45 Cheap Products With The Highest Amazon Ratings That You Never Knew Existed

1 A Wet & Dry Detangling Brush That’s Easy To Clean Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of yanking on knots, this detangling brush has unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that gently unravel tangles, causing less pain and breakage in all hair types. “I have incredibly thick hair. And this makes it so easy to brush through and I LOVE how easy it is to clean. [...] This is completely plastic so dirt and oil come off super easy,” raved one reviewer. Plus, it’s safe to use on both wet and dry hair.

2 A Satin Pillowcase With 200,000+ 5-Star Reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This two-pack of satin pillowcases is gentle on skin and hair, and it has an envelope closure that keeps your pillow from slipping out. One reviewer wrote, “They are soft, extend the life of your tangly curls--or they do mine--and keep your face free of breakouts because they keep you nice and cool.” They’re available in 51 colors and five sizes within the listing.

3 This Dishwasher-Safe Glass Teapot That Makes 5 Cups At Once VAHDAM Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon This elegant glass teapot will look beautiful on your stovetop as it brews enough tea for up to five people. But if you have limited time, you can place it in the microwave to heat the water before inserting the ultra-fine stainless steel mesh infuser. The lead-free borosilicate material is durable but lightweight and also safe to put in the dishwasher.

4 This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Can Hold All Kinds Of Brushes Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of standing at the sink tediously washing each tool by hand, reach for this makeup brush cleaner to speed up the process. The electric attachment comes with eight different rubber collars so that you can snap in brushes of all shapes and sizes. It’s simple to use and easy to store.

5 A Behind-The-Door Purse Organizer That Can Handle Big Bags ZOBER Purse Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This hanging purse organizer makes use of the wasted space on the back of your closet door to store six bags while making it easy to see all the options you have available. Reviewers rave that this can handle a wide range of sizes, with one fan commenting, “This fits some of my biggest bags.” Another reviewer added that they use it for other items as well, including “cosmetic bags, toiletry travel Bags, rain ponchos.”

6 This Cult-Favorite All-Purpose Cleaning Paste With 120,000+ 5-Star Reviews Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Amazon $6 See On Amazon Safe to use on porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass, and more, this all-purpose cleaning paste can do it all. “The main reason for me buying this is to help clean my shower doors. I have tried everything I could think of with little success. I tried Pink Stuff today for the first time and wow! [...] best $6 ever spent,” one reviewer wrote.

7 This Bidet With Temperature Control That Reviewers Report Is Easy To Install Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $39 See On Amazon For a more eco-friendly (and hygienic) cleaning, grab this bidet attachment. It takes just minutes to install and despite its under-$40 price tag, it features temperature, pressure control, and an adjustable nozzle angle. “I'm not gonna lie, this thing has changed my life. The profile is so low it doesn't impact your seat closing, and it's super easy to install and use. Highly recommended,” wrote one impressed reviewer.

8 A Set Of Packing Cubes With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating Shacke Packing Cubes (5-Piece Set) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With four pieces (in three different sizes), these highly rated packing cubes can make a world of difference in making the most out of your luggage space. The set also comes with a laundry bag and the cubes feature a fine mesh to let your garments breathe. They are available in eight colors within the listing.

9 A Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer With A Built-In Bottle Opener KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This waterproof digital meat thermometer works for more than just meat — use it to test the doneness of bread, to see if frying oil is ready, and more. Its probe folds out and rotates 240 degrees and it displays the temperature in just two seconds on the bright backlit LCD screen. It can be hung from the hole at the end which also functions as a bottle opener.

10 A $9 Roll-Up Drying Rack With a 4.7-Star Overall Rating Hhyn Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you don’t have any counter space to spare, pick up this roll-up drying rack to make use of every last inch. It’s made out of stainless steel rods with silicone caps to keep them in place when unrolled over your sink. And when not in use for drying dishes, it can also be used as a colander or cooling rack.

11 This Automatic Drink Dispenser That Fits Most Bottles The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon You won’t need to lift heavy bottles with this battery-operated drink dispenser. It prevents spills and drips with its one-hand trigger action, and the universal top can fit on most bottlenecks so you can use it with fruit punch, sports drinks, water, milk, and more. “I love that it makes it easy to keep your gallon in the fridge. [...] It really does bring me joy everytime I use it,” wrote one reviewer.

