s been reading the comments from all of their followers. “They’re just so nice and genuine, and it makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”

On Pookie Looking Fire & OOTDs

Campbell was creating OOTDs with Jett years ago on Instagram before she expanded into TikTok.

“Social media is so crazy with how everything works,” she says. “I started showing Jett on my Instagram stories more and he would give his opinion on my outfit and tell me that he loved it, and people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we need more Jett content.’”

Today, OOTDs are still one of their go-tos, and the Jett commentary is more fire than ever.

On Dating Advice

Because their relationship came together so naturally, the Pucketts say it’s tough to offer real dating advice, but they do think it’s important to form relationships with whoever makes you feel most comfortable.

“Stay true to yourself, be yourself, love yourself, and whenever you find that person that you can be totally yourself with, that’s when you’ll know you’ve found the right person,” says Campbell. “I didn’t even know that was possible, but we really do bring out the best in each other.”

Read the comments section under any of Campbell’s videos and you’ll see just how many people also want what they have.

“I wish everyone could have a Jett,” says Campbell. “I really do.”

“And I wish that everyone could have a Pookie.”