50 Cheap, Clever Gifts For People Who Have Everything (According To People Who Feel Like They Have Everything)

It’s really hard to shop for people who seem to have everything. On one hand, you know it’d be rude to show up without a gift. But on the other hand, you honestly can’t think of what they’d need — they seem to be content with everything they already have.

This type of dilemma is far more common than you may think. Luckily, there are plenty of cheap, clever gifts for the people who are truly tough to shop for. There are a lot of innovative products out there that some people on your list might not even know they actually need.

Some of the best clever gifts are straight-up fun. For example, someone might not buy a bonsai tree kit for themselves, but they’d love to be gifted one. It’s a good present that they can put on their desk at work or home, and it’s something that’ll lift their spirits.

Still need some ideas? Think about things your recipient could have fun with or something that’ll help them perfect a craft or hobby. Even small upgrades or add-ons to products they already love are bound to be hits. Have a runner in the family? Then, they may get a lot of use out of a portable charger, which will also help keep them safe in case of an emergency.

Here are some other clever and inexpensive finds for the person who’s always so tough to shop for.

1 This Small Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Is As Practical As It Is Stylish Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $24 See on Amazon Warm hands up almost instantaneously thanks to these handheld mini hand warmers. Within a mere two minutes, this rechargeable hand warmer will reach a temperature of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat is emitted from both sides of the device to provide optimal warmth no matter how it’s held.

2 A Fully Supplied Kit To Grow Your Own Bonsai Tree At Home HOME GROWN Bonsai Tree Kit. Amazon $38 See on Amazon People who love plants, getting their hands dirty, and growing things will enjoy the opportunity to grow a bonsai tree at home with this starter tree kit. This all-inclusive bonsai kit gives you everything you need to get started on this gardening endeavor. It comes with seeds, pots, plant markers, fertilizer, and instructions. You will be admiring a beautifully grown bonsai tree in no time.

3 This Motion Sensor LED Light For Inside The Toilet Bowl RainBowl Toilet Bowl Night Light Amazon $20 See on Amazon Going to the bathroom in the dark is the easiest it has ever been when you attach this motion-controlled toilet light to the bowl. Aside from adding safety during the night, the different colored light options can make going to the bathroom just slightly more fun for all. The light also has a two-minute timer from the moment the last movement is detected to help conserve energy.

4 An Electric Opener That Opens Canned Goods By Pushing A Single Button Kitchen Mama One Touch Can Opener Amazon $35 See on Amazon This electric handheld can opener is incredibly efficient at opening any can, especially in comparison to the old school models. Its ergonomic shape fits easily the palm of your hand. Hold the opener flush with the top of a can, press the button, and watch the blade automatically cut through the aluminum lid smoothly in seconds. It is also a great gift for anyone that lacks grip strength.

5 This Quirky Crab Spoon Holder For People Who Love To Cook OTOTO Red Crab Spoon Rest Amazon $20 See on Amazon Attach the legs of this non-slip crab spoon holder to the side of any pot or pan to keep your countertops clean while cooking. Made from a food-safe and heat-resistant silicone, you don’t have to worry about this nifty crab melting or warping from harsh elements. Whenever it needs a quick cleaning, simply toss it in the dishwasher and it will be ready for your next cooking foray.

6 An Automatic Soap Dispenser With Motion Sensor Technology Hanamichi Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See on Amazon Activate this touchless soap dispenser by sticking your hand underneath the nozzle and get a nice dime-sized drop of soap right into your palm. This device helps prevent excess water from getting all over the counter around the sink. It holds up to 400 milliliters of whatever brand or scent of liquid soap you prefer and works just as well for public spaces as it does your home.

7 This Travel Toiletry Bag That Fits All Of Your Cosmetics Pocmimut Travel Makeup Bag Amazon $15 See on Amazon This travel makeup bag works great as a companion bag but also functions well on its own for solo use. Made from a high-quality and lightweight waterproof material, accidental spills will stay contained to the inside preventing makeup from getting on items it has no business being on. The inside lid of the bag contains slots to hold your brushes. You can grab this bag in one of four colors.

8 This Handheld Frother That Makes The Perfect Foam For Lattes & More Zulay Classic Coffee Frother Electric Amazon $14 See on Amazon Create coffee shop-style foam at home that is rich and creamy with this handheld milk frother. It only needs two AA batteries before you start becoming your own at-home barista. If you use dairy alternatives in your coffee, this milk frother also works with other things like almond, soy, and oat milk. You can also use this to mix and blend matcha powder if that happens to be your beverage of choice.