12 This Fancy 2-Pack Of Wine Aerators For Less Than $15 TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With this two-pack of wine aerators, you’ll be able to keep one for yourself and gift the other to a friend. By maximizing air exposure and injecting oxygen into the liquid, the compact tool brings out the underlying nuances and flavors of any wine. The rubber tip is easy to fit into any bottle and creates a leakproof seal.

13 This Gentle Teeth Whitening Kit For Less Than $30 Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made without sulfates or parabens, this teeth whitening kit won’t damage your enamel or cause extreme sensitivity. The 35% carbamide peroxide formula can whiten your teeth by up to eight shades in just seven days. All you have to do is line the tray with the gel, pop it in, and let the blue light work its magic; it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes.

14 A $7 Silicone Scalp Massager That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry Flathead Products Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon For less than $10, this silicone scalp massager comes with two messaging heads to increase blood flow to the scalp for healthier hair. It can be used on wet and dry hair to remove dead skin and product buildup on the scalp, and the handle gives you a sturdy grip even when used in the shower.

15 This Surprisingly Strong Outlet Shelf With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating Wali Outlet Shelf Amazon $12 See On Amazon This outlet shelf can be used for all the cables that are too short to reach your nightstand or to make use of an outlet that was placed in a random spot. It replaces your original cover to give you a compact but strong shelf to balance your devices and can hold a total of 10 pounds. It’s also available in black within the listing.

16 This Fabric Shaver That Makes Couches & Sweaters Look New Again Bymore Fabric Shaver Amazon $26 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable fabric shaver removes unwanted fuzz balls from clothing, sofas, curtains, and bedding. It has a honeycomb mesh that catches lint while protecting the material you’re working on — it takes just three minutes to smooth any fabric. “I had a few cashmere sweaters that I was going to dump because of the piling. I carefully shaved them and they look like new! [...] It comes with two extra shaver blades,” wrote one fan.

17 This Wireless Ring Light With A 2-Hour Run Time GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon For more professional-looking video calls or to capture the perfect selfie, you’ll want to add this ring light to your cart. It clamps onto your computer or device and has three color modes to reduce shadows and illuminate your face. One reviewer wrote, “My office has light coming in to the side which makes me look terrible on camera but the halo provides a nice direct light and many lighting options.”

18 A 13-Foot LED Light Strip That Reduces Eyestrain Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $17 See On Amazon At 13 feet long, this LED light strip can be installed with the included 3M adhesive on the back of your TV to create a backlit effect, reducing eyestrain. You can adjust the brightness, change the color depending on what you’re watching, and it’s powered via USB directly from your TV. “They were easy to put on and so far have stayed in place with no problems,” wrote one shopper.

19 A Portable Electric Food Warmer With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating Crockpot Electric Lunch Box Amazon $40 See On Amazon Even on-the-go meals will be delicious with this portable food warmer that can hold 20 ounces of soup, chili, pasta, and more. Plus, the tight-sealing lid and removable storage container prevent any spills or leaks — and the pieces are even dishwasher-safe. Choose between eight retro colors in the listing.

20 These Color-Changing Fire Packs That Can Be Used Indoors & Out Magical Flames Cosmic Fire Color Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These color-changing fire packs are a sure way to spruce up your summer nights. By throwing just one pack into your fireplace or bonfire, you’ll instantly get a colorful show with all the colors of the rainbow for over one hour. One reviewer pointed out, “These are pretty, they don't stink, and they're not gross to use inside.”

21 A $19 Padded Yoga Wheel For Stretching That Comes With A Strap URBNFit Yoga Wheel Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of durable PVC that can withstand 550 pounds, this yoga wheel can be used for deeper stretches or rolling over sore areas to increase flexibility and decrease tension. One reviewer wrote, “This is sturdy and easy to use. [...] It is also very slip resistant on both my faux wood laminate floor and yoga mat. [...] I didn't realize that this came with a strap, which is an added bonus!”

22 This Highly Rated Anti-Fatigue Mat That’s Nearly An Inch Thick Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you have a standing desk or end up with back pain from washing dishes every night, this anti-fatigue mat can help reduce stress on your knees, muscles, and joints by 32%. It’s made from almost an inch of soft foam, and because it has a non-slip bottom that resists curling, you won’t have to worry about tripping over it.

23 These Vacuum Storage Bags With 20,000+ 5-Star Reviews Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These vacuum storage bags are ideal for travel, and you can also use them to stow away your out-of-season clothing. “We use these in our suitcases to vacuum seal our clothes so they take up less room and they work perfect! The little hand pump is nice and lightweight and fits right in the suitcase,” wrote one reviewer. The bags have earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon with over 20,000 five-star reviews.

