The last full moon of the year is en route and it’s peaking on the night of Dec. 7 in the communication-oriented sign of Gemini. Traditionally known as the Cold Moon or Long Night Moon, December’s brightest lunation is set to light up the wintry skies and illuminate some important personal insights at the very same time. It’s also bringing plenty of cosmic drama along with it — so you’ll want to know exactly how the December 2022 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

While those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are probably trying to stay physically warm, this full moon will challenge us to keep ourselves emotionally chill. The full moon in Gemini will be aligning with feisty Mars — which is currently retrograde — amplifying the frustrations of the backspin while also highlighting some of the passion or intensity that’s been building up inside of us over the past month. In other words, look out for drama or the desire to jump into or out of something. Additionally, the communication planet Mercury and romantic planet Venus are squabbling with the always-extra planet Jupiter, which can over-exaggerate certain ideas or blow our feelings out of proportion.

While these aspects can bring challenges, the astrology behind December’s full moon can also lead to some enlightening breakthroughs, enabling us to see exactly what we’d like to release from our lives as we wrap up the year. It’s a great time to cut yourself off from an unhappy situation, let go of limiting ways of thinking, or move on from something you’ve been carrying around for too long. Ultimately, this year’s Cold Moon is about keeping your inner fire burning through the power of connection, understanding, and self-empowerment.

Read on for your December 2022 full moon horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the full moon aligning with your feisty planetary ruler, you’re feeling the need to speak your truth now. And like a true Aries, you’re probably not too concerned with the consequences of what you’ve got to say, either. Expressing the nuances of how you’re doing and what you want without hurting feelings may be a little bit of a challenge, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try your hardest to find the right words.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know money talks, Taurus — but are you comfortable talking about finances? This lunation is highlighting your chart’s resource-related sector, and it’s encouraging you to cut off any useless expenses and revisit any financial arrangements that may no longer be working for you. Edit through your monthly subscriptions and peep your spending habits so you can find simple solutions that boost your savings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Having a full moon in your sign is exciting, Gemini — after all, it only happens once a year. This one is extra powerful, given that it’s aligning with the goal-oriented planet Mars. While your motivation levels may have felt a little stagnant lately, this lunation will help you find clarity when it comes to how you want to move forward. It’s OK to take things slow while you consider your next steps, so use this emotional illumination to light up your potential future paths.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you listening to your higher self right now, Cancer? You’ve been ultra-focused on your daily responsibilities, but there’s something deep within your psyche that’s begging for your attention — and under this full moon’s beams, you might be able to hear it more clearly. Give yourself time to rest, recharge, and get in tune with your spiritual needs. Taking a mental health day or planning a self-care night is a great way to work with the energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Are you surrounding yourself with people who support your passions and fuel your inspiration, Leo? You’re one of the most creative zodiac signs by nature, so this lunation is asking you to examine how your friends and social networks tie in with your big-picture goals of self-expression. Spend time with the people who make you feel more like yourself, and reconsider the relationships that hold you back or put a damper on your uniqueness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The full moon is shining its light on your career sector, Virgo — and with the busy holiday season upon us, it’s time to reprioritize your professional obligations. Working overtime and saying yes to every request will only leave you exhausted and frustrated, so focus on setting respectful boundaries and speaking up if you need some extra time or support on a project. By getting clear on these limits, you’ll ultimately make a better impression on your bosses.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s easy for a social air sign like you to get caught up with life’s many distractions — catching up on conversations, running errands, and keeping up with your busy social calendar. However, this full moon wants you to step back and look at life from a fresh perspective. Are your everyday interactions pushing you toward your higher-minded goals, Libra? Or are you getting bogged down with all the details? Step outside of your usual box and start broadening your horizons.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’ve been focused on material endeavors lately, Scorpio, but you know the old saying — as above, so below. In order to truly manifest the things you want, you need to get in touch with the energetic undercurrents in your life and clear away some of the emotional baggage that may be keeping you from opening your heart. Don’t be afraid to address lingering resentments or buried truths in order to lighten your load.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

‘Tis the season of you, Sagittarius! Celebrating yourself and honoring your needs is important right now, but this full moon asks you to consider things through the lens of your relationships, too — especially with the romantic planet Venus currently gracing your sign. You may feel compelled to challenge some limiting dynamics within your partnerships or speak up about some building frustrations — and that’s a good thing. Saying what’s on your mind will open the channels for better communication in the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Mental planet Mercury zooms into your sign the day before this full moon peaks, Capricorn, so themes of communicating and thinking are going to be especially strong under these lunar beams. This might inspire you to clear your schedule of all the stuff that isn’t working for you anymore. Cancel unnecessary meetings, decline invitations to social events that aren’t your vibe, and start filling your time with things that support your goals and boost your quality of life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It’s time to open your heart and express yourself, Aquarius. The sun and moon are blowing a kiss to Saturn in your sign at the time of this lunation, and you’ll feel this burst of cosmic support as an uptick in passion. Whether it’s a creative project that’s been thirsty for inspiration or a romantic situation that’s needed some fuel thrown on its flames, this lunar moment brings an opportunity to shed your insecurities and grab the reins.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The full moon may be lighting up the night, but you’ll want to draw your energy inward for this one, Pisces. Dreamy Neptune and party-hardy Jupiter — your two cosmic rulers — are collectively squaring off with logic-minded Mercury at the time of this lunation, which could make it challenging to find the right words or get clear on your feelings. Spending some reflective time at home or with your supportive inner circle can help you find clarity.