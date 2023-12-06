In the past nine months, the epic Eras Tour has taken Taylor Swift across five continents and through 151 shows where she belted out ballads and danced for hours on end — sometimes even in the pouring rain.

It’s truly a feat, as anyone who’s attended the show — or seen it on film via the Eras Tour movie — is well aware: Swift goes through over 40 songs, cycles through over a dozen costume changes, and moves through intricate choreography during the 180-minute-long concert.

“I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot,” she said in an interview with TIME Magazine as its 2023 Person of the Year. As such, the singer began training months in advance.

Swift Prepped On The Tread

In her interview, Swift joked that she used to tour “like a frat guy,” no doubt implying that she put minimal effort into getting ready. Not this time.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” the singer told TIME of her training regimen. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift also did strength training with her gym, Dogpound, and incorporated weights and conditioning to prep her stage-ready stamina.

Her Intense Dance Training

The singer also had three months of dance training ahead of the Eras Tour. The goal? To do each move over and over again until the choreography became second nature.

“I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought [while on stage],” she told TIME, admitting that choreography was “not [her] strong suit.”

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To help the steps sink in, Swift took friend Emma Stone’s recommendation and worked with choreographer Mandy Moore, who helped Stone on the set of La La Land.

She Adopted An Alcohol-Free Lifestyle

While touring, Swift does take the occasional day off. Between shows, she’s often spotted out and about with friends or cheering in the stands at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But one thing she won’t do is drink. Swift told TIME that she gave up drinking to make sure she always had enough energy to perform. “Doing that show with a hangover — I don’t want to know that world.”