24 A UV-Free Light Therapy Lamp That’s Small Enough For Travel Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon This light therapy lamp provides 10,000 LUX of brightness without UV rays to help regulate sleep, improve focus, and boost energy. It has three different brightness levels and the bulb will last for 50,000 hours. “[It] is a little bit larger than a deck of cards. It's ideal for both desk use and travel. [...] This light requires a cord, but it's USB. Easy, effective, and small,” wrote one fan.

25 This Mesh Purse Holder That Keeps Your Stuff In Reach (Without Falling Over) Car Cache Purse Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon By attaching this mesh net car purse holder to both your front seats, you’ll have easy and safe access to your essentials. One reviewer wrote, “I hooked this up in my car between the seats and it’s perfect for when there’s someone in the passenger seat because that’s where I put the purse otherwise. Purse is handy - don’t have to reach into the backseat or put it on floor of passenger compartment.”

26 These Portable Clotheslines That Are Just $5 Each Newraturner Portable Clothesline (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this two-pack of portable clotheslines, you can keep one at home to dry delicates in your bathroom and one in your car so that you’re prepared for your next camping trip. Made of stainless steel and rubber, each of the wires is durable enough to withstand heavy winds and each has 12 clips that can be moved around as needed.

27 This Desktop Vacuum That’s Just 3 Inches Wide ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This palm-sized desktop vacuum cleaner won’t take up much space when stored, and it’s battery-operated (with a 90-minute runtime) and cordless. It can be rotated 360 degrees to pick up dust, debris, and crumbs from any angle. “I was so amazed at how well it worked sucking up dust and pet hair! [...] It’s not loud at all,” wrote one reviewer.

28 These Reusable Produce Bags With 23,000+ 5-Star Reviews Ecowaare Mesh Produce Bags (15-Piece Set) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This 15-pack of reusable produce bags makes it easy to be a bit more eco-friendly; they come in three different sizes, all of which are made of breathable mesh that easily allows you to see the contents in the grocery store or your fridge. Each can be used up to 1,000 times, has a smooth drawstring closure, and can be washed in your washing machine.

29 A Grooming Hammock That Can Hold Dogs Weighing Up To 80 Pounds MAIYOUWENG Dog Grooming Hammock Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your furry friend refuses to stay still while you do their nails, this dog grooming hammock will definitely come in handy. It comes in four different sizes in the listing to suit any breed. One reviewer wrote, “I was anticipating a fight, but no. Our chihuahua mix let us put it on him the first time [...] to trim his nails. He looked adorable (bonus) and just let us clip his nails without any drama.”

30 A Bamboo Turntable Reviewers Use All Over The House Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $13 See On Amazon Spin this bamboo turntable 360 degrees to find exactly what you’re looking for with ease. At 13 inches in diameter, it has plenty of space to hold up to 25 pounds of products. One shopper wrote, “I needed something to organize my oils, balsamics and everyday spices [...] will most likely order another one for the dining room table. [...] This one is very visually appealing, strong, sturdy and works perfectly.”

31 This Car Cup Holder Expander That Can Hold A 40-Ounce Tumbler Seven Sparta Expander Car Cup Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don’t need to search for a reusable bottle that fits in your car anymore; all you need is this clever car cup holder expander. It has an extendable base and a large opening that fits cups and bottles as large as a 40-ounce tumbler with a base that’s 3.8 inches in diameter. And thanks to the rubber tabs at the top, it keeps containers in place.

32 A 2-Pack Of Pants Hangers To Free Up Space In Your Closet FeeraHozer Space Saving Pants Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon To maximize closet space and make things easier to find, hang up to five pairs of bottoms on these pants hangers. Each level has non-slip padding and stoppers and the hangers can be hung horizontally when you want a better view of your options. “My slacks are no longer dragging on the floor. My closet has more room now,” wrote one fan.

33 These Wine Filters That Can Help With Headaches You Can Take On The Go Pure Wine To Your Health Wine Filters (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon By removing chemicals that can trigger allergies and sensitivities, these wine filters are designed to reduce headaches and enhances flavor and aroma — all in less than three minutes. And because they can easily fit in your pocket or purse, they’re convenient to use everywhere you go. One fan raved, “I use these wands every time I drink wine! One wand works well for me all night long. No headache or hangovers.”

