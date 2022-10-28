Sure, Mercury retrograde has its place when it comes to chaos and misunderstandings. But Mars retrograde, which begins on Oct. 30, has a few dramatic plans of its own: slowing down our projects and bestowing general fatigue, just to name a couple. The planet of action and aggression is backtracking in verbose Gemini, where it will be until Jan. 12, 2023, making it ripe for classic retrograde tension. With Mars retrograde 2022 causing strife and slowdowns, you’ll want to know how Mars retrograde 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

In astrology, Mars reflects our primal urges, aggression, and libido. During its backspin, long-term plans get delayed, creative blocks are abundant and it can generally drain our energy. It’s worth noting that Mars isn’t actually spinning backward, it just appears that way. Safe to say, this retrograde isn’t a time to take action, but to take a step back and reflect.

“Mars goes retrograde approximately every two years, and when it does, collectively our patience is tested because Mars wants to burn steam and move forward,” Tamerri Ater, an astrologer and founder of the spiritual wellness brand, Gift of the Nile, tells Bustle.

Multitasker Gemini is always ahead of the curve, but their hallmark restlessness is the Achilles heel of Mars retrograde. We may overwhelm ourselves by spreading ourselves thin or accidentally saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Rather than follow our curiosity to new places, Mars is prompting us to find comfort in what we already know and appreciate where we’re at.

“There may be more arguments and disagreements and we can feel scattered,” Ater adds. “But on a more positive note, this is a great time to put energy into mercurial activities like writing, organizing, research, learning, and exercise.”

While it seems like nothing good could come out of this retrograde, ultimately, it’s teaching us the importance of rest, reflection, and ironing out personal qualms. Keep reading to learn how Mars retrograde will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If the holidays weren’t stressful enough, Mars retrograde is creating tension in your overall plans. “You can experience holiday travel delays so prepare accordingly,” says Ater. Be cautious of the energy you’re bringing to gatherings with your loved ones. “Repressed issues may come to the surface, so take a deep breath and practice patience with siblings and neighbors,” Ater adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Setbacks with work projects or side hustles may cause a world of frustration, but it could be for a reason. Check the fine print on your contracts and be sure not to make hasty decisions in the name of money. “Hidden issues related to business deals and combined resources with romantic or business partners may surface,” explains Ater. “It’s a good time to rework your budget and plan to be more fiscally responsible.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars retrograde may taunt your natural urge to explore beyond your boundaries, but it’s probably not the best time for a complete reinvention of yourself. Take the next couple of months to reflect on and celebrate your milestones. “You’ll have the urge to act and make a personal life change, but it’s a time for planning, strategy, and preparation,” Ater says. “Inspiration and passion may flow through you so write everything down.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may feel pressure by forces around you, Cancer, so Mars retrograde calls for a time of restful solitude. What have you been holding back? This is a time to unravel your complexities through deep introspection. “It’s a great time to see a therapist and work out emotional kinks,” says Ater. “Delays in the workplace can occur due to a person who wasn’t even on your radar. Smooth things over if you need to.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Disagreements with friends may be gnawing at you throughout Mars retrograde, Leo. Rather than fix a problem, consider what role you play in these conflicts. Remember to lead with your heart. “Don’t let your ego get in the way of a lifelong friendship,” explains Ater. “Turn your focus to creating a more comfortable environment at home or leaning more into a spiritual practice.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Mars retrograde is tempting you to put in more hours at work or dabble in a side hustle, Virgo, but avoid getting caught up in your desire to be recognized. This is a powerful time for collaboration and building stronger relationships with your coworkers. “Your supervisor can be a source of frustration but it’s in your best interest to practice diplomacy,” explains Ater. “Ideas about how you want to grow in or even change your career may come to you during this time.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may feel especially restless during Mars retrograde, Libra. Maybe you’re unsure of what direction to take or feel inspired to test your own boundaries or explore foreign places. Rather than taking a flight to a new city, exercising your mind through books and knowledge may be beneficial. “You’re naturally indecisive so this energy can have you questioning your higher purpose, but it can be a time of great spiritual growth and learning,” explains Ater.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Whatever’s lurking in the shadows will come to light for you during Mars retrograde, Scorpio. Mars, your traditional ruler, is causing you to be a little moodier than usual. “You’re naturally excellent at strategy, so use this time to make future financial plans, and improve your health and work environment,” explains Ater. “Issues over joint finances may surface. But on the bright side, you’ll be more adventurous in the bedroom.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Prepare to bump heads within your close relationships, Sagittarius. Be patient and try to approach conflict with the intention of understanding, especially since Mars retrograde can enable your natural fiery outbursts. “If a relationship is no longer serving you, it may be time to let it run its course,” explains Ater. “A new romantic partner can enter your life, especially one from the past.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Detours in your day-to-day and at work may leave you frustrated during Mars retrograde, Capricorn. Learn to work with the disruptions by ironing out the wrinkles of your daily rituals — like adding meditation or a morning jog to your routine. “This is a great time to clean up or revisit work assignments that were already in the works,” says Ater. “Avoid disagreements with coworkers and/or subordinates.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Mars retrograde is weighing on your visionary imagination, Aquarius, but it’s best not to fight against these creative blocks. Instead of starting new projects, revisit old ones. It’s also a powerful moment to tap into your sensuality — solo or with a partner. “Dating can be exciting but relationships may not be long-term,” Ater explains. “Just focus on having fun and enjoying romance.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may feel overwhelmed with housework or consumed by family drama during Mars retrograde, Pisces, but this makes for a good moment to practice boundary setting. It’s okay to withdraw in order to put your own needs first. ‘It may be time to communicate how you feel in a constructive way,” explains Ater. “Just make sure to organize your thoughts before you do.”