9 A Double Sided Blanket That Looks Like A Giant Flour Tortilla Jorbest Burrito Blanket Amazon $30 See on Amazon Turn yourself into a real-life giant burrito when you wrap yourself up in this flour tortilla blanket. This novelty blanket is a fun way to stay warm on the couch watching a movie. It comes in three different sizes to accommodate kids, teens, and adults. Not a fan of tortillas? There are other options available, like waffles and pizza. You might need to get them all if you’re a true foodie.

10 These Chopsticks That Looks Like Mini Lightsabers ChopSabers LIGHTSABER CHOPSTICKS -(2 Pair) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Any Star Wars fan is going to turn eating into an adventure with these lightsaber chopsticks. Each set comes with a blue and a red pair. They are made from BPA-free plastic and are easy to clean afterwards. Enjoy using them with noodles, sushi, and more as over 7,000 people have given these chopsticks a 4.5-star rating.

11 A Portable Power Bank That Plugs Into Your Phones Power Source iWALK Small Portable Charger Amazon $35 See on Amazon This lightweight and compact cordless power bank make recharging your smartphone super convenient when out and about. Not only will it recharge your smartphone, but also wireless earbuds and tablets. The charger is no bigger than a typical tube of lipstick, so it is easy to store in your purse or pocket to take with you.

12 A Mini Misting Sprayer That Keeps Your Skin Moisturized When Not At Home UrChoice Portable Nano Facial Mister Amazon $8 See on Amazon Keep your face hydrated when you’re on the go with this portable facial spray mister. No batteries are needed as you can easily recharge this device with a USB cord. Fill the small tank with water, toner, or another cleansing product that will rehydrate and rejuvenate your skin after an exercise class or long day at work.

13 This At-Home Foot Spa With An Additional Vibrating Feature Conair Pedicure Foot Spa Amazon $26 See on Amazon Give sore and tired feet a nice break and some well-earned spa-like treatment with this at-home pedicure foot spa. Say goodbye to calluses, dry and flaky skin patches, as well as rough areas on the soles of your feet after one use. If you need some added relaxation while soaking your feet, turn on the vibrating mode. Between the vibrations, jets, bubbles, and warm water, it’ll be tough for your feet to ever want to leave.

14 A Soap Dispenser For The Kitchen Sink That Also Holds A Sponge Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $11 See on Amazon Get soap on your sponge with ease with this plastic soap dispenser. When you push down on the top of the container, liquid dish soap is shot up through the tube and lathers up your sponge. The clear plastic case holds 13 fluid ounces of dish soap and makes it easy to see when a refill is necessary. After you’ve finished washing the dishes, you can rest your sponge on top.

15 This Super Thin Wireless Charging Pad That Is A Space Saver TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See on Amazon This aluminum-plated wireless charger is one of the thinnest charging stations on the market. It’s only 5 millimeters thick and can fit just about anywhere you need it to. The built-in LED lights around the rim indicate the current status of the device, so you’ll know when your device is fully charged. It also has built-in technology that’ll make you worry less about your device overheating. With 12 different colors, everyone in your home can easily have their own.

16 These Handheld Ice Globes That Provide A Refreshing Relief For Under Eyes MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials Amazon $23 See on Amazon When your skin feels like it’s in need of a little pick-me-up, these small ice globes are the perfect solution to make your face feel revived and awake. They are the perfect size to fit underneath your eyes to help with any puffiness or bags that may arise from allergies or a rough night's sleep. The spherical end smoothly moves all over your face to deliver delightful cooling effects.

17 These Under Eye Collagen Patches Made With 24K Gold Gold Under Eye Collagen Patches (30 Pair) Amazon $16 See on Amazon This pack of rejuvenating collagen under eye patches comes with 30 sets in the container. Formulated from snail slime, peptides, collagen, and 24k gold, these small patches deliver powerful benefits to the under-eye area. They are perfect to use when allergies are acting up or you had a restless night of sleep, but can be used anytime you need a pick-me-up.

