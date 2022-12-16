Astrology

7 Dos & Don'ts For Capricorn Season

It might be a tough month. Here's how to navigate it.

Ready to turn over a new leaf? Capricorn season 2022 falls between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, bringing along with it swift changes and new goals. Because Capricorn is all about the journey, expect tough challenges along the way. You'll want to prepare with these dos and don’ts.

DO: Get Your Grind On

Not only is Capricorn an emblem of hard work and sustainability, but Mars officially goes direct on Jan. 12. This homecoming jolts us out of our lethargy, making it a great time to revisit the projects, ideas, or deals that have been left on the back burner.