34 These Super Popular Shower Steamers Made With Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Transport yourself to a spa even if you only have 10 minutes with these shower steamers. Placing them near running water will cause them to emit relaxing steam scented with essential oils. This six-pack comes with options like lemongrass and eucalyptus. Plus, they won’t leave any stains on your surfaces and are safe for plumbing.

35 This Versatile Steam Cleaner With 31,000+ 5-Star Reviews Bissell Hard Surface Steam Cleaner Amazon $37 See On Amazon This steam cleaner eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and lifts stains, and it comes with six attachments including a jet nozzle, grout tool, and flat scraper tool. One shopper wrote, “This thing takes a huge amount of work out of deep cleaning.” Another reviewer added, “I use it on my windows, my door jams, bathrooms, kitchen countertops to give an extra sanitize every once and a while.. truly it’s a must have!!!”

36 This Beverage Chilling Stone Set That Comes With Tongs For Just $8 Quiseen Drink Chilling Stones (9-Piece Set) Amazon $8 See On Amazon While these chilling stones certainly look good in a glass of whiskey, they can be used to cool any liquid. Made from natural soapstone, they won’t water down your coffee or tea so that you can enjoy the pure flavor that you intended. This set comes with nine cubes, a velvet carrying pouch, and stainless steel tongs.

37 A Fan-Favorite Electric Mug Warmer That Turns On Automatically Dimux Electric Mug Warmer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mug warmer will keep your tea or coffee hot (up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit) for hours. There’s no need to switch it on and off — it automatically turns on when any mug or cup weighing over 16 ounces is placed on its surface. And according to some customers, it has other uses as well. One reviewer wrote, “I'm actually using it as a candle warmer and it's been a total game changer.”

38 This Set Of Machine-Washable Splash Guards To Keep Your Counter Dry PoYang Sink Splash Guard Amazon $12 See On Amazon Put one of these splash guards around your sink to absorb any backsplash or messes so you don’t have to wipe it down constantly. They are made of plush microfiber and have detailed hemming to resist fraying. The set comes with two so you always have a clean one and they are safe to throw in the washing machine when they need a refresh.

39 A Neck & Shoulder Stretcher With 40,000+ 5-Star Reviews RESTCLOUD Neck and Shoulder Stretcher Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of dense yet soft foam, laying on this popular neck and shoulder stretcher for the recommended 10 minutes can help restore proper cervical curvature, leading to a decrease in pain. One reviewer wrote, “Whoever designed this is genius. Highly recommend for neck and back stretching or pain relief (like in my case).”

40 A Set Of Jade Facial Tools To Soothe Skin & Relieve Tension Sdara Skincare Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reviewers have given this jade roller and gua sha set a 4.5-star overall rating for how smoothly it glides across the skin to relieve tension, stimulate circulation, and decrease puffiness. Many reviewers suggest storing it in your fridge or freezer for even more cooling benefits. A rose quartz version is also available within the listing.

41 This Clever Plastic Bag Holder That Can Be Mounted 2 Ways Spectrum Diversified Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thanks to its slim shape and compact size, this plastic bag holder can fit just about anywhere using the included screws or adhesive tape. Just insert bags through the top and pull them out from the bottom opening. One reviewer wrote, “I [...] filled it to the brim immediately. Have had it about a month now & it has been exactly what I hoped for & needed. Great product! Highly recommend.”

42 A Bamboo Bathtub Tray That Adjusts To Fit Your Tub Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $41 See On Amazon Upgrade your bath routine with this water-resistant bamboo bathtub tray that can expand from 29.5 to 43 inches wide to fit your tub. It has a designated (and adjustable) spot for your book or tablet, phone, and even wine glass, and it comes in four finishes within the listing.

43 This Fogless Shower Mirror That Comes With A Built-In Squeegee ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon This shower mirror uses strong suction cups on the back to grip your tile or glass. Its fogless system simply requires you to fill the back chamber with hot water so you can achieve a clean shave without dirtying your bathroom sink. And if any water droplets begin to collect, just use the included squeegee to wipe them away.

44 A Compact Ice Crusher For Fancy Drinks All Year Nuvantee Ice Shaver Amazon $32 See On Amazon At just six inches wide, this hand-cranked ice crusher won’t take up much space as it chops, cuts, and grinds. Its zinc alloy construction is chrome-plated and built to last. Use it all summer to make frozen drinks or snow cones. Customers also love its nostalgic aspect, with one reviewer saying, “Easy minor assembly. Crank crusher takes you back to joyous memories. 10/10.”