18 An Adjustable Stand That Always Keeps Your Cell Phone In The Perfect Position OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand Amazon $13 See on Amazon Angle your phone exactly how you want with this adjustable mobile phone stand. The holder is universally compatible to fit with most brands and series of smartphones. It is small and lightweight, so it’s easy to move and put wherever you need it, like your office desk or the kitchen counter.

19 This Mini Vacuum Cleaner That Is Like A Handheld Roomba For Your Desktop ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See on Amazon Keeping the surface area of your desk neat and tidy just got a whole lot easier with this desktop vacuum cleaner. Powered by two AA batteries, this little vacuum can run for up to two and a half hours of uninterrupted use. When necessary, it can rotate a full 360 degrees for you to reach in the spots that are normally tough to clean.

20 A 39-Piece Tool Kit That Is Perfect For General Projects Around The House CARTMAN Orange Tool Set (39-Piece) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Keep track of all your tools in one place with this hard case tool kit. Included in this set are a variety of tools that make being a homeowner slightly easier. Having a set of tools that include all of the basics, like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, and tape measure is a smart investment. Small home improvement projects are like laundry — never-ending. So, at least you can be prepared with this tool kit.

21 A 3-Tier Rolling Cart That Moves Wherever You Need With Ease Danpinera 3 Tier Rolling Utility Cart Amazon $35 See on Amazon This large multi-tier rolling cart is an excellent storage option for your office, kitchen, bathroom, or craft room. Designed with three storage bins, this utility cart has the versatility to store whatever you need in it. Measuring 16 by 13 by 34 inches, it is large enough to organize and hold a variety of items, yet it’s small enough to not take up excess floor space. You can use it to store anything, from plants to art supplies. It comes in four different colors.

22 This Mini Trash Can That Will Fit Anywhere You Need It To AYADA Mini Trash Can Amazon $13 See on Amazon This tiny wastebasket is a great option for having on top of a countertop or desktop for easy disposal. It is equipped with a lid to keep the smell and sight of trash out of view while also isolating fruit flies. Use this as an excellent way to dispose of food waste during meal prep. This can also comes in pink and blue.

23 A Rotating Makeup Organizer With Different Shelving Levels DreamGenius Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See on Amazon Makeup products come in all shapes and sizes, but storing them all in one place is now actually doable with this rotating cosmetic organizer. Depending on the products you own, there are seven different height options to set the partitioned sections at to ensure everything will fit. You can also find what you need quickly and easily thanks to the rotating base.

24 A Wireless Charger That Doubles As A Desk Lamp Jostic LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger Amazon $30 See on Amazon This LED touch-control desk lamp has built-in capabilities that can also make it function as a wireless charger for mobile devices. The base section of the lamp is where you set your smartphone or other devices to charge. The lamp has five lighting modes with 10 levels of brightness. You can also move the arm of the light to find the perfect angle.

25 A Desktop Metal Organizer With Multiple Compartments To Hold All Your Office Supplies Aupsen Rose Gold Desk Organizer Amazon $22 See on Amazon Easily grab or put away office supplies as needed with this rose gold metal organizer. It is made from incredibly durable cast iron, so you can expect decades of use. There are smaller and larger storage compartments in this organizer to give you options on where and how to store your most necessary supplies. If rose gold doesn’t speak to you, you’ll be happy to know that this organizer also comes in gold, black, and white.

26 A Mug Warmer That Will Keep Any Hot Beverage Drinkable For Hours Dimux Coffee Mug Warmer, Amazon $29 See on Amazon If you or a relative are at the level of “busy” where there’s no time to enjoy your coffee while it’s freshly hot, this ceramic mug warmer is a game-changer. Now, for the first time, a sip taken in the afternoon will actually be hot instead of being an unpleasant surprise. The warmer comes in various colors and may legitimately improve your day.

27 This Cool Misting Humidifier That Can Be Used In Small & Large Rooms AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $37 See on Amazon Dry air in your home will no longer be a problem thanks to this cool mist humidifier. With over 28,000 highly favorable ratings, you know this humidifier delivers on its claims. You can adjust the direction the humidifier is misting with the swivel nozzle on top. And, there’s no need to keep track of when it will run out of water as the machine will automatically turn off for safety.

28 This Portable Clothes Steamer To Keep Garments Wrinkle Free While Traveling YIKA Steamer for Clothes Amazon $34 See on Amazon This handheld clothes steamer will make you never want to pick up a traditional iron again. Detach the base to fill it up with water before using. Once you turn the steamer on, the water heats up automatically and within a few moments, you are ready to get to work. There are two modes for steaming to ensure it will work effectively on all fabrics.

29 This Vanity Mirror With 21 LED Lights That Will Ensure You’re In Good Light WEILY Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $22 See on Amazon You will love the way this light-up makeup mirror illuminates your face while using it. The tri-fold panels provide different mirrors with different magnification powers to let you look at your face as closely as you want. The lights will work with 4 AAA batteries, or you can plug the mirror into a USB cable to charge.

30 A Multi-Level Jewelry Box That’ll Keep You Incredibly Organized WINCANG Jewelry Organizer Box Amazon $8 See on Amazon This swivel tray jewelry box has four different levels, adding extra storage over other jewelry organizers. Some of the compartments are divided into smaller sections, while others offer open space. Each individual tray can rotate inwards or outwards in order for you to get into it. This jewelry box measures 4.2 by 4.9 by 4.5 inches, making it a functional and space-saving organizer.

31 This Cleaning Device For All Of Your Makeup Brushes DOTSOG Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $17 See on Amazon Using this makeup brush cleaner will make you actually enjoy the process of cleaning your brushes on a regular basis. This cleaning device pulls double-duty and not only washes your makeup brushes, but dries them as well. That way, you can ensure that your brushes are fresh and ready to use every time. This is a must for anyone who’s serious about their makeup.

32 An Essential Oil Diffuser With An Engraved Designed On The Cover For Added Style Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $33 See on Amazon This ceramic essential oil diffuser is an upgraded version of its plastic counterpart. With an engraved pattern on the outside of the ceramic top, it also morphs into a beautiful piece of home decor. The base holds a total of 100 milliliters of water, giving you hours of wonderfully aromatic air that creates an essence of relaxation and calmness. This diffuser comes in three different designs.

33 An Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser For Hands-Free Convenience WAYCOM Dust-Proof Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $10 See on Amazon This hands-free toothpaste dispenser does the work of squeezing the toothpaste out of the tube for you. One of the best features this toothpaste dispenser has to offer is the fact it won’t waste any product as it is designed to squeeze out every last drop. This product works flawlessly without batteries or electricity. Simply push your toothbrush against the lever and watch the paste land right on the bristles.

34 These LED Accent Lights That Create An Entertainment Experience With Your TV Maylit TV Led Backlight Amazon $17 See on Amazon Attach this string of LED backlights to your TV for an instant entertainment upgrade. The lights come with a remote to put you in control of how they function. Change the colors of the lights, as well as the brightness, or even have them rotate in a fun pattern. Use the adhesive backing on the lights to put them on whatever surface you want to use the backlight on.

35 This Outdoor Camera That Can Survive Even The Roughest Weather Conditions WYZE Cam v3 Outdoor Video Camera Amazon $36 See on Amazon This motion sensor outdoor video camera records in full color — even at night — for the best view of what’s happening in the frame. It offers 24/7 continuous recording, and you can check in on your camera anytime you want through an app on your phone. This is a great camera for both home security as well as birdwatching.

36 A Cold Brew Maker That Is Super Simple To Use Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cold brew making pitcher is able to produce 34 ounces of delicious, homemade cold brew. If you’re the type of person to stop by a store on your way to work for your coffee fix, this coffee maker is bound to save a ton of time and money. This machine also has an airtight seal, which means you can avoid accidental spills.

37 This Desk Lamp That Has A Built-In Holding Container For A Multitude Of Items Donewin LED Desk Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon The storage container on the front of this LED desk lamp is great for holding pencils, pens, paper clips, and more. But, the light itself is worth the whole purchase. With a 360° flexible neck, you’ll be able to shine a light anywhere you need to.

38 An Oversized Blanket Sweatshirt That Will Keep You Warm & Cozy Anywhere LetsFunny Oversized Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Enjoy never-ending comfort while wearing this oversized blanket sweatshirt. Available in two sizes and made of shrink-proof Sherpa fabrics, this warm yet lightweight piece will become a favorite to snuggle up and watch TV in. It’s also a great buy for anyone who wants to stay a bit warmer during camping adventures outdoors. — Available sizes: Adults, Kids — Available colors: 10

39 A Portable Laptop Desk That Is Made To Sit On Top Of Your Lap LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon Working at a location that is not your everyday office desk is now easily doable with the help of this computer lap desk. The surface even includes its own mouse pad, and the set-up will let your laptop have plenty of space for ventilation. The lap desk itself is a wise purchase, but it comes with one small dilemma — which of the six amazing color options will you choose?

40 This Multifunctional Tool That Lets You Chop Vegetables In 13 Different Ways Senbowe Vegetable Chopper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cutting vegetables quickly has never been easier than when you utilize this chopper with 13 blade options. It slices, shreds, dices, and grates, making it quite the efficient sous chef. Eating and enjoying veggies has never been easier.

41 A Heat Resistant Silicone Pad Perfect To Place Hot Hair Styling Tools On Milaya Beauty Silicone Heat Resistant Styling Station Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect the tops of your counters with the help of this silicone heat-resistant mat. Perfect for those who depend on heat stylers to feel like themselves every morning, this 11 x 7.5-inch silicone mat can hold more than one hot tool at a time. But, it’s not just for hair care. Crafters can also use this as a place to temporarily rest a hot glue machine.

42 This Boar Hair Bristle Brush That Gets Knots & Tangles Out Of Hair Without Pulling Misel Professional Styling Boar Bristle Hair Brush Amazon $28 See On Amazon This boar bristle hair brush will be the only brush you use to detangle your hair from here on out. The company believes that with continuous use, your hair will begin to look even healthier than it already is. This brush has been especially popular with hair extensions, natural hair, and fine hair. A lot of happy Amazon reviewers compare the quality to a much more expensive Mason Pearson brush.

43 A Hair Waver That Creates Beautiful, Beachy Waves In Seconds Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon It is not almost completely effortless to create loose, tousled beach waves with this ceramic deep hair waver. This styler comes in an eye-catching color that’ll help you distinguish it from the rest of your hot tools. If you’re a bit forgetful, you’ll love the fact that it has an automatic switch to help rid you of any inevitable “did I turn off my styler?” panic. Also, its dual voltage makes it popular worldwide.

44 This Ceramic Incense Holder Where The Smoke Makes A Waterfall Backdrop SPACEKEEPER Ceramic Backflow Incense Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon This backflow incense holder creates a visual experience while permeating the air with relaxing aromas. Any time of day, you or a loved one can enjoy smells like jasmine, lavender, and rose to help you feel more at ease. For those looking to add meditation to their daily self-care regime, this would be a perfect addition to further help you find your zen.

45 This Adorable Kitty Glow Light For The Nighttime Mubarek Cute Kitty Night Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon This squishy LED kitty night light is a super cute lamp for any room, whether it’s for a child or a cat-loving adult. Available with either a tap control or remote control, this cat will help you get ready to transition to bed. It’s made of BPA-free washable silicone, and it’d make a great gift for a new mom who might need to wake up early to breastfeed or check in on her newborn.

46 This Computer Tote That Lets You Travel In Style With Your Laptop Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag Amazon $37 See On Amazon This large laptop tote has plenty of space to carry your computer with ease, as well as a few other things to keep your hands free. It’s great for business or school, and since it’s waterproof, it can hold up to any weather condition. This bag has nine total compartments and comes in eight incredible colors.

47 A Large Duffle Bag That Is So Versatile You Can Use It For Almost Anything Jadyn Duffel Bag Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make packing for travel a breeze when using this weekender duffle bag. It’s perfect for travel, but could also be used as your go-to yoga bag or hospital bag. With plenty of pockets and an adjustable strap, this is a bag that will likely get a ton of use. It comes in 12 eye-catching designs.

48 This Retro Looking Speaker That Has Bluetooth Capabilities Retro Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon Have fun listening to your favorite tunes with this retro Bluetooth speaker, which comes in both blue and green. Its built-in battery offers up to nine hours of playtime, and it even has a bass enhancement to make your favorite music sound even better. “The sound quality is unbelievable for such a small radio,” one Amazon reviewer — who has admitted to buying three of them for different rooms — wrote.

49 A Pill Box Organizer That’s Both Functional And Adorable LazyMe Weekly Pill Box (Set Of 3) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having a pill organizer is a smart way to better keep track of your health and wellness. And you might not realize this, but some pill boxes are pretty cute, like the LazyMe Weekly Pill Box, which comes in citrus shapes. (So really, it also serves as a reminder to be on the ball with your Vitamin C intake.) Each one is small enough to discreetly slide in your pocket, if you need to take your meds on the